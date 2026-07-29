Woodward Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Raising Earnings Guidance Based on Strong Third Quarter and Confidence in the Fourth Quarter

 | Source: Woodward, Inc. Woodward, Inc.

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) today reported financial results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2026.

All amounts are presented on an as reported (U.S. GAAP) basis unless otherwise indicated. All per share amounts are presented on a fully diluted basis. All comparisons are made to the same period of the prior year unless otherwise stated. All references to years are references to the Company’s fiscal year unless otherwise stated. All percentages have been calculated using unrounded amounts.

Third Quarter Overview

 Third Quarter 2026 Year-to-Date 2026
Net sales$1.1B, +21% $3.2B, +24%
Earnings per share (EPS)$2.40, +36% $6.76, +36%
Adjusted EPS1$2.52, +43% $6.96, +45%
Net cash provided by operating activities$147M, +17% $352M, +48%
Free cash flow1$87M, -12% $196M, +23%
    

“We delivered outstanding third quarter results, including significant sales growth and margin expansion in both segments,” said Chip Blankenship, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “In Aerospace, commercial services demand was resilient, while commercial OEM benefited from increasing aircraft production rates. Industrial sales and earnings performance was outstanding, with segment earnings growth of 86 percent driven by substantial sales growth across all primary markets.

“Demand across our portfolio remains durable, and our teams continue to expand capacity, improve flow, and support customers. We are raising our full-year earnings guidance and remain focused on creating long-term value for shareholders through profitable growth, operational excellence, and innovation.”

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Company Results
 
  
Total Company Results
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)		 
 Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30,
 
 2026
 2025 Year over Year 2026
 2025 Year over Year 
Income Statement             
Net sales$1,110 $915  21% $3,197 $2,572  24%
Net earnings 147  108  35%  414  304  36%
Adjusted net earnings1* 154  108  42%  426  294  45%
EPS$2.40 $1.76  36% $6.76 $4.96  36%
Adjusted EPS*$2.52 $1.76  43% $6.96 $4.80  45%
EBIT1 208  137  51%  565  394  44%
Adjusted EBIT1* 217  137  58%  581  381  53%
EBITDA1 240  166 45%  656  478 37%
Adjusted EBITDA1* 249  166 50%  672  465 45%
Effective tax rate 24.2% 14.5%970 bps   21.8% 15.8%600 bps 
Adjusted effective tax rate1* 24.2% 14.5%970 bps  21.9% 15.5%640 bps 
              
Cash Flow and Financial Position             
Net cash provided by operating activities$147 $126 17% $352 $238  48%
Capital expenditures 60  27 125%  156  79 99%
Free cash flow 87  99  -12%  196  159  23%
              
Dividends paid 19  17      55  48    
Share repurchases 198  45      553  124    
Total debt        1,342  933    
EBITDA leverage1       1.6x 1.5x   
*There were no adjustments to these measures in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025             


Segment Results
 
  
Aerospace
(Dollars in millions)		 
 Three Months Ended June 30,  Nine Months Ended June 30, 
 2026 2025 Year over Year  2026 2025 Year over Year 
Commercial OEM$234 $175  34% $640 $497  29%
Commercial services 268  215  24%  788  581  36%
Defense OEM 141  150  -6%  430  401  7%
Defense services 66  55  20%  189  173  9%
              
Sales 709  596  19%  2,047  1,652  24%
Segment earnings 170  126  35%  476  345  38%
Segment margin % 24.0% 21.1%290 bps   23.3% 20.9%240 bps 


Segment earnings for the third quarter of 2026 were $170 million, or 24.0 percent of segment sales. The increase in segment earnings in the quarter was the result of price realization and increased leverage on higher sales volumes, partially offset by inflation and unfavorable mix.

Segment earnings for the first nine months of fiscal 2026 were $476 million, or 23.3 percent of segment sales. The increase in segment earnings in the first nine months of the fiscal year was the result of price realization and increased leverage on higher sales volumes, partially offset by strategic investments in manufacturing capabilities, inflation, and unfavorable mix.

