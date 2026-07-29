Toll Brothers Opens Cambric Village – Enclave Collection in Greenville, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest luxury home community, Cambric Village , is now open in Greenville, South Carolina. This highly anticipated community will offer two distinct collections of homes, including luxury single-family residences open now and spacious townhomes opening in summer 2027. Cambric Village is located at 318 Old Boiling Springs Road in Greenville. Home shoppers are invited to visit the Sales Center at Toll Brothers’ nearby Hudson Pointe community just a few minutes down the road at 10 Medlock Drive in Greenville.

Cambric Village features sophisticated home designs to fit every lifestyle. The Enclave Collection offers single-family homes with 4 to 5 bedrooms ranging from approximately 2,820 to over 3,645+ square feet, with options for first- or second-floor primary suites, flexible spaces, and covered patios. Homes in this collection are priced from the low $800,000s. Future offerings in Cambric Village include townhomes with four levels of luxury living including sought-after rooftop terraces, which will open for sale in summer 2027.





"Cambric Village provides home shoppers with a unique opportunity to enjoy refined luxury living in one of Greenville’s most desirable locations," said Jason Simpson, Group President of Toll Brothers in South Carolina. "This community offers exceptional home designs, top-rated schools, and proximity to downtown Greenville, making it the perfect place to call home."

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





Located near the intersection of Buena Vista Way and Old Boiling Springs Road, Cambric Village offers convenient access to downtown Greenville, Pelham Road, and an array of shopping, dining, and recreational opportunities. The community is also served by top-rated schools in the Greenville County School District, including Buena Vista Elementary and Riverside Middle and High Schools.

For more information on Cambric Village and other Toll Brothers communities in South Carolina, call 866-232-1717 or visit TollBrothers.com/SC .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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