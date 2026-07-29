SOUND Behavioral Health Launches Corporate Community Partner Program During 60th Anniversary Year

SEATTLE, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As SOUND Behavioral Health celebrates 60 years of serving the Puget Sound region, the organization has launched its new Corporate Community Partner Program, creating meaningful opportunities for businesses to invest in behavioral health while advancing employee wellness, community engagement, and corporate social responsibility goals.

The program brings together organizations that recognize behavioral health is not solely a healthcare issue—it is a community issue. Through financial support, volunteerism, employee engagement, and collaborative initiatives, SOUND’s Corporate Community Partners will help expand access to behavioral healthcare across King County while strengthening the communities where they live and work.

Designed to reimagine corporate philanthropy as a model of shared leadership in community well-being, the program launches with five founding partners: BNBuilders, Columbia Bank, JTM Construction, West Monroe and Manson Construction.

“Behavioral health touches every family, every workplace, and every community,” said Katrina Egner, CEO of SOUND Behavioral Health. “As we celebrate 60 years of caring for our community, we're also looking ahead to what the next 60 years will require. We know lasting impact can't happen alone. Businesses have an important role to play in building healthier communities, supporting employee well-being, and helping reduce the stigma surrounding mental health and substance use. We're grateful these organizations are joining us as founding partners in that work.”

Unlike traditional sponsorship programs, SOUND’s Corporate Community Partner Program is intentionally flexible and customized, allowing organizations to engage in ways that align with their culture, values, and business objectives. Partners may choose to support specific SOUND programs and services while gaining access to clinical expertise, workforce wellness resources, and mental health-focused trainings for employees.

Some partners may emphasize philanthropy, while others focus on employee wellness, volunteerism, workforce development, community education, or awareness-building. The common thread is a shared commitment to creating healthier communities throughout King County.

Founding Partner Spotlight

BNBuilders

An employee-owned construction company headquartered in the Pacific Northwest, BNBuilders is expanding a relationship with SOUND that spans nearly a decade. The partnership aligns with the company’s Total Worker Health approach, which prioritizes both physical safety and psychological well-being. As a builder of healthcare facilities, BNBuilders views support for behavioral health as a natural extension of its commitment to helping people thrive both on the jobsite and in the communities it serves.

Columbia Bank

Columbia Bank joins the program as a founding partner through its longstanding commitment to strengthening Washington communities and supporting organizations that improve health, resilience, and long-term community well-being. Further enhancing Columbia Bank’s commitment as a partner is the board service of Jeff Wilcox, Middle Market Director, with Columbia Bank.

JTM Construction

For JTM Construction, a trusted Pacific Northwest contractor since 2005, the partnership grew from firsthand experience. After renovating SOUND’s Belltown clinic, company leaders witnessed how thoughtfully designed spaces can help people feel seen, respected, and cared for. Today, JTM is building on that experience by supporting behavioral health beyond the walls of the facilities it helps create.

West Monroe

West Monroe, a leading business and technology consulting firm, brings a longstanding connection to SOUND through Senior Partner Amy Fletcher’s board leadership and the firm’s ongoing philanthropic support. The partnership reflects the company’s commitment to investing in the communities where its employees live and work while helping increase awareness of behavioral health resources throughout King County.

Manson Construction

Since helping shape Seattle’s waterfront in 1905, Manson Construction has understood that strong infrastructure starts with strong people. Recognizing the growing mental health challenges facing the construction industry, the company incorporates mental health into workplace safety conversations and views its partnership with SOUND as another way to support employees and strengthen the communities it serves.

About SOUND Behavioral Health

Since 1966, SOUND has grown into one of Washington’s largest community behavioral health providers, serving more than 15,000 children, adults, and families each year. Services include outpatient mental health care, substance use disorder treatment, mobile crisis response, supportive housing, integrated primary care, and specialized community-based programs throughout King County.

As the organization marks its 60th anniversary, SOUND invites additional businesses, foundations, and community organizations to join the Corporate Community Partner Program and help expand access to compassionate, high-quality behavioral healthcare across the region.

For more information about becoming a Corporate Community Partner, contact development@sound.health or visit www.sound.health.