Industrial
(Dollars in millions)		 
 Three Months Ended June 30,  Nine Months Ended June 30, 
 2026 2025 Year over Year  2026 2025 Year over Year 
Transportation$180 $129  40% $523 $368  42%
Power generation 145  122  19%  403  364  11%
Oil and gas 76  68  11%  223  188  18%
              
Sales 401  319  26%  1,150  920  25%
Segment earnings 88  48  86%  221  134  65%
Segment margin % 22.1% 14.9%720 bps   19.2% 14.5%470 bps 


Industrial segment earnings for the third quarter of 2026 were $88 million, or 22.1 percent of segment sales. Industrial segment earnings for the first nine months of 2026 were $221 million, or 19.2 percent of segment sales. The increase in segment earnings in both periods was primarily driven by increased leverage on higher sales volume and price realization, partially offset by inflation.

Nonsegment
(Dollars in millions)		 
 Three Months Ended June 30,  Nine Months Ended June 30, 
 2026 2025 Year over Year  2026 2025 Year over Year 
Nonsegment expenses$(51)$(36) 41% $(132)$(85) 56%
Adjusted nonsegment expenses1 (42) (36) 15%  (116) (98) 19%
              


Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance
 
Based on strong third quarter performance and confidence in the fourth quarter, Woodward is raising its 2026 earnings guidance.
 Prior FY26 GuidanceRevised FY26 Guidance
 Issued on April 29, 2026Issued on July 29, 2026
Total Company  
Sales growthup 20% - 23%no change
Adjusted EPS3$9.15 - $9.45$9.30 - $9.50
Free cash flow3$300 - $350 millionno change
Capital expenditures~$290 millionno change
Shares~61.5 millionno change
Adjusted effective tax rate3~22%~22.5%
   
Segment Data  
Aerospace  
Sales growthup 21% - 24%up 21% - 23%
Segment earnings (% of sales)23% - 23.5%~23.5%
Industrial  
Sales growthup 18% - 20%up 19% - 21%
Segment earnings (% of sales)18% - 18.5%~19%
   

Conference Call

Woodward will hold an investor conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on July 29, 2026, to provide an overview of the financial performance for its third quarter ended June 30, 2026, business highlights, and guidance for fiscal year 2026. You are invited to listen to the live webcast of our conference call, or a recording, and view or download accompanying presentation slides at our website, www.woodward.com2.

You may also listen to the call by dialing + 1 (833) 461-5787 (U.S. domestic) or + 1 (585) 542-9983 (international). Participants should call prior to the start time to allow for registration; the Conference ID is 180 854 471. The call and presentation will be available on the website by selecting “Investors/Events & Presentations” from the menu and will remain accessible on the Company’s website for one year.

About Woodward, Inc.
Woodward is the global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. Our purpose is to design and deliver energy control solutions our partners count on to power a clean future. Our innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion and motion control systems perform in some of the world’s harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com

Cautionary Statement 
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and Woodward’s future results within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that are deemed forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industries in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “seek,” “goal,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “continue,” “outlook,” “plan,” “project,” “target,” “strive,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements may include statements that refer to projections of our future performance, guidance measures, market dynamics, strategies, strategic focus areas, trends in our businesses and markets, other events or developments, or other non-historical matters. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to several factors, risks, and uncertainties, the impact or occurrence of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the expected results described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) global economic uncertainty and instability, including in the financial markets that affect Woodward, its customers, and its supply chain; (2) risks related to constraints and disruptions in the global supply chain and labor markets; (3) Woodward’s long sales cycle; (4) risks related to Woodward’s concentration of revenue among a relatively small number of customers; (5) Woodward’s ability to implement and realize the intended effects of any restructuring efforts; (6) Woodward’s ability to successfully manage competitive factors including expenses and fluctuations in sales, as well as innovation and new product development; (7) changes and consolidations in the aerospace market; (8) Woodward’s financial obligations including debt obligations and tax expenses and exposures; (9) risks related to Woodward’s U.S. government contracting activities including potential changes in government spending patterns; (10) volatility with respect to the China on-highway natural gas truck market; (11) Woodward’s ability to protect its intellectual property rights and avoid infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (12) changes in the estimates of fair value of reporting units or of long-lived assets; (13) environmental risks; (14) Woodward’s continued access to a stable workforce and favorable labor relations with its employees, including its ability to retain key personnel or attract and retain new qualified personnel; (15) Woodward’s ability to manage various regulatory and legal matters; (16) risks from operating internationally; (17) cybersecurity, data privacy, and other technological risks; and other risk factors and risks described in Woodward's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, any subsequently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Woodward assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by applicable law.

Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries​
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
(Unaudited – In thousands)		 
 Three Months Ended June 30,  Nine Months Ended June 30, 
 2026 2025  2026 2025 
Net sales$1,109,705 $915,446  $3,196,727 $2,571,800 
Costs and expenses:         
Cost of goods sold 759,799  666,287   2,238,752  1,892,908 
Selling, general, and administrative expenses 106,465  88,703   303,735  242,241 
Research and development costs 49,316  41,088   133,191  108,525 
Restructuring charges 9,264  -   16,079  - 
Interest expense 14,827  11,234   37,206  35,464 
Interest income (611) (838)  (2,027) (3,236)
Other income, net (22,867) (17,864)  (60,299) (65,755)
Total costs and expenses 916,193  788,610   2,666,637  2,210,147 
Earnings before income taxes 193,512  126,836   530,090  361,653 
Income taxes 46,837  18,388   115,683  57,165 
Net earnings$146,675 $108,448  $414,407 $304,488 
   
Earnings per share amounts:  
Basic earnings per share$2.47 $1.82  $6.95 $5.12 
Diluted earnings per share$2.40 $1.76  $6.76 $4.96 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:         
Basic 59,445  59,680   59,632  59,442 
Diluted 61,018  61,488   61,317  61,374 
          
Cash dividends paid per share$0.32  0.28   0.92  0.81 
          


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries​
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited – In thousands)		   
 June 30,
2026		 September 30,
2025		 
Assets 
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents$474,851 $327,431 
Accounts receivable 1,012,481  831,116 
Inventories 724,803  654,608 
Income taxes receivable 43,880  1,553 
Assets held for sale 19,953  - 
Other current assets 62,590  69,706 
Total current assets 2,338,558  1,884,414 
Property, plant, and equipment, net 1,087,764  986,623 
Goodwill 893,956  832,288 
Intangible assets, net 447,263  428,080 
Deferred income tax assets 39,504  118,711 
Other assets 389,356  380,027 
Total assets$5,196,401 $4,630,143 
     
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity 
Current liabilities:    
Short-term debt$592,426 $122,300 
Current portion of long-term debt 131,779  122,934 
Accounts payable 328,957  289,417 
Income taxes payable 65,196  59,655 
Accrued liabilities 299,255  313,083 
Liabilities held for sale 3,589  - 
Total current liabilities 1,421,202  907,389 
Long-term debt, less current portion 617,730  456,968 
Deferred income tax liabilities 109,023  107,669 
Other liabilities 574,652  591,727 
Total liabilities 2,722,607  2,063,753 
Stockholders’ equity 2,473,794  2,566,390 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$5,196,401 $4,630,143 
     


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries​
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited – In thousands)		   
 Nine Months Ended June 30, 
 2026 2025 
Net cash provided by operating activities$351,937 $237,976 
     
Cash flows from investing activities: 
Payments for purchase of property, plant, and equipment (156,337) (78,537)
Proceeds from sales of assets -  41 
Proceeds from sales of investments 81  - 
Proceeds from business divestitures 1,239  48,043 
Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (131,778) 2,935 
Net cash used in investing activities (286,795) (27,518)
     
