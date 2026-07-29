Woodward Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) today reported financial results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2026.
All amounts are presented on an as reported (U.S. GAAP) basis unless otherwise indicated. All per share amounts are presented on a fully diluted basis. All comparisons are made to the same period of the prior year unless otherwise stated. All references to years are references to the Company’s fiscal year unless otherwise stated. All percentages have been calculated using unrounded amounts.
Third Quarter Overview
|Third Quarter 2026
|Year-to-Date 2026
|Net sales
|$1.1B, +21%
|$3.2B, +24%
|Earnings per share (EPS)
|$2.40, +36%
|$6.76, +36%
|Adjusted EPS1
|$2.52, +43%
|$6.96, +45%
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$147M, +17%
|$352M, +48%
|Free cash flow1
|$87M, -12%
|$196M, +23%
“We delivered outstanding third quarter results, including significant sales growth and margin expansion in both segments,” said Chip Blankenship, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “In Aerospace, commercial services demand was resilient, while commercial OEM benefited from increasing aircraft production rates. Industrial sales and earnings performance was outstanding, with segment earnings growth of 86 percent driven by substantial sales growth across all primary markets.
“Demand across our portfolio remains durable, and our teams continue to expand capacity, improve flow, and support customers. We are raising our full-year earnings guidance and remain focused on creating long-term value for shareholders through profitable growth, operational excellence, and innovation.”
|Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Company Results
|Total Company Results
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Nine Months Ended June 30,
|2026
|2025
|Year over Year
|2026
|2025
|Year over Year
|Income Statement
|Net sales
|$
|1,110
|$
|915
|21
|%
|$
|3,197
|$
|2,572
|24
|%
|Net earnings
|147
|108
|35
|%
|414
|304
|36
|%
|Adjusted net earnings1*
|154
|108
|42
|%
|426
|294
|45
|%
|EPS
|$
|2.40
|$
|1.76
|36
|%
|$
|6.76
|$
|4.96
|36
|%
|Adjusted EPS*
|$
|2.52
|$
|1.76
|43
|%
|$
|6.96
|$
|4.80
|45
|%
|EBIT1
|208
|137
|51
|%
|565
|394
|44
|%
|Adjusted EBIT1*
|217
|137
|58
|%
|581
|381
|53
|%
|EBITDA1
|240
|166
|45
|%
|656
|478
|37
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA1*
|249
|166
|50
|%
|672
|465
|45
|%
|Effective tax rate
|24.2
|%
|14.5
|%
|970 bps
|21.8
|%
|15.8
|%
|600 bps
|Adjusted effective tax rate1*
|24.2
|%
|14.5
|%
|970 bps
|21.9
|%
|15.5
|%
|640 bps
|Cash Flow and Financial Position
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|147
|$
|126
|17
|%
|$
|352
|$
|238
|48
|%
|Capital expenditures
|60
|27
|125
|%
|156
|79
|99
|%
|Free cash flow
|87
|99
|-12
|%
|196
|159
|23
|%
|Dividends paid
|19
|17
|55
|48
|Share repurchases
|198
|45
|553
|124
|Total debt
|1,342
|933
|EBITDA leverage1
|1.6x
|1.5x
|*There were no adjustments to these measures in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025
|Segment Results
|Aerospace
(Dollars in millions)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Nine Months Ended June 30,
|2026
|2025
|Year over Year
|2026
|2025
|Year over Year
|Commercial OEM
|$
|234
|$
|175
|34
|%
|$
|640
|$
|497
|29
|%
|Commercial services
|268
|215
|24
|%
|788
|581
|36
|%
|Defense OEM
|141
|150
|-6
|%
|430
|401
|7
|%
|Defense services
|66
|55
|20
|%
|189
|173
|9
|%
|Sales
|709
|596
|19
|%
|2,047
|1,652
|24
|%
|Segment earnings
|170
|126
|35
|%
|476
|345
|38
|%
|Segment margin %
|24.0
|%
|21.1
|%
|290 bps
|23.3
|%
|20.9
|%
|240 bps
Segment earnings for the third quarter of 2026 were $170 million, or 24.0 percent of segment sales. The increase in segment earnings in the quarter was the result of price realization and increased leverage on higher sales volumes, partially offset by inflation and unfavorable mix.
