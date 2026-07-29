HorseFil Announces Official Launch of New Men's Wellness Gummy Supplement

New York City, NY, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HorseFil today announced the official launch of its new men's wellness gummy supplement, marking the latest addition to the company's growing portfolio of dietary supplements. The newly available product has been formulated with a combination of amino acids and botanical extracts and is intended for adult consumers seeking a gummy-format dietary supplement.

The launch represents an important milestone for HorseFil as the company continues to expand its product offerings within the wellness category. The new formulation combines ingredients that are commonly used in dietary supplements and is presented in a gummy format designed to provide an alternative to traditional capsules, tablets, and powders.

According to the company, the introduction of the new gummy supplement reflects its ongoing commitment to product innovation, ingredient transparency, and providing consumers with clear information regarding its dietary supplement formulations.





Introduction of the New Gummy Formulation

HorseFil stated that the newly launched gummy supplement was developed to meet increasing consumer interest in convenient dietary supplement formats. Gummies have become an established option within the nutritional supplement industry, offering consumers an alternative delivery method while maintaining clearly labelled ingredient information and serving guidance.

The company noted that the formulation process focused on combining selected amino acids with botanical extracts that are commonly incorporated into dietary supplements. The resulting product is intended to complement the company's existing wellness portfolio and provide consumers with an additional format from which to choose.

The gummy supplement is now available through HorseFil's official website, where consumers can review the product's ingredient information, Supplement Facts panel, serving recommendations, and safety guidance before making purchasing decisions.

Product Formulation

The HorseFil Men's Wellness Gummy Supplement contains the following ingredients:

L-Citrulline

L-Carnitine

Panax Ginseng Extract

Maca Root Extract

Rhodiola Extract

Grape Seed Extract

According to HorseFil, each ingredient was selected as part of the overall formulation strategy. The company encourages consumers to review the complete product label for ingredient quantities, serving sizes, and additional product information.

L-Citrulline and L-Carnitine are amino acids that are commonly included in dietary supplement formulations. Panax Ginseng Extract, Maca Root Extract, Rhodiola Extract, and Grape Seed Extract are botanical ingredients that have long histories of use in various nutritional supplement products. Their inclusion reflects the company's formulation approach for the new gummy supplement.

HorseFil emphasised that complete ingredient disclosure remains an important part of its product presentation and that consumers should always consult the product label before beginning any dietary supplement.

Expanding the HorseFil Product Portfolio

The launch of the gummy supplement represents another step in HorseFil's broader product development strategy. The company indicated that it continues to evaluate opportunities to expand its dietary supplement portfolio in response to changing consumer preferences and developments within the wellness industry.

Consumer demand for dietary supplements has continued to evolve over recent years, with many individuals seeking products available in a variety of delivery formats. Gummies have become increasingly common across multiple supplement categories, providing an option for consumers who prefer alternatives to conventional tablets or capsules.

HorseFil stated that the introduction of the gummy supplement reflects these broader industry developments while remaining focused on transparent product information and clearly identified ingredients.

Commitment to Product Transparency

HorseFil stated that transparency remains a central component of its approach to product development. The company provides consumers with access to detailed ingredient information, serving directions, storage recommendations, and safety statements through its product packaging and official website.

Clear product labelling allows consumers to review ingredient information before use and supports informed purchasing decisions. HorseFil noted that making this information readily available forms part of its commitment to responsible product communication.

The company also stated that consumers should follow all serving directions provided on the product label and should not exceed the recommended daily intake unless advised by a qualified healthcare professional.

Manufacturing and Quality Standards

According to HorseFil, the new gummy supplement is produced in facilities that follow applicable manufacturing standards for dietary supplements. The company stated that quality assurance measures form part of the production process to help maintain consistency throughout manufacturing.

HorseFil indicated that ingredient sourcing, formulation, production, and packaging are carried out with attention to quality control procedures appropriate for dietary supplement manufacturing. The company also noted that product labels are designed to provide consumers with accurate information regarding ingredients and recommended use.

Consumer Information

HorseFil recommends that consumers review all product information before beginning any dietary supplement. The product label includes serving directions, ingredient listings, storage instructions, and safety statements intended to assist consumers in making informed decisions.

Individuals who are pregnant, nursing, under 18 years of age, have existing medical conditions, or are taking prescription medications should consult a qualified healthcare professional before using any dietary supplement.

As with other nutritional products, dietary supplements should be used as directed and should not be regarded as substitutes for a balanced diet, healthy lifestyle, or professional medical advice. Consumers experiencing unexpected reactions should discontinue use and seek guidance from an appropriate healthcare provider.

Industry Context

The dietary supplement market continues to introduce products in a variety of formats to address differing consumer preferences. Gummies have become an increasingly recognised format alongside capsules, powders, liquids, and tablets, giving consumers additional options based on convenience and individual preference.

HorseFil stated that the launch of its gummy supplement reflects this ongoing product diversification while maintaining a focus on ingredient transparency and product information. The company believes that providing factual and accessible information enables consumers to better understand product formulations and intended use.

The company further noted that responsible communication remains an important aspect of introducing new products within the dietary supplement category. By providing complete ingredient information and clear product guidance, HorseFil aims to support informed consumer decision-making.

Looking Ahead

HorseFil stated that it intends to continue evaluating opportunities to develop additional dietary supplement products as consumer preferences and industry trends evolve. Future product development efforts will continue to focus on ingredient selection, product quality, transparent labelling, and compliance with applicable manufacturing practices.

The company also plans to maintain its emphasis on providing consumers with detailed product information through official channels, allowing individuals to review Supplement Facts, ingredient lists, and recommended serving information before using any product.

HorseFil noted that innovation within the wellness category continues to shape product development across the dietary supplement industry. The company expects transparency, quality, and responsible communication to remain key priorities as it expands its portfolio in the future.

Website: https://horsefilofficial.com/

Availability

The HorseFil Men's Wellness Gummy Supplement is now available through the company's official website. Consumers can access the product page to review the complete Supplement Facts panel, ingredient list, serving directions, storage recommendations, and additional product information.

About HorseFil

HorseFil is a wellness brand that develops dietary supplements formulated with amino acids, botanical extracts, and other nutritional ingredients. The company focuses on ingredient transparency, product quality, and responsible consumer communication by providing detailed product information, clear labelling, and accessible educational resources through its official channels. HorseFil continues to expand its product portfolio with dietary supplements developed for adult consumers while maintaining a commitment to manufacturing quality and transparent ingredient disclosure.