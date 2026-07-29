Zoomex to Attend Coinfest Asia 2026 as Gold Sponsor and Host Summer Bay Party in Bali

Victoria, Seychelles, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trade the Tide will take place on August 20, 2026, at Tropical Temptation Beach Club in Bali, Indonesia, connecting cryptocurrency traders, blockchain builders, founders, investors, and Web3 industry partners.





Zoomex, a global cryptocurrency trading platform specializing in cryptocurrency derivatives trading, has announced that it will participate in Coinfest Asia 2026 as a Gold Sponsor and host the Zoomex Summer Bay Party: Trade the Tide @ Coinfest Asia 2026 on the first day of the conference.

The event is scheduled to take place on August 20, 2026, from 18:00 to 23:00 WITA in Bali, Indonesia. Registrations are now open, and attendees can submit their applications via the official Luma page:

Event Registration: Zoomex Summer Bay Party Official Luma Registration Page

Coinfest Asia 2026 will be held from August 20 to 21, 2026, at Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia. The conference agenda primarily targets three major industry participant groups—Institutions, Builders, and Traders—covering key topics such as financial infrastructure, digital asset market entry, blockchain developer ecosystems, cryptocurrency trading, and regional collaboration across Asia.

Zoomex has been officially listed among the Gold Sponsors of Coinfest Asia 2026 , while the Zoomex Summer Bay Party has been integrated into the official Coinfest Asia event calendar and highlighted as a TOP PICKS side event.





Extending Beyond the Conference to Direct Industry Engagement

Centered around the theme Trade the Tide, the Zoomex Summer Bay Party draws creative inspiration from Bali’s ocean tides and the dynamic movement of the digital asset market. The event is designed to provide a face-to-face networking environment for cryptocurrency traders, blockchain builders, startup founders, investors, creators, cryptocurrency exchanges, and Web3 communities attending Coinfest Asia 2026.

Unlike a typical after-party, the event combines industry discussions, community engagement, and local Balinese experiences within a single venue, creating an environment designed for meaningful conversations, collaboration, and partnership development among blockchain and Web3 industry participants.

Fernando Lillo, Marketing Director at Zoomex, stated:

Coinfest Asia brings together the very groups Zoomex is most eager to listen to and engage with directly, including traders, builders, regional communities, and industry partners. The Summer Bay Party is not just a social gathering; it is a dedicated setting for candid dialogues around market dynamics, product experience, and regional growth in Asia. Trade the Tide conveys that while the market is constantly shifting, the trading experience itself should remain simple, account and balance information should be more transparent, and access to earnings should be fairer.





Strengthening Direct Connections with Southeast Asian Market Participants

As a Gold Sponsor of Coinfest Asia 2026, Zoomex will leverage both its conference presence and the Zoomex Summer Bay Party to strengthen direct relationships with cryptocurrency traders, blockchain builders, media organizations, Web3 communities, and industry partners across Indonesia and the broader Southeast Asian cryptocurrency ecosystem.

For Zoomex, Coinfest Asia serves not only as a platform for brand visibility but also as an important in-person opportunity to understand the needs of regional users and ecosystem partners. Throughout the event, attendees will exchange perspectives on digital asset market trends, cryptocurrency trading experiences, product development, community growth, and cross-border collaboration across Asia.





About Zoomex

Founded in 2021, Zoomex is a global cryptocurrency trading platform specializing in cryptocurrency derivatives trading and serves more than 3 million users across 35+ countries and regions.

Designed for traders who value speed, clarity, and control, Zoomex provides an efficient cryptocurrency trading experience through a high-performance matching engine, transparent asset and order displays, clear fee structures, straightforward trading rules, and an evolving trust framework that includes Hacken security audits, Proof of Reserves, security transparency, and regulatory compliance disclosures.

Beyond trading, Zoomex strengthens its global brand through strategic sports partnerships, including the Haas F1 Team, Emiliano Martínez, and world-class tennis sponsorships. These partnerships reflect the values of speed, precision, discipline, fair play, and rule-based execution—principles that closely align with Zoomex's approach to cryptocurrency derivatives trading and its overall product philosophy.

Zoomex: Easy to Use. Transparent balance. Fair access to your earnings.





Media Contact

Contact: Catherine

Company: Zoomex

Address: 306 Victoria House, Victoria, Mahé, Seychelles

Website: www.zoomex.com

Email: catherine.shi@zoomex.com

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