Segment earnings for the first nine months of fiscal 2026 were $476 million, or 23.3 percent of segment sales. The increase in segment earnings in the first nine months of the fiscal year was the result of price realization and increased leverage on higher sales volumes, partially offset by strategic investments in manufacturing capabilities, inflation, and unfavorable mix.
|Industrial
(Dollars in millions)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Nine Months Ended June 30,
|2026
|2025
|Year over Year
|2026
|2025
|Year over Year
|Transportation
|$
|180
|$
|129
|40
|%
|$
|523
|$
|368
|42
|%
|Power generation
|145
|122
|19
|%
|403
|364
|11
|%
|Oil and gas
|76
|68
|11
|%
|223
|188
|18
|%
|Sales
|401
|319
|26
|%
|1,150
|920
|25
|%
|Segment earnings
|88
|48
|86
|%
|221
|134
|65
|%
|Segment margin %
|22.1
|%
|14.9
|%
|720 bps
|19.2
|%
|14.5
|%
|470 bps
Industrial segment earnings for the third quarter of 2026 were $88 million, or 22.1 percent of segment sales. Industrial segment earnings for the first nine months of 2026 were $221 million, or 19.2 percent of segment sales. The increase in segment earnings in both periods was primarily driven by increased leverage on higher sales volume and price realization, partially offset by inflation.
|Nonsegment
(Dollars in millions)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Nine Months Ended June 30,
|2026
|2025
|Year over Year
|2026
|2025
|Year over Year
|Nonsegment expenses
|$
|(51
|)
|$
|(36
|)
|41
|%
|$
|(132
|)
|$
|(85
|)
|56
|%
|Adjusted nonsegment expenses1
|(42
|)
|(36
|)
|15
|%
|(116
|)
|(98
|)
|19
|%
|Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance
|Based on strong third quarter performance and confidence in the fourth quarter, Woodward is raising its 2026 earnings guidance.
|Prior FY26 Guidance
|Revised FY26 Guidance
|Issued on April 29, 2026
|Issued on July 29, 2026
|Total Company
|Sales growth
|up 20% - 23%
|no change
|Adjusted EPS3
|$9.15 - $9.45
|$9.30 - $9.50
|Free cash flow3
|$300 - $350 million
|no change
|Capital expenditures
|~$290 million
|no change
|Shares
|~61.5 million
|no change
|Adjusted effective tax rate3
|~22%
|~22.5%
|Segment Data
|Aerospace
|Sales growth
|up 21% - 24%
|up 21% - 23%
|Segment earnings (% of sales)
|23% - 23.5%
|~23.5%
|Industrial
|Sales growth
|up 18% - 20%
|up 19% - 21%
|Segment earnings (% of sales)
|18% - 18.5%
|~19%
Conference Call
Woodward will hold an investor conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on July 29, 2026, to provide an overview of the financial performance for its third quarter ended June 30, 2026, business highlights, and guidance for fiscal year 2026. You are invited to listen to the live webcast of our conference call, or a recording, and view or download accompanying presentation slides at our website, www.woodward.com2.
You may also listen to the call by dialing + 1 (833) 461-5787 (U.S. domestic) or + 1 (585) 542-9983 (international). Participants should call prior to the start time to allow for registration; the Conference ID is 180 854 471. The call and presentation will be available on the website by selecting “Investors/Events & Presentations” from the menu and will remain accessible on the Company’s website for one year.
About Woodward, Inc.
Woodward is the global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. Our purpose is to design and deliver energy control solutions our partners count on to power a clean future. Our innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion and motion control systems perform in some of the world’s harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com.
