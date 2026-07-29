NewHydrogen Reveals Plan for Its Nuclear-Powered Clean Hydrogen Solution to Help Meet $5 Trillion Annual Global Energy Market Demand

The Company is focused on pairing its ThermoLoop™ technology with heat from small modular reactors to bypass costly power grid buildouts and deliver zero-emission energy at industrial scale

SANTA CLARITA, CA, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewHydrogen, Inc. (OTCQB: NEWH), the developer of ThermoLoop™, a breakthrough technology that uses water and heat instead of electricity to produce clean hydrogen, today revealed its plan to use heat from small modular reactors (SMRs) to produce clean hydrogen at industrial scale (1 Gigawatt or greater).

Pairing ThermoLoop with high-temperature nuclear heat can power thermochemical water splitting, bypassing the grid constraints and high costs associated with other proposed industrial scale clean hydrogen solutions, such as electrolyzers.

According to the World Energy Investment 2025 report by the International Energy Agency (IEA), total annual investment in global energy supply and infrastructure has surpassed $3 Trillion. Furthermore, IEA projects annual spending may surge toward $5 trillion by 2030 under accelerated net-zero scenarios.

Future global energy demand is entering a transformative structural phase that energy analysts call the "Age of Electricity". While overall primary energy demand continues to grow, the type of energy consumed is shifting rapidly toward power grids, driven by structural electrification, digital infrastructure, and climate impacts.

The fastest-growing sub-segment of the global energy market is the energy transition market (renewables, grid storage, electric power infrastructure, clean hydrogen, and carbon management).

NewHydrogen’s development of ThermoLoop converges with a global surge of interest in compact, modular solid-state fission reactors (SMRs). These next-generation units feature passive safety systems, can be manufactured in blocks, and are easily transported to industrial sites. By pairing ThermoLoop™ with compact nuclear heat, NewHydrogen aims to leverage a continuous, carbon-free energy source capable of delivering the ultra-high temperatures required for highly efficient thermochemical hydrogen production.

"Reaching true industrial scale for clean hydrogen forced us to look beyond power-grid dependence," said Steve Hill, CEO of NewHydrogen. "Using SMRs represents a profound shift, offering safe, continuous, ultra-high-temperature heat. By using this heat to power ThermoLoop, we skip the efficiency losses of electricity conversion needed by electrolyzers. We can produce energy that can be stored, shipped, and used directly in heavy industries like steelmaking, chemicals, and refining that were never built to run on electricity in the first place."

Our strategic pairing of ThermoLoop with SMRs also directly addresses escalating global energy security concerns. Roughly three-quarters of the world's population lives in countries that are net importers of fossil fuels, spending a combined $1.7 trillion in 2024 alone to buy energy from external sources. By leveraging localized, modular nuclear heat to produce clean hydrogen, energy-importing nations can insulate themselves from volatile global fuel prices while establishing national energy independence.

For more information about NewHydrogen, please visit www.newhydrogen.com.

About NewHydrogen, Inc.

NewHydrogen is developing ThermoLoop™ – a breakthrough technology that uses water and heat rather than electricity to produce the world’s lowest cost clean hydrogen. Hydrogen is the cleanest and most abundant element in the universe, and we can’t live without it. Hydrogen is the key ingredient in making fertilizers needed to grow food for the world. It is also used for transportation, refining oil and making steel, glass, pharmaceuticals and more. Nearly all the hydrogen today is made from hydrocarbons like coal, oil, and natural gas, which are dirty and limited resources. Water, on the other hand, is an infinite and renewable worldwide resource. Currently, the most common method of making clean hydrogen is to split water into oxygen and hydrogen with an electrolyzer using green electricity produced from solar or wind. However, green electricity is and always will be very expensive. It currently accounts for 73% of the cost of clean hydrogen. By using heat directly, we can skip the expensive process of making electricity and fundamentally lower the cost of clean hydrogen. Inexpensive heat can be obtained from concentrated solar, geothermal, nuclear reactors and industrial waste heat for use in our novel low-cost thermochemical water splitting process. Working with a world class research team at UC Santa Barbara, our goal is to help usher in the clean hydrogen economy that Goldman Sachs estimated to have a future market value of $12 trillion.

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Investor Relations Contact:

NewHydrogen, Inc.

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