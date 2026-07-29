DCX and Whales AI Sign Non-Binding MOU for Strategic Cooperation to Bring AI-Powered STEM Education Robotics Platform to the United States and Canada

MOU contemplates potential US$20 Million investment by DCX and DCX to Serve as proposed Exclusive Territory Agent for Whales AI's AI + STEM Robotics Education Platform; Parties to Share Resulting Platform Revenue on a 60/40 Basis

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Currency X Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: DCX) (“DCX” or the “Company”) today announced that it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (the “MOU”) with Whales AI Limited (“Whales AI”), a well-known provider of AI-powered educational robotics models, to pursue a strategic cooperation for the commercialization of Whales AI's AI and STEM education robotics platform (the “Platform”) across the United States and Canada (together, the “Territory”).

Under the terms of the MOU, DCX intends to invest an aggregate of US$20,000,000 to support the continued development of the Platform, including the training and optimization of its underlying artificial intelligence large language model and its localization for the education market in the Territory. In exchange, Whales AI intends to grant DCX the exclusive right to market, sell, and commercially operate the Platform throughout the Territory. The parties intend that DCX will lead sales, marketing, and business development for the Platform inthe Territory, while Whales AI will remain responsible for platform development, large-model training, and technical maintenance. The parties intend to share the resulting platform revenue on a 60%/40% basis, with DCX entitled to 60% and Whales AI entitled to 40%. All of these terms remain subject to negotiation and execution of definitive agreements.

The MOU is non-binding as to its principal commercial terms. Entry into definitive agreements is subject to completion of due diligence to the Company's satisfaction, agreement of final terms, and all necessary internal approvals, including board approval. There can be no assurance that definitive agreements will be entered into or that the contemplated business will proceed. No amounts have been committed under the MOU, and no revenue is expected from this activity in the current financial year.

According to Precedence Research, the global market for artificial intelligence in education was estimated at approximately US$9.58 billion in 2026 and is projected to grow to approximately US$136.79 billion by 2035, representing a compound annual growth rate of approximately 34.5%, with North America accounting for the largest regional share at approximately 38% as of 2025. Separately, according to Grand View Research, the global market for educational robots was estimated at approximately US$1.38 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach approximately US$5.84 billion by 2030, with North America representing more than 35% of global revenue in 2024. The Company believes these trends underscore the growth potential of the North American market that the proposed cooperation is intended to address. These third-party estimates and projections concern broad global markets and are subject to uncertainty; they do not represent estimates of the addressable market for the Platform in the Territory or forecasts of demand, revenue or results for DCX, Whales AI or the proposed cooperation.

“North America’s AI-in-education and educational robotics markets are both entering a period of sustained growth, and we believe Whales AI’s platform is well positioned to capture that opportunity,” said Melissa Chen the CEO of DCX, “This proposed cooperation reflects our continued shift toward digital currency and AI-driven business lines, and we look forward to working with the Whales AI team as we move toward definitive agreements.”

About Digital Currency X Technology Inc.

Digital Currency X Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: DCX) is a pioneering digital asset treasury management company focused on developing innovative infrastructure for secure cryptocurrency custody and storage solutions. The Company has strategically positioned itself at the forefront of institutional digital asset adoption. The Company is executing a comprehensive digital currency strategy that includes treasury optimization, participation in decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems, and development of advanced custody infrastructure.



Investor and Media Contact:

Digital Currency X Technology Inc.

Room 1101, 11/F., Capital Centre, 151 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong

Attention: Ms. Melissa Chen

E-mail: melissa.c@digitalcxt.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed cooperation between DCX and Whales AI; the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements; completion of due diligence and receipt of required approvals; the amount, timing and funding of any investment by DCX; the proposed exclusivity, allocation of responsibilities and revenue-sharing arrangements; the continued development, optimization, localization, commercialization, performance and market acceptance of the Platform; market opportunities, customer demand, adoption and potential revenue; and the Company’s strategy and exploration of AI-enabled business opportunities; and other statements that are not historical facts and may address activities, events or developments that the Company intends, expects, projects, plans, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including the risk that the parties may not complete due diligence, agree on final terms, obtain required board, regulatory or other approvals, or execute definitive agreements; that final terms may differ materially from those described in the MOU; that DCX may not make the contemplated investment or obtain the proposed exclusive rights in the Territory; that the Platform may not be successfully developed, localized, commercialized or maintained; that the parties may not perform as contemplated; that market estimates and projections may be inaccurate; that the proposed cooperation may not achieve customer adoption or generate revenue; that the Company may not have sufficient financial, technical, personnel or other resources to implement the proposed cooperation; risks relating to competition, technology, cybersecurity, data privacy, intellectual property, product safety, education, artificial intelligence, import and export matters and other applicable laws and regulations; reliance on Whales AI and other third parties; and changes in economic, market and regulatory conditions. The Company’s actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed under “Item 3.D. Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and in the Company’s other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including reports on Form 6-K, copies of which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.