Cautionary Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and Woodward’s future results within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that are deemed forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industries in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “seek,” “goal,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “continue,” “outlook,” “plan,” “project,” “target,” “strive,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements may include statements that refer to projections of our future performance, guidance measures, market dynamics, strategies, strategic focus areas, trends in our businesses and markets, other events or developments, or other non-historical matters. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to several factors, risks, and uncertainties, the impact or occurrence of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the expected results described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) global economic uncertainty and instability, including in the financial markets that affect Woodward, its customers, and its supply chain; (2) risks related to constraints and disruptions in the global supply chain and labor markets; (3) Woodward’s long sales cycle; (4) risks related to Woodward’s concentration of revenue among a relatively small number of customers; (5) Woodward’s ability to implement and realize the intended effects of any restructuring efforts; (6) Woodward’s ability to successfully manage competitive factors including expenses and fluctuations in sales, as well as innovation and new product development; (7) changes and consolidations in the aerospace market; (8) Woodward’s financial obligations including debt obligations and tax expenses and exposures; (9) risks related to Woodward’s U.S. government contracting activities including potential changes in government spending patterns; (10) volatility with respect to the China on-highway natural gas truck market; (11) Woodward’s ability to protect its intellectual property rights and avoid infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (12) changes in the estimates of fair value of reporting units or of long-lived assets; (13) environmental risks; (14) Woodward’s continued access to a stable workforce and favorable labor relations with its employees, including its ability to retain key personnel or attract and retain new qualified personnel; (15) Woodward’s ability to manage various regulatory and legal matters; (16) risks from operating internationally; (17) cybersecurity, data privacy, and other technological risks; and other risk factors and risks described in Woodward's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, any subsequently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Woodward assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by applicable law.
|Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
(Unaudited – In thousands)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Nine Months Ended June 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net sales
|$
|1,109,705
|$
|915,446
|$
|3,196,727
|$
|2,571,800
|Costs and expenses:
|Cost of goods sold
|759,799
|666,287
|2,238,752
|1,892,908
|Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|106,465
|88,703
|303,735
|242,241
|Research and development costs
|49,316
|41,088
|133,191
|108,525
|Restructuring charges
|9,264
|-
|16,079
|-
|Interest expense
|14,827
|11,234
|37,206
|35,464
|Interest income
|(611
|)
|(838
|)
|(2,027
|)
|(3,236
|)
|Other income, net
|(22,867
|)
|(17,864
|)
|(60,299
|)
|(65,755
|)
|Total costs and expenses
|916,193
|788,610
|2,666,637
|2,210,147
|Earnings before income taxes
|193,512
|126,836
|530,090
|361,653
|Income taxes
|46,837
|18,388
|115,683
|57,165
|Net earnings
|$
|146,675
|$
|108,448
|$
|414,407
|$
|304,488
|Earnings per share amounts:
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|2.47
|$
|1.82
|$
|6.95
|$
|5.12
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|2.40
|$
|1.76
|$
|6.76
|$
|4.96
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|59,445
|59,680
|59,632
|59,442
|Diluted
|61,018
|61,488
|61,317
|61,374
|Cash dividends paid per share
|$
|0.32
|0.28
|0.92
|0.81
|Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited – In thousands)
|June 30,
2026
|September 30,
2025
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|474,851
|$
|327,431
|Accounts receivable
|1,012,481
|831,116
|Inventories
|724,803
|654,608
|Income taxes receivable
|43,880
|1,553
|Assets held for sale
|19,953
|-
|Other current assets
|62,590
|69,706
|Total current assets
|2,338,558
|1,884,414
|Property, plant, and equipment, net
|1,087,764
|986,623
|Goodwill
|893,956
|832,288
|Intangible assets, net
|447,263
|428,080
|Deferred income tax assets
|39,504
|118,711
|Other assets
|389,356
|380,027
|Total assets
|$
|5,196,401
|$
|4,630,143
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|Current liabilities:
|Short-term debt
|$
|592,426
|$
|122,300
