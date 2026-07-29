LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- S99 PR, a Los Angeles-based public relations and authority-building agency, today announced a significant expansion of its team and service capabilities as demand grows across its core practice areas: guaranteed media placements, earned media, O-1 and EB-1A visa press, Google Knowledge Panel development, AI discoverability programs, and full-service credibility campaigns for founders, executives, and brands.

The expansion reflects S99 PR’s position as one of the most comprehensive guaranteed PR agencies in the United States, an agency built not around pitching and hoping, but around delivering named, editorial press placements in recognized publications with the credibility standards that serious clients require. From startup founders building their first public profile to established executives protecting a decades-long reputation, S99 PR’s full-service model now covers the complete spectrum of press and credibility needs.

Full-Service Guaranteed Media for Every Client Type

S99 PR’s guaranteed media placement practice spans publications across business, technology, entertainment, lifestyle, health, finance, and general interest categories. The agency secures editorial features, not sponsored posts, not contributor columns, and not paid content labeled as such, in high tier outlets with confirmed readership of 100,000 monthly visitors or more.





The client base S99 PR serves through its guaranteed media programs is deliberately broad. The agency works with startup founders and co-founders, CEOs and C-suite executives, technology professionals, artificial intelligence researchers, cybersecurity experts, software engineers, medical doctors and specialists, dentists, surgeons, psychiatrists, therapists, real estate professionals, financial advisors, management consultants, attorneys, book authors, public speakers, life coaches, wellness professionals

beauty and fashion founders, fitness entrepreneurs, restaurant owners, product brand founders, e-commerce operators, entertainment professionals, actors, musicians, filmmakers, content creators, influencers, and public figures across every vertical

“We are a full-service guaranteed PR agency, and we mean that literally,” said Jake Vince, partner at S99 PR. “Whether the client is a neurosurgeon in Los Angeles who needs to own their Google results, a startup founder from India who needs press for an O-1 petition, or a consumer brand that needs credibility on its sales page, we have a program for that. The guarantee is real. The press is real. The outcomes are real.

Guaranteed Media Placements: The S99 PR Standard

S99 PR’s editorial standard applies across every placement the agency secures. Every article carries a named author or clean staff attribution, a visible publish date, a standalone URL, and no sponsored, paid, contributor, or brand partner content tags of any kind. Every publication is verified through SimilarWeb for monthly readership. Every article is written to present the client as a genuine subject of editorial interest, not as an advertiser, not as a contributor, and not as a paid feature

This standard was originally built to satisfy the strict evidentiary requirements of USCIS extraordinary ability visa petitions, where any hint of paid or sponsored content can trigger a Request for Evidence and jeopardize a client’s immigration case. That same standard has become the baseline S99 PR applies to every client, regardless of whether they are pursuing a visa or simply building a stronger public profile

The result is a press placement that works across every context where credibility is evaluated: investor due diligence, client vetting, Google search results, USCIS petition review, journalist fact-checking, and increasingly, AI-generated recommendations from ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity.

Dominating the O-1 Visa and EB-1A Green Card Press Market

S99 PR has established itself as one of the most active and experienced press agencies serving O-1 and EB-1A extraordinary ability visa applicants in the United States. The agency currently works with more than 30 immigration attorneys and their clients, handling visa press cases across dozens of countries and professional fields every month

The O-1 visa press category requires media coverage in professional or major trade publications thatdemonstrates the applicant has been recognized by their field. S99 PR’s visa press programs are built specifically to meet that standard, producing editorial articles that position the applicant’s expertise, achievements, and public recognition in publications that USCIS adjudicators and immigration attorneys can present with confidence

The EB-1A green card press category carries the same evidentiary requirements at an even higher burden of proof, given that it involves a permanent residence application rather than a temporary work authorization. S99 PR’s EB-1A press programs are designed for applicants who need to demonstrate sustained recognition at the national or international level, a standard the agency has met consistently across cases in technology, artificial intelligence, medical research, academic scholarship, engineering, cybersecurity, entertainment, and entrepreneurship.

