PMGC Holdings Confirms Compliance with Nasdaq’s New $5 Million Market Value of Listed Securities Requirement

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMGC Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ELAB) (“PMGC” or the “Company”), a diversified public holding company, today confirmed that it is in compliance with Nasdaq’s newly approved Market Value of Listed Securities (“MVLS”) continued-listing requirement and announced that it is working with third-party market-data providers to correct inaccurate share count and market capitalization data currently displayed for the Company.

The Company is aware that certain third-party market-data websites are displaying an incorrect number of PMGC’s issued and outstanding shares.

As of July 29, 2026, PMGC has 8,095,835 shares of common stock issued and outstanding. The Company plans to work with the applicable market-data providers to update their records to accurately reflect PMGC’s current issued and outstanding share count and capital structure.

The Securities and Exchange Commission recently approved Nasdaq's new rule requiring companies listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, Nasdaq Global Market and Nasdaq Global Select Market to maintain a minimum MVLS. Under the new rule, which took effect immediately upon approval, a company whose MVLS remains below the minimum for 30 consecutive business days may become subject to trading suspension and delisting proceedings without a cure period. Based on PMGC’s issued and outstanding common shares and the applicable market price as of July 29, 2026, the Company’s MVLS exceeds the new requirement.

PMGC intends to continue monitoring its MVLS and working to maintain compliance with the new requirement and all other applicable Nasdaq continued-listing standards. Because the Company’s MVLS is affected by changes in its common-stock trading price, there can be no assurance that PMGC will continue to satisfy the requirement in the future.

Most Recently Reported Financial Position

As reported in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2026, PMGC had total assets of approximately $26.0 million, up approximately 102% from approximately $12.87 million at December 31, 2025 and up approximately 193% year over year; shareholders’ equity of approximately $12.6 million; and cash and cash equivalents of approximately $14.4 million. Revenue for the quarter was approximately $682,000, exceeding the Company’s full-year 2025 revenue. These figures do not reflect the acquisition of A&B Aerospace, Inc., which closed on May 12, 2026. The Company expects to report its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 in August 2026.

About PMGC Holdings Inc.

PMGC Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company that manages and grows its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, investments, and development across various industries. We are committed to exploring opportunities in multiple sectors to maximize growth and value. For more information, please visit https://www.pmgcholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “potential,” “would” and “future” or similar expressions such as “look forward” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described more fully in PMGC’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2026, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Relations Contact

IR@pmgcholdings.com