|Current portion of long-term debt
|131,779
|122,934
|Accounts payable
|328,957
|289,417
|Income taxes payable
|65,196
|59,655
|Accrued liabilities
|299,255
|313,083
|Liabilities held for sale
|3,589
|-
|Total current liabilities
|1,421,202
|907,389
|Long-term debt, less current portion
|617,730
|456,968
|Deferred income tax liabilities
|109,023
|107,669
|Other liabilities
|574,652
|591,727
|Total liabilities
|2,722,607
|2,063,753
|Stockholders’ equity
|2,473,794
|2,566,390
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|5,196,401
|$
|4,630,143
|Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited – In thousands)
|Nine Months Ended June 30,
|2026
|2025
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|351,937
|$
|237,976
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Payments for purchase of property, plant, and equipment
|(156,337
|)
|(78,537
|)
|Proceeds from sales of assets
|-
|41
|Proceeds from sales of investments
|81
|-
|Proceeds from business divestitures
|1,239
|48,043
|Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|(131,778
|)
|2,935
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(286,795
|)
|(27,518
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Cash dividends paid
|(54,902
|)
|(48,195
|)
|Proceeds from sales of treasury stock
|55,070
|96,064
|Payments for repurchases of common stock
|(553,438
|)
|(124,276
|)
|Borrowings on long-term debt
|250,000
|-
|Borrowings on revolving lines of credit and short-term borrowings
|3,002,740
|1,957,900
|Payments on revolving lines of credit and short-term borrowings
|(2,532,353
|)
|(1,821,900
|)
|Payments of debt financing costs
|(2,583
|)
|-
|Payments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations
|(75,765
|)
|(85,719
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|88,769
|(26,126
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(6,491
|)
|6,557
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|147,420
|190,889
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|327,431
|282,270
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|474,851
|$
|473,159
|Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Segment Net Sales and Net Earnings
(Unaudited – In thousands)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Nine Months Ended June 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Segment net sales:
|Aerospace
|708,673
|595,990
|2,046,891
|1,651,601
|Industrial
|401,032
|319,456
|1,149,836
|920,199
|Total consolidated net sales
|$
|1,109,705
|$
|915,446
|$
|3,196,727
|$
|2,571,800
|Segment earnings*:
|Aerospace
|170,020
|125,740
|476,490
|345,081
|As a percent of segment net sales
|24.0
|%
|21.1
|%
|23.3
|%
|20.9
|%
|Industrial
|88,484
|47,622
|221,199
|133,786
|As a percent of segment net sales
|22.1
|%
|14.9
|%
|19.2
|%
|14.5
|%
|Total segment earnings
|$
|258,504
|$
|173,362
|$
|697,689
|$
|478,867
|Nonsegment expenses
|(50,776
|)
|(36,130
|)
|(132,420
|)
|(84,986
|)
|EBIT
|$
|207,728
|$
|137,232
|$
|565,269
|$
|393,881
|Interest expense, net
|(14,216
|)
|(10,396
|)
|(35,179
|)
|(32,228
|)
|Consolidated earnings before income taxes
|$
|193,512
|$
|126,836
|$
|530,090
|$
|361,653
|*This schedule reconciles segment earnings, which exclude certain costs, to consolidated earnings before taxes.
|Payments for property, plant and equipment
|$
|59,617
|$
|26,547
|$
|156,337
|$
|78,537
|Depreciation expense
|$
|22,501
|$
|21,482
|$
|66,679
|$
|63,238
|Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Earnings and EPS to Adjusted Net Earnings1 and Adjusted EPS1
(Unaudited – In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|2026
|2025
|
|Net
Earnings
|Earnings
Per Share
|Net
Earnings
|Earnings
Per Share
|Net earnings (U.S. GAAP)
|$
|146,675
|$
|2.40
|$
|108,448
|$
|1.76
|Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments
|
|
|
|
|Restructuring charges
|9,264
|0.15
|-
|-
|Tax effect of non-U.S. GAAP net earnings adjustments
|(2,311
|)
|(0.03
|)
|-
|-
|Total non-U.S. GAAP adjustments
|6,953
|0.12
|-
|-
|Adjusted net earnings (non-U.S. GAAP)
|$
|153,628
|$
|2.52
|$
|108,448
|$
|1.76
|Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Earnings and EPS to Adjusted Net Earnings1 and Adjusted EPS1
(Unaudited – In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|Nine Months Ended June 30,
|
|2026
|2025
|
|Net
Earnings
|Earnings
Per Share
|Net
Earnings
|Earnings
Per Share
|Net earnings (U.S. GAAP)
|$
|414,407
|$
|6.76
|$
|304,488
|$
|4.96
|Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments
|
|
|
|Restructuring charges
|16,079
|0.26
|-
|-
|Product rationalizationa
|-
|-
|(20,524
|)
|(0.33
|)
|Business development activitiesb
|-
|-
|7,310
|0.12
|Tax effect of non-U.S. GAAP net earnings adjustments
|(4,013
|)
|(0.06
|)
|3,130
|0.05
|Total non-U.S. GAAP adjustments
|12,066
|0.20
|(10,084
|)
|(0.16
|)
|Adjusted net earnings (non-U.S. GAAP)
|$
|426,473
|$
|6.96
|$
|294,404
|$
|4.80
- Presented in the line item "Other income, net" in Woodward's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings.