Cash flows from financing activities:    
Cash dividends paid (54,902) (48,195)
Proceeds from sales of treasury stock 55,070  96,064 
Payments for repurchases of common stock (553,438) (124,276)
Borrowings on long-term debt 250,000  - 
Borrowings on revolving lines of credit and short-term borrowings 3,002,740  1,957,900 
Payments on revolving lines of credit and short-term borrowings (2,532,353) (1,821,900)
Payments of debt financing costs (2,583) - 
Payments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations (75,765) (85,719)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 88,769  (26,126)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (6,491) 6,557 
Net change in cash and cash equivalents 147,420  190,889 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 327,431  282,270 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$474,851 $473,159 
     


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries​
Segment Net Sales and Net Earnings
(Unaudited – In thousands)		    
 Three Months Ended June 30,  Nine Months Ended June 30, 
 2026 2025  2026 2025 
Segment net sales:         
Aerospace 708,673  595,990   2,046,891  1,651,601 
Industrial 401,032  319,456   1,149,836  920,199 
Total consolidated net sales$1,109,705 $915,446  $3,196,727 $2,571,800 
Segment earnings*:         
Aerospace 170,020  125,740   476,490  345,081 
As a percent of segment net sales 24.0% 21.1%  23.3% 20.9%
Industrial 88,484  47,622   221,199  133,786 
As a percent of segment net sales 22.1% 14.9%  19.2% 14.5%
Total segment earnings$258,504 $173,362  $697,689 $478,867 
Nonsegment expenses (50,776) (36,130)  (132,420) (84,986)
EBIT$207,728 $137,232  $565,269 $393,881 
Interest expense, net (14,216) (10,396)  (35,179) (32,228)
Consolidated earnings before income taxes$193,512 $126,836  $530,090 $361,653 
*This schedule reconciles segment earnings, which exclude certain costs, to consolidated earnings before taxes. 
          
Payments for property, plant and equipment$59,617 $26,547  $156,337 $78,537 
Depreciation expense$22,501 $21,482  $66,679 $63,238 
          


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries​
Reconciliation of Net Earnings and EPS to Adjusted Net Earnings1​ and Adjusted EPS1
(Unaudited – In thousands, except per share amounts)		 
Three Months Ended June 30, 
2026 2025 
Net
Earnings
 Earnings
Per Share
 Net
Earnings
 Earnings
Per Share		 
 
Net earnings (U.S. GAAP)​$146,675 $2.40 $108,448 $1.76 
Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments​    
Restructuring charges 9,264  0.15  -  - 
Tax effect of non-U.S. GAAP ​net earnings adjustments (2,311) (0.03) -  - 
Total non-U.S. GAAP adjustments​ 6,953  0.12  -  - 
Adjusted net earnings​ (non-U.S. GAAP)$153,628 $2.52 $108,448 $1.76 
         


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries​
Reconciliation of Net Earnings and EPS to Adjusted Net Earnings1​ and Adjusted EPS1
(Unaudited – In thousands, except per share amounts)		 
Nine Months Ended June 30, 
2026 2025 
Net
Earnings
 Earnings
Per Share
 Net
Earnings
 Earnings
Per Share		 
 
Net earnings (U.S. GAAP)$414,407 $6.76 $304,488 $4.96 
Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments​     
Restructuring charges 16,079  0.26  -  - 
Product rationalizationa -  -  (20,524) (0.33)
Business development activitiesb -  -  7,310  0.12 
Tax effect of non-U.S. GAAP net earnings adjustments (4,013) (0.06) 3,130  0.05 
Total non-U.S. GAAP adjustments 12,066  0.20  (10,084) (0.16)
Adjusted net earnings(non-U.S. GAAP)$426,473 $6.96 $294,404 $4.80 
         
  1. Presented in the line item "Other income, net" in Woodward's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings.
  2. Presented in the line item "Selling, general, and administrative expenses" in Woodward's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings.

Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries​
Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense ​
to Adjusted Income Tax Expense1
(Unaudited – In thousands)		 
Three Months Ended June 30, 
2026 2025 
Income tax expense (U.S. GAAP)​$46,837 $18,388 
Tax effect of non-U.S. GAAP ​net earnings adjustments 2,311  - 
Adjusted income tax expense (non-U.S. GAAP)$49,148 $18,388 
Adjusted effective tax rate (non-U.S. GAAP) 24.2% 14.5%
     


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries​
Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense ​
to Adjusted Income Tax Expense1
(Unaudited – In thousands)		 
Nine Months Ended June 30, 
2026 2025 
Income tax expense (U.S. GAAP)​$115,683 $57,165 
Tax effect of non-U.S. GAAP ​net earnings adjustments 4,013  (3,130)
Adjusted income tax expense (non-U.S. GAAP)$119,696 $54,035 
Adjusted effective tax rate (non-U.S. GAAP) 21.9% 15.5%
     


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries​
Reconciliation of Net Earnings to EBIT1 and Adjusted EBIT1​
(Unaudited – In thousands)		 
Three Months Ended June 30, 
2026 2025 
Net earnings (U.S. GAAP)​$146,675 $108,448 
Income tax expense 46,837  18,388 
Interest expense 14,827  11,234 
Interest income (611) (838)
EBIT (non-U.S. GAAP) 207,728  137,232 
Total non-U.S. GAAP adjustments 9,264  - 
Adjusted EBIT(non-U.S. GAAP)$216,992 $137,232 
     


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries​
Reconciliation of Net Earnings to EBIT1 and Adjusted EBIT1​
(Unaudited – In thousands)		 
Nine Months Ended June 30, 
2026 2025 
Net earnings (U.S. GAAP)​$414,407 $304,488 
Income tax expense 115,683  57,165 
Interest expense 37,206  35,464 
Interest income (2,027) (3,236)
EBIT (non-U.S. GAAP) 565,269  393,881 
Total non-U.S. GAAP adjustments 16,079  (13,214)
Adjusted EBIT (non-U.S. GAAP)$581,348 $380,667 
     


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries​
Reconciliation of Net Earnings to EBITDA1 and Adjusted EBITDA1​
(Unaudited – In thousands)		 
Three Months Ended June 30, 
2026 2025 
Net earnings (U.S. GAAP)​$146,675 $108,448 
Income tax expense 46,837  18,388 
Interest expense 14,827  11,234 
Interest income (611) (838)
Amortization of intangible assets​ 9,568  7,172 
Depreciation expense​ 22,501  21,482 
EBITDA (non-U.S. GAAP) 239,797  165,886 
Total non-U.S. GAAP adjustments 9,264  - 
Adjusted EBITDA (non-U.S. GAAP)$249,061 $165,886 
     


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries​
Reconciliation of Net Earnings to EBITDA1 and Adjusted EBITDA1​
(Unaudited – In thousands)		 
Nine Months Ended June 30, 
2026 2025 
Net earnings (U.S. GAAP)​$414,407 $304,488 
Income tax expense 115,683  57,165 
Interest expense 37,206  35,464 
Interest income (2,027) (3,236)
Amortization of intangible assets​ 24,334  20,858 
Depreciation expense​ 66,679  63,238 
EBITDA (non-U.S. GAAP) 656,282  477,977 
Total non-U.S. GAAP adjustments 16,079  (13,214)
Adjusted EBITDA(non-U.S. GAAP)$672,361 $464,763 


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Earnings to EBITDA1
(Unaudited – In thousands)		 
Twelve Months Ended June 30, 
2026 2025 
Net earnings (U.S. GAAP)​$552,029 $387,783 
Income tax expense 137,818  75,401 
Interest expense 47,431  48,941 
Interest income (2,980) (5,199)
Amortization of intangible assets​ 88,495  84,321 
Depreciation expense​ 31,701  29,102 
EBITDA (non-U.S. GAAP)$854,494 $620,349 


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Calculation of EBITDA1Leverage
(Unaudited – In thousands)		 
Twelve Months Ended June 30, 
2026 2025 
Rolling twelve-month EBITDA1$854,494 $620,349 
Total debt 1,341,935  932,871 
EBITDA Leverage 1.6  1.5 


