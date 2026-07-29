Novarra BBX Expands Sports & Entertainment Origination Network Through Strategic Partnerships with Under the Lights and Just Wynn

FRISCO, Texas, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novarra BBX, LLC (“Novarra”), an institutional real-world asset (RWA) tokenization platform, issuer-side arranger, and settlement infrastructure provider, today announced strategic partnerships with Under the Lights, LLC and Just Wynn, Inc. The partnerships expand the origination network supporting Novarra’s Sports & Entertainment Division and its Elite Athlete Capital Club™ (EACC) program for athlete-linked structured capital.

Under the partnerships, both firms will identify and introduce prospective asset owners, rights-holders, project sponsors, and institutional counterparties across the sports and entertainment sector to Novarra’s tokenization, structuring, and settlement platform. Both firms act solely in an introductory capacity; all diligence, structuring, and execution are conducted by Novarra and its authorized representatives.

Under the Lights, LLC brings relationships spanning professional sports franchises, collegiate athletics and name-image-likeness (NIL) programs, individual professional athletes, corporate counterparties, and labor-union investment vehicles. The firm’s leadership includes Mike Singletary, the Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker and former head coach, who serves as a strategic advisor to Under the Lights.

Just Wynn, Inc. is founded and led by Wynn Silberman, a sports agent and business entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience who advises athletes, talent, and executives on strategy, brand, and crisis resolution. The firm brings relationships across action sports, professional and collegiate athletics, entertainment and music, and brand partnerships.

“These partnerships bring disciplined, relationship-driven origination to a sector full of real, revenue-generating assets that have never had institutional infrastructure built around them — and Novarra provides the rails to bring them on-chain to institutional standards.”

— Robert DiMarco, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Novarra BBX





“Under the Lights and Just Wynn understand how value actually gets built in sports and bringing them into Novarra was a natural fit for what we’re building in the sector.”

— Paul Hudson, Vice President of Global Sports / Strategic Partnerships, Novarra BBX





“These relationships meaningfully expand our origination reach across sports and entertainment, and they reflect the kind of trusted, long-term partnerships Novarra is built on.”

— Terry Harvey, Vice President of Business Development, Novarra BBX





“Novarra is building the institutional infrastructure this sector has been missing, and we’re bringing them relationships across sports, entertainment, and brand partnerships where that rigor changes what’s possible for the talent we represent.”

— Wynn Silberman, President, Just Wynn, Inc.





“Athletes and the people around them deserve institutional-quality partners, and I’m glad to help Under the Lights connect that world to a platform built to do this the right way.”

— Mike Singletary, Strategic Advisor, Under the Lights, LLC





Novarra retains its issuer-side role and is not a broker-dealer, placement agent, or investment adviser. Neither partner solicits, negotiates, or effects the purchase or sale of any security on Novarra’s behalf.

About Novarra BBX

Novarra BBX, LLC is an institutional real-world asset tokenization platform, issuer-side arranger, and settlement infrastructure provider. Novarra combines institutional structuring discipline, counterparty-screening and compliance infrastructure, and proprietary tokenization technology to bring real-world assets on-chain to institutional standards.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any security, token, or investment product, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction in which such would be unlawful. Nothing herein describes or references any specific offering by Novarra BBX, LLC or its affiliates. Any securities offering is made only to verified accredited investors pursuant to applicable exemptions from registration and by means of definitive offering documents. Forward-looking statements are subject to risk and uncertainty.