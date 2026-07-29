As SMS Outreach Rules Change under the TCPA Troutman Amin, LLP Partner Puja J. Amin Provides Overview of State and Federal Rules for National Law Review





IRVINE, Calif., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law governing outbound SMS and AI messaging is changing quickly as courts have developed new case law limiting the impact of the TCPA to certain outbound messaging channels.

As the federal rules shift, however, states have stepped up with numerous new regulations and potential legislative changes that very few lawyers (much less lay people) are able to keep up with.

As these changes swirl, Troutman Amin, LLP partner Puja J. Amin has provided a comprehensive look at the law’s evolution to assist the nation’s callers and call centers to safely navigate the patchwork of shifting rules.

In an article entitled “MARKETING TEXT MESSAGES MAY NOT TRIGGER THE TCPA’S DO NOT CALL RULES—BUT THEY DEFINITELY TRIGGER THESE CRITICAL STATE TELEMARKETING LAWS” Ms. Amin breaks down the most pertinent recent developments at both the state and federal level for the National Law Review’s July 28, 2026 edition.

“We are always happy to assist our clients with their telecommunications and outbound strategy compliance needs,” Amin said of the article. “But I wanted to provide a more comprehensive look at the nation’s complex rules surrounding SMS messaging for all company’s nationwide.”

As Ms. Amin explains in the article:

“While Stendingr and certain district court decisions may significantly reduce federal TCPA DNC exposure for manually sent marketing texts, many states expressly regulate text messages—even sent manually. Accordingly, businesses considering manual SMS campaigns in reliance on Stendingr and the like should recognize that mini-TCPAs may still be a risk even in the jurisdictions where courts have held text don’t equal calls under the TCPA.”

The article has been well received– particularly in the lead generation and performance and affiliate marketing industries where outbound SMS is a critical tool to drive consumer interaction following receipt of intent signals.

Troutman Amin, LLP is widely recognized as the foremost advertising and marketing defense and compliance law firm in the nation with a dedicated focus on TCPA defense and counseling.

Ms. Amin was formerly in-house counsel at a large non-bank mortgage servicer and was general counsel of a digital advertising company before joining Troutman Amin, LLP.

Full article here: https://natlawreview.com/article/marketing-text-messages-may-not-trigger-tcpas-do-not-call-rules-they-definitely