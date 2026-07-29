11 Ravens Unveils $480,000 One-of-One Ping Pong Table Signed by Stan Lee

Los Angeles, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Celebrating fifteen years as the luxury gaming furniture maker for Hollywood superhero Robert Downey Jr., super couple Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, and other discerning clients, 11 Ravens proudly unveils its most ambitious creation to date: a one-of-one collectible ping pong table with a pop culture pedigree, handcrafted entirely in Los Angeles and offered at $480,000.

Designed as both a museum-quality work of functional sculpture and a championship-caliber game table, the singular commission embodies the highest expression of 11 Ravens' commitment to bringing the finest craftsmanship, engineering, and contemporary design to ping-pong, pool, poker, mahjong, shuffleboard and other forms of play. Created without production constraints or commercial compromise, the piece will remain the only one ever produced.

"For fifteen years, our mission has been to transform game tables into collectible works of art," said Michael Zaretsky, Co-Founder and CEO of 11 Ravens and a former professional ping-pong player himself. "This piece represents the culmination of that philosophy. Every material, every surface, and every detail was considered with the goal of creating an object that is as extraordinary as it is functional.”

The commission reinforces 11 Ravens’ reputation as a design visionary--the only gaming furniture brand to have a showroom at the prestigious Pacific Design Center.

Constructed over more than 1,000 hours by master artisans in Los Angeles, the table incorporates an extraordinary collection of premium materials rarely found within a single piece of furniture.

Its floating structural framework is precision-machined from aerospace-grade aluminum, engineered to exact tolerances before receiving hand-applied architectural finishes. Hidden structural elements are reinforced with forged carbon fiber, delivering exceptional rigidity while preserving the table's elegant proportions.

The sculptural base with red spider web effect is composed of individually cast museum-grade translucent resin, meticulously hand-polished through multiple finishing stages to create remarkable optical depth and luminosity. Metallic components receive a black PVD titanium finish - a premium vapor deposition coating celebrated for its exceptional durability and refined satin appearance, commonly found in Swiss watchmaking and high-performance automotive engineering.

Every visible fastener is custom-machined and individually finished, while concealed hardware has been engineered specifically for this commission to preserve the illusion of a seamless floating structure, which has drawers lined in red for storing game paddles.

At the center of the playing surface is the original signature of Stan Lee, the legendary writer, editor, and co-creator of Spider-Man and numerous other iconic comic book characters. Personally signed by him, the signature has been permanently preserved, becoming an integral part of the table's history and provenance.

Offered at $480,000, the one-of-one commission reflects the convergence of extraordinary craftsmanship, sculptural design, exceptional materials, documented historical provenance, and more than 1,000 hours of artisan fabrication. More than a game table, it is a collectible work of functional design intended to endure for generations.

Contact Info



11 Ravens

info@11ravens.com

+1 310-741-1681

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