- Presented in the line item "Selling, general, and administrative expenses" in Woodward's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings.
|Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense
to Adjusted Income Tax Expense1
(Unaudited – In thousands)
|
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|2026
|2025
|Income tax expense (U.S. GAAP)
|$
|46,837
|$
|18,388
|Tax effect of non-U.S. GAAP net earnings adjustments
|2,311
|-
|Adjusted income tax expense (non-U.S. GAAP)
|$
|49,148
|$
|18,388
|Adjusted effective tax rate (non-U.S. GAAP)
|24.2
|%
|14.5
|%
|Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense
to Adjusted Income Tax Expense1
(Unaudited – In thousands)
|
|Nine Months Ended June 30,
|
|2026
|2025
|Income tax expense (U.S. GAAP)
|$
|115,683
|$
|57,165
|Tax effect of non-U.S. GAAP net earnings adjustments
|4,013
|(3,130
|)
|Adjusted income tax expense (non-U.S. GAAP)
|$
|119,696
|$
|54,035
|Adjusted effective tax rate (non-U.S. GAAP)
|21.9
|%
|15.5
|%
|Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Earnings to EBIT1 and Adjusted EBIT1
(Unaudited – In thousands)
|
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|2026
|2025
|Net earnings (U.S. GAAP)
|$
|146,675
|$
|108,448
|Income tax expense
|46,837
|18,388
|Interest expense
|14,827
|11,234
|Interest income
|(611
|)
|(838
|)
|EBIT (non-U.S. GAAP)
|207,728
|137,232
|Total non-U.S. GAAP adjustments
|9,264
|-
|Adjusted EBIT(non-U.S. GAAP)
|$
|216,992
|$
|137,232
|Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Earnings to EBIT1 and Adjusted EBIT1
(Unaudited – In thousands)
|
|Nine Months Ended June 30,
|
|2026
|2025
|Net earnings (U.S. GAAP)
|$
|414,407
|$
|304,488
|Income tax expense
|115,683
|57,165
|Interest expense
|37,206
|35,464
|Interest income
|(2,027
|)
|(3,236
|)
|EBIT (non-U.S. GAAP)
|565,269
|393,881
|Total non-U.S. GAAP adjustments
|16,079
|(13,214
|)
|Adjusted EBIT (non-U.S. GAAP)
|$
|581,348
|$
|380,667
|Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Earnings to EBITDA1 and Adjusted EBITDA1
(Unaudited – In thousands)
|
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|2026
|2025
|Net earnings (U.S. GAAP)
|$
|146,675
|$
|108,448
|Income tax expense
|46,837
|18,388
|Interest expense
|14,827
|11,234
|Interest income
|(611
|)
|(838
|)
|Amortization of intangible assets
|9,568
|7,172
|Depreciation expense
|22,501
|21,482
|EBITDA (non-U.S. GAAP)
|239,797
|165,886
|Total non-U.S. GAAP adjustments
|9,264
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA (non-U.S. GAAP)
|$
|249,061
|$
|165,886
|Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Earnings to EBITDA1 and Adjusted EBITDA1
(Unaudited – In thousands)
|
|Nine Months Ended June 30,
|
|2026
|2025
|Net earnings (U.S. GAAP)
|$
|414,407
|$
|304,488
|Income tax expense
|115,683
|57,165
|Interest expense
|37,206
|35,464
|Interest income
|(2,027
|)
|(3,236
|)
|Amortization of intangible assets
|24,334
|20,858
|Depreciation expense
|66,679
|63,238
|EBITDA (non-U.S. GAAP)
|656,282
|477,977
|Total non-U.S. GAAP adjustments
|16,079
|(13,214
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA (non-U.S. GAAP)
|$
|672,361
|$
|464,763
|Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Earnings to EBITDA1
(Unaudited – In thousands)
|
|Twelve Months Ended June 30,
|
|2026
|2025
|Net earnings (U.S. GAAP)
|$
|552,029
|$
|387,783
|Income tax expense
|137,818
|75,401
|Interest expense
|47,431
|48,941
|Interest income
|(2,980
|)
|(5,199
|)
|Amortization of intangible assets
|88,495
|84,321
|Depreciation expense
|31,701
|29,102
|EBITDA (non-U.S. GAAP)
|$
|854,494
|$
|620,349
|Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Calculation of EBITDA1Leverage
(Unaudited – In thousands)
|
|Twelve Months Ended June 30,
|
|2026
|2025
|Rolling twelve-month EBITDA1
|$
|854,494
|$
|620,349
|Total debt
|1,341,935
|932,871
|EBITDA Leverage
|1.6
|1.5
|Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Nonsegment Expenses
to Adjusted Nonsegment Expenses1
(Unaudited – In thousands)
|
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|2026
|2025
|Nonsegment expenses (U.S. GAAP)
|$
|(50,776
|)
|$
|(36,130
|)
|Restructuring charges
|9,264
|-
|Adjusted nonsegment expenses (non-U.S. GAAP)
|$
|(41,512
|)
|$
|(36,130
|)
|Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Nonsegment Expenses
to Adjusted Nonsegment Expenses1
(Unaudited – In thousands)
|
|Nine Months Ended June 30,
|
|2026
|2025
|Nonsegment expenses (U.S. GAAP)
|$
|(132,420
|)
|$
|(84,986
|)
|Restructuring charges
|16,079
|-
|Product rationalization
|-
|(20,524
|)
|Business development activities
|-
|7,310
|Adjusted nonsegment expenses (non-U.S. GAAP)
|$
|(116,341
|)
|$
|(98,200
|)
|Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
to Free Cash Flow1
(Unaudited – In thousands)
|
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|2026
|2025
|Net cash provided by operating activities (U.S. GAAP)
|$
|146,673
|$
|125,635
|Payments for property, plant, and equipment
|(59,617
|)
|(26,547
|)
|Free cash flow (non-U.S. GAAP)
|$
|87,056
|$
|99,088
|Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
to Free Cash Flow1
(Unaudited – In thousands)
|
|Nine Months Ended June 30,
|
|2026
|2025
|Net cash provided by operating activities (U.S. GAAP)
|$
|351,937
|$
|237,976
|Payments for property, plant, and equipment
|(156,337
|)
|(78,537
|)
|Free cash flow (non-U.S. GAAP)
|$
|195,600
|$
|159,439
1Adjusted and Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures: Adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted nonsegment expenses exclude, as applicable, (i) product rationalization, (ii) costs related to business development activities, and (iii) restructuring charges. The product rationalization adjustment pertains to the elimination and divestiture of certain product lines. The Company believes that these excluded items are short‐term in nature, not directly related to the ongoing operations of the business, and therefore, the exclusion of them illustrates more clearly how the underlying business of Woodward is performing. Guidance with respect to non-U.S. GAAP measures as provided in this release excludes, as applicable, restructuring charges.
EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes), adjusted EBIT, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted income tax expenses, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted nonsegment expenses, EBITDA leverage, and free cash flow are financial measures not prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP). Management uses EBIT and adjusted EBIT to evaluate Woodward’s operating performance without the impacts of financing and tax related considerations. Management uses EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA in evaluating Woodward’s operating performance, making business decisions, including developing budgets, managing expenditures, forecasting future periods, and evaluating capital structure impacts of various strategic scenarios. EBITDA leverage is calculated by taking a rolling twelve-month EBITDA divided by total debt. Management uses EBITDA leverage to assess Woodward’s earnings capacity relative to its total debt, monitor financial flexibility, evaluate capital structure impacts of strategic scenarios, and assist in capital allocation decisions. Management also uses free cash flow, which is derived from net cash provided by or used in operating activities less payments for property, plant, and equipment in reviewing the financial performance of Woodward’s business segments and evaluating cash generation levels. Securities analysts, investors, and others frequently use EBIT, EBITDA and free cash flow in their evaluation of companies, particularly those with significant property, plant, and equipment, and intangible assets that are subject to amortization. The use of any of these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, EBIT, EBITDA, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, and EBITDA leverage exclude certain financial information compared with net earnings, the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, users of this financial information should consider the information that is excluded. Free cash flow does not necessarily represent funds available for discretionary use and is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. Management’s calculations of EBIT, EBITDA, adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted nonsegment expenses, EBITDA leverage and free cash flow may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.
2Website, Social Media: Woodward has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, its Facebook page, and LinkedIn as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.
3FY26 Adjusted EPS, Free Cash Flow, and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate: Information reconciling our FY26 adjusted EPS, free cash flow and adjusted effective tax rate guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable effort primarily due to the unpredictability of the individual components of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and the variability of items excluded from each such measure. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future financial results.
Contact:
Dan Provaznik
Director, Investor Relations
970-498-3849
Dan.Provaznik@woodward.com