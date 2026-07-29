Ombudsman Educational Services Earns Cognia Systems Accreditation

Brentwood, TN, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ombudsman Educational Services announced that it has earned Cognia® Systems Accreditation. Cognia is a nonprofit organization that provides quality assurance for schools, school districts, and education service providers.

“Accreditation as conferred by the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission provides Ombudsman Educational Services a nationally recognized mark of quality for our school system,” shared Emily Langfeldt, “It demonstrates to our community our commitment to excellence, our willingness to enact meaningful change based on evaluation and feedback, and our desire to be the best we can be on behalf of the students we serve.”

Cognia recognizes schools and districts across the globe that meet rigorous standards focused on productive learning environments, equitable resource allocation, and effective leadership. To earn Cognia Systems Accreditation, a school district must submit to internal and external review. Earning accreditation from the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission means that the school system meets Cognia Performance Standards and maintains a commitment to continuous improvement. Schools and districts in good standing can maintain their accreditation for a six-year term.

Dr. Mark A. Elgart, president and CEO of Cognia, stated, “Cognia Systems Accreditation is a rigorous process that focuses the entire school system and its community on the primary goal of ensuring all students can flourish in engaging and equitable learning environments. We commend Ombudsman Educational Services for meeting high standards and making progress on key indicators that impact student learning.”

Cognia is the parent organization of the North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement (NCA CASI), Northwest Accreditation Commission (NWAC) and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI). Parents and interested community members can learn more about Cognia Systems Accreditation at cognia.org

About Cognia

Cognia is a global, nonprofit improvement organization dedicated to helping institutions and other education providers grow learners, teachers, and leaders. Cognia offers accreditation and certification, assessment, and improvement services within a framework of continuous improvement. Serving 40,000 public and private institutions from early learning through high school in more than 90 countries, Cognia brings a global perspective to advancing teaching and learning. Find out more at cognia . org .

About Ombudsman

Ombudsman Educational Services is a ChanceLight® company. ChanceLight partners with school districts nationwide to provide specialized education solutions that help students with diverse academic, behavioral, social-emotional, and therapeutic needs succeed. Through its family of schools and programs, including Ombudsman Educational Services, Spectrum Center Schools and Programs, and Atlantis Academy, ChanceLight delivers individualized educational environments, evidence-based instruction, behavioral and therapeutic supports, and collaborative district partnerships that improve student outcomes and expand opportunities for success. Learn more at www.chancelight.com and www.ombudsman.com.