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries​
Reconciliation of Nonsegment Expenses ​
to Adjusted Nonsegment Expenses1
(Unaudited – In thousands)		 
Three Months Ended June 30, 
2026 2025 
Nonsegment expenses (U.S. GAAP)$(50,776)$(36,130)
Restructuring charges 9,264  - 
Adjusted nonsegment expenses (non-U.S. GAAP)$(41,512)$(36,130)
     


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries​
Reconciliation of Nonsegment Expenses ​
to Adjusted Nonsegment Expenses1
(Unaudited – In thousands)		 
Nine Months Ended June 30, 
2026 2025 
Nonsegment expenses (U.S. GAAP)$(132,420)$(84,986)
Restructuring charges 16,079  - 
Product rationalization -  (20,524)
Business development activities -  7,310 
Adjusted nonsegment expenses (non-U.S. GAAP)$(116,341)$(98,200)
     


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries​
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
to Free Cash Flow1
(Unaudited – In thousands)		 
 Three Months Ended June 30, 
 2026 2025 
Net cash provided by operating activities (U.S. GAAP)$146,673 $125,635 
Payments for property, plant, and equipment (59,617) (26,547)
Free cash flow (non-U.S. GAAP)$87,056 $99,088 


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
to Free Cash Flow1
(Unaudited – In thousands)		 
Nine Months Ended June 30, 
2026 2025 
Net cash provided by operating activities (U.S. GAAP)$351,937 $237,976 
Payments for property, plant, and equipment (156,337) (78,537)
Free cash flow (non-U.S. GAAP)$195,600 $159,439 
     

1Adjusted and Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures: Adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted nonsegment expenses exclude, as applicable, (i) product rationalization, (ii) costs related to business development activities, and (iii) restructuring charges. The product rationalization adjustment pertains to the elimination and divestiture of certain product lines. The Company believes that these excluded items are short‐term in nature, not directly related to the ongoing operations of the business, and therefore, the exclusion of them illustrates more clearly how the underlying business of Woodward is performing. Guidance with respect to non-U.S. GAAP measures as provided in this release excludes, as applicable, restructuring charges. 

EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes), adjusted EBIT, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted income tax expenses, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted nonsegment expenses, EBITDA leverage, and free cash flow are financial measures not prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP). Management uses EBIT and adjusted EBIT to evaluate Woodward’s operating performance without the impacts of financing and tax related considerations. Management uses EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA in evaluating Woodward’s operating performance, making business decisions, including developing budgets, managing expenditures, forecasting future periods, and evaluating capital structure impacts of various strategic scenarios. EBITDA leverage is calculated by taking a rolling twelve-month EBITDA divided by total debt. Management uses EBITDA leverage to assess Woodward’s earnings capacity relative to its total debt, monitor financial flexibility, evaluate capital structure impacts of strategic scenarios, and assist in capital allocation decisions. Management also uses free cash flow, which is derived from net cash provided by or used in operating activities less payments for property, plant, and equipment in reviewing the financial performance of Woodward’s business segments and evaluating cash generation levels. Securities analysts, investors, and others frequently use EBIT, EBITDA and free cash flow in their evaluation of companies, particularly those with significant property, plant, and equipment, and intangible assets that are subject to amortization. The use of any of these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, EBIT, EBITDA, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, and EBITDA leverage exclude certain financial information compared with net earnings, the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, users of this financial information should consider the information that is excluded. Free cash flow does not necessarily represent funds available for discretionary use and is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. Management’s calculations of EBIT, EBITDA, adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted nonsegment expenses, EBITDA leverage and free cash flow may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

2Website, Social Media: Woodward has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, its Facebook page, and LinkedIn as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

3FY26 Adjusted EPS, Free Cash Flow, and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate: Information reconciling our FY26 adjusted EPS, free cash flow and adjusted effective tax rate guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable effort primarily due to the unpredictability of the individual components of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and the variability of items excluded from each such measure. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future financial results.

Contact:
Dan Provaznik
Director, Investor Relations
970-498-3849
Dan.Provaznik@woodward.com


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