“We have reviewed hundreds of RFEs over the years, and the pattern is always the same,” said Vince. “It is not the applicant’s achievements that get questioned. It is the quality of the evidence. Articles with sponsored tags, publications with no verifiable readership, press that looks assembled rather than earned. We built our entire program to eliminate those vulnerabilities before the petition is ever filed.

S99 PR’s core visa press offering, three USCIS-aligned editorial articles with strategy, writing, editorial review, and placement included, is designed to give applicants and their attorneys a press foundation they can present with confidence. The agency does not guarantee visa approval and is not a law firm. It guarantees the editorial quality and publication standards of every article it places.

Visa Press Clients S99 PR Serves

S99 PR’s visa press practice serves O-1 and EB-1A applicants across a wide range of professional categories. These include technology founders and co-founders, artificial intelligence engineers and researchers, machine learning professionals, software architects, full-stack developers, cybersecurity analysts and researchers, data scientists, blockchain and cryptocurrency professionals, biotech and pharmaceutical researchers, medical doctors, surgeons, and specialists, academic researchers and university faculty, climate and environmental scientists, aerospace engineers, fintech professionals,venture capital investors and angels, startup operators and growth professionals, entertainment professionals including actors, directors, producers, musicians, and content creators, beauty and fashion professionals, sports professionals and coaches, journalists and media professionals, and legal and financial professionals with recognized standing in their fields.

For each applicant type, S99 PR selects publications and develops article angles specific to that field, ensuring the coverage reflects genuine expertise and field recognition rather than generic brand awareness content.

Google Knowledge Panels, Contributor Profiles, and AI Discoverability

Beyond guaranteed media placements and visa press, S99 PR offers a full suite of credibility and digital authority services. Google Knowledge Pane l development helps clients establish a verified identity in Google Search, the organized profile that appears in the right-hand column when someone searches a recognized public figure or entity. Contributor profile programs position clients as named, recognized thought leaders on high tier business and culture platforms. Press release distribution programs build the wire-based citation layer that supports both traditional search visibility and AI discoverability across ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity.

S99 PR’s AI discoverability programs, offered under the agency’s Signal Press framework, are built on the insight that AI platforms including ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity generate their recommendations almost entirely from published editorial content. Brands and professionals with consistent, genuine editorial coverage across multiple publications are cited. Those without it are not. S99 PR’s authority programs build that editorial foundation deliberately, creating a press infrastructure that influences Google search results and AI-generated recommendations simultaneously.

Personal Attention at Scale

The team expansion announced today is designed to ensure that S99 PR’s growth does not come at the cost of the personal attention the agency is known for. Chris Kolaskos, the agency’s founder, built S99 PR around direct client access, a model in which clients work closely with the strategy and fulfillment team throughout the entire press process, not through an account manager layer that abstracts them from the people doing the work.

The new hires expand the agency’s capacity to maintain that standard across a growing client base. Each visa press client receives dedicated strategy support, publication selection guidance, article review access, and ongoing communication throughout the placement process. Each general PR client receives the same, along with S99 PR’s full inventory of guaranteed publication options and the strategic guidance needed to build a press program that compounds over time.

“Press is not a transaction,” Vince said. “It is a strategy. The clients who get the best results are the ones who understand that a single article is a building block, not the whole structure. Our job is to help every client build the structure, the Google results, the AI citations, the search footprint, the credibility profile, that works for them every day, not just on the day it publishes.”

For more information on S99 PR’s guaranteed media placements, visa press programs , Google Knowledge Panel services, and authority-building campaigns, visit www.s99pr.com.

About S99 PR

S99 PR is a Los Angeles-based public relations and authority-building agency specializing in guaranteed media placements, digital credibility, Google Knowledge Panels , and authority-building campaigns for founders, executives, and brands. The company focuses on strengthening public perception, search visibility, and AI discoverability through strategic press coverage and credibility-driven PR strategies. S99 PR serves clients across technology, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, medical, entertainment, finance, real estate, and consumer brand verticals, with a dedicated practice in O-1 and EB-1A extraordinary ability visa press. The agency is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice.