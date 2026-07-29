Churchill Downs Incorporated Reports 2026 Second Quarter Results

 | Source: Churchill Downs Incorporated Churchill Downs Incorporated

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (Nasdaq: CHDN) (the "Company," "CDI," "we") today reported business results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Company Highlights

  • Second quarter 2026 financial results, as compared to the prior year quarter:
    • All-time record net revenue of $980 million, up $46 million or 5%
    • Net income attributable to CDI of $241 million, up $24 million or 11%
    • All-time record Adjusted EBITDA of $477 million, up $26 million or 6%
  • Churchill Downs Racetrack ran the 152nd Kentucky Derby with all-time record Derby Week contribution to Adjusted EBITDA.
    • All-time record all-sources wagering for Kentucky Derby Week
    • Highest peak viewership of 24.4 million, up 12% vs. prior year and highest average viewership of 19.6 million, up 11% vs. prior year
    • 152nd Kentucky Oaks in primetime for the first time with 2.4 million viewers and record all sources wagering for the Kentucky Oaks race day card
  • We ended second quarter of 2026 with net bank leverage of 3.7x.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
  
 Second Quarter
(in millions, except per share data)2026
 2025
    
Net revenue$980 $934
Net income attributable to CDI$241 $217
Diluted EPS attributable to CDI$3.42 $2.99
Adjusted net income attributable to CDI(a)$242 $224
Adjusted Diluted EPS(a)$3.45 $3.10
Adjusted EBITDA(a)$477 $451
 
(a) This is a non-GAAP measure. See explanation of non-GAAP measures below.


SEGMENT RESULTS

The summaries below present revenue from external customers and intercompany revenue from each of our reportable segments. All comparisons are against the applicable prior year period unless otherwise noted.

Live and Historical Racing

 Second Quarter
(in millions)2026
 2025
    
Revenue$575 $541
Adjusted EBITDA 318  297
      

Second quarter 2026 revenue increased $34 million due to a $21 million increase from Churchill Downs Racetrack, a $12 million increase from our Kentucky HRM venues, and a $1 million increase from our Virginia HRM venues. The Churchill Downs Racetrack increase was primarily due to a record-breaking Derby Week, including increased NBC broadcast revenue, increased ticketing revenue, increased sponsorship and licensing revenue, and increased wagering revenue. The Kentucky HRM increase was due to a $5 million increase from our Southwestern Kentucky venues, a $3 million increase from our Northern Kentucky venues, a $3 million increase from our Western Kentucky venues, and a $1 million increase from our Louisville venues. The Virginia HRM increase was due to a $5 million net increase primarily from our Northern Virginia venues, partially offset by a $4 million net decrease from our Central Virginia venues primarily from increased competition.

Second quarter 2026 Adjusted EBITDA increased $21 million due to a $16 million increase from Churchill Downs Racetrack, a $6 million increase from our Kentucky HRM venues, and a $1 million increase from our Virginia HRM venues, partially offset by a $2 million decrease at our New Hampshire venues primarily due to the planned closure of our temporary Casino Salem venue during the construction of the Rockingham Grand Casino venue. The Churchill Downs Racetrack increase was primarily due to a record-breaking Derby Week, including increased NBC broadcast revenue, increased ticketing revenue, increased sponsorship and licensing revenue, and increased wagering revenue, partially offset by higher operating expenses. The Kentucky HRM increase was due to a $2 million increase from our Northern Kentucky venues, a $2 million increase from our Southwestern Kentucky venues, and a $2 million increase from our Western Kentucky venues. The Virginia HRM increase was primarily due to a $4 million net increase from our Northern Virginia venues, a $1 million increase from our Western Virginia venue, and a $1 million increase from our Southern Virginia venues, partially offset by a $5 million net decrease from our Central Virginia venues primarily from increased competition.

Wagering Services and Solutions

 Second Quarter
(in millions)2026
 2025
    
Revenue$178 $168
Adjusted EBITDA 52  48
      

Second quarter 2026 revenue increased $10 million due to $9 million growth in our Horse Racing business from record-breaking Derby Week wagering and a $1 million increase from our Exacta business.

Second quarter 2026 Adjusted EBITDA increased $4 million due to a $3 million increase from our Horse Racing business and a $1 million increase from our Exacta business.

Gaming

 Second Quarter
(in millions)2026
 2025
    
Revenue$270 $266
Adjusted EBITDA 133  127
      

Second quarter 2026 revenue increased $4 million primarily due to an $8 million increase primarily from our New York, Indiana, and Maryland properties, partially offset by a $4 million decrease primarily from the cessation of HRM operations in Louisiana in May 2025.

Second quarter 2026 Adjusted EBITDA increased $6 million. Our equity investments increased $4 million from strong performance at Rivers Des Plaines in Illinois and Miami Valley Gaming in Ohio. Our wholly-owned gaming properties increased $4 million primarily from strong performance at our New York venue, partially offset by a $2 million decrease primarily from the cessation of HRM operations in Louisiana in May 2025.

All Other

 Second Quarter
(in millions) 2026   2025 
    
Revenue$2  $2 
Adjusted EBITDA (26)  (21)
        

Second quarter 2026 revenue is consistent with the prior year. All intercompany captive revenue is eliminated in consolidation.

Second quarter 2026 Adjusted EBITDA decreased $5 million primarily due to a reduction of corporate legal-related fees in the prior year quarter and claim development within our captive insurance company.

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CDI

The Company's second quarter 2026 net income attributable to CDI was $241 million compared to $217 million in the prior year quarter.

The following factors impacted the comparability of the Company's second quarter 2026 net income to the prior year quarter:

  • a $4 million after-tax decrease in transaction, pre-opening, and other expenses; and
  • a $2 million after-tax impairment charge in the prior year quarter related to a write-off of obsolete HRMs in Virginia.

Excluding the items above, second quarter 2026 adjusted net income attributable to CDI increased $18 million primarily due to the following:

  • a $10 million after-tax increase primarily driven by the results of our operations;
  • a $4 million after-tax decrease in interest expense; and
  • a $4 million after-tax increase in equity income from our unconsolidated affiliates.

Conference Call

A conference call regarding this news release is scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 9 a.m. ET. Investors and other interested parties may listen to the teleconference by accessing the online, real-time webcast and broadcast of the call at http://ir.churchilldownsincorporated.com/events.cfm, or by registering in advance via teleconference here. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized conference code to access the call. All participants are encouraged to dial-in 15 minutes prior to the start time. An online replay will be available by noon ET on Thursday, July 30, 2026. A copy of the Company’s news release announcing quarterly results and relevant financial and statistical information about the period will be accessible at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results provided in accordance with GAAP, the Company also uses non-GAAP measures, including adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), and Adjusted EBITDA.

The Company uses non-GAAP measures as key performance measures of the results of operations for purposes of evaluating performance internally. These measures facilitate comparison of operating performance between periods and help investors to better understand the operating results of the Company by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company's core business or operating results. The Company believes the use of these measures enables management and investors to evaluate and compare, from period to period, the Company’s operating performance in a meaningful and consistent manner. The non-GAAP measures are supplemental measures of our performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or diluted EPS (as determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of our operating results.

We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate segment performance, develop strategy, and allocate resources. We utilize the Adjusted EBITDA metric to provide a more accurate measure of our core operating results and enable management and investors to evaluate and compare from period to period our operating performance in a meaningful and consistent manner. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to operating income as an indicator of performance, as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or as an alternative to any other measure provided in accordance with GAAP. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from the calculation used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS exclude discontinued operations net income or loss; net income or loss attributable to noncontrolling interests; transaction expense, which includes acquisition and disposition related charges, as well as legal, accounting, and other deal-related expense; pre-opening expense; and certain other gains, charges, recoveries, and expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA includes our portion of EBITDA from our equity investments and the portion of EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Adjusted EBITDA excludes:

  • Transaction expense, net, which includes:
    • Acquisition, disposition, and property sale related charges; and
    • Other transaction expense, including legal, accounting, and other deal-related expense;
  • Stock-based compensation expense;
  • Rivers Des Plaines' impact on our investments in unconsolidated affiliates from legal reserves and transaction costs;
  • Asset impairments, net;
  • Gain on property sales;
  • Legal reserves;
  • Pre-opening expense; and
  • Other charges, recoveries, and expenses

For segment reporting, Adjusted EBITDA includes intercompany revenue and expense totals that are eliminated in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income. See the Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA included herewith for additional information.

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated ("CDI") (Nasdaq: CHDN) has created extraordinary entertainment experiences for over 150 years, beginning with the Company’s most iconic and enduring asset, the Kentucky Derby. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, CDI has expanded through the acquisition, development, and operation of live and historical racing entertainment venues, the growth of the online wagering businesses, and the acquisition, development, and operation of regional casino gaming properties. https://www.churchilldownsincorporated.com/

This news release contains various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "scheduled," and similar words or similar expressions (or negative versions of such words or expressions), although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the following: the occurrence of extraordinary events, such as terrorist attacks, public health threats, civil unrest, and inclement weather, including as a result of climate change; the effect of economic conditions on our consumers' confidence and discretionary spending or our access to credit, including the impact of inflation; changes in, or new interpretations of, applicable tax laws or rulings that could result in additional tax liabilities; the impact of any pandemics, epidemics, or outbreaks of infectious diseases, and related economic matters on our results of operations, financial conditions, and prospects; lack of confidence in the integrity of our core businesses or any deterioration in our reputation; negative shifts in public opinion regarding gambling that could result in increased regulation of, or new restrictions on, the gaming industry; loss of key or highly skilled personnel, as well as general disruptions in the general labor market; the impact of significant competition, and the expectation that competition levels will increase; changes in consumer preferences, attendance, wagering, and sponsorships; risks associated with equity investments, strategic alliances and other third-party agreements; inability to respond to rapid technological changes in a timely manner; concentration and evolution of slot machine and historical racing machine ("HRM") manufacturing and other technology conditions that could impose additional costs; failure to enter into or maintain agreements with industry constituents, including horsemen and other racetracks; cybersecurity risk, including cybersecurity breaches, loss or misuse of our confidential information as a result of a breach including customers’ personal information, or IT system operational disruptions, could lead to government enforcement actions or other litigation; costs of compliance with increasingly complex laws and regulations regarding data privacy and protection of personal information; reliance on our technology services and catastrophic events, system failures, errors or defects disrupting our operations; inability to identify, complete, or fully realize the benefits of our proposed acquisitions, divestitures, development of new venues or the expansion of existing facilities on time, on budget, or as planned; difficulty in integrating recent or future acquisitions into our operations; cost overruns and other uncertainties associated with the development of new venues and the expansion of existing facilities; general risks related to real estate ownership and significant expenditures, including risks related to environmental liabilities; personal injury litigation related to injuries occurring at our racetracks; compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act or other similar laws and regulations, or applicable anti-money laundering regulations; payment-related risks, such as risk associated with fraudulent credit card or debit card use; work stoppages and labor problems; risks related to pending or future legal proceedings and other actions; highly regulated operations and changes in the regulatory environment could adversely affect our business; restrictions in our debt facilities limiting our flexibility to operate our business; failure to comply with the financial ratios and other covenants in our debt facilities and other indebtedness; increases to interest rates, disruption in the credit markets or changes to our credit ratings may adversely affect our business; increase in our insurance costs, or inability to obtain similar insurance coverage in the future, and any inability to recover under our insurance policies for damages sustained at our properties in the event of inclement weather and casualty events; whether the objective of a strategic alternative review process will be achieved; the terms, structure, benefits and costs of any strategic transaction; the timing of any strategic transaction and whether any strategic transaction will be consummated on the terms proposed or at all; the risk that the announcement or exploration of strategic alternatives could have an adverse effect on our ability to retain key personnel and maintain relationships with partners, suppliers, employees, shareholders and other business relationships; the risk of any unexpected costs or expenses resulting from the exploration of strategic alternatives; the risk of any litigation relating to the exploration of strategic alternatives or any strategic transaction; and other factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited)
    
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
(in millions, except per common share data) 2026   2025   2026   2025 
Net revenue:       
Live and Historical Racing$543  $510  $840  $783 
Wagering Services and Solutions 167   158   276   265 
Gaming 270   266   527   529 
All Other           
Total net revenue 980   934   1,643   1,577 
Operating expense:       
Live and Historical Racing 268   256   467   446 
Wagering Services and Solutions 96   91   164   158 
Gaming 192   191   380   383 
All Other 5   4   10   8 
Selling, general and administrative expense 61   61   120   116 
Asset impairments, net    2      2 
Transaction expense, net 1   2   2   2 
Total operating expense 623   607   1,143   1,115 
Operating income 357   327   500   462 
Other (expense) income:       
Interest expense, net (70)  (75)  (142)  (147)
Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates 41   37   77   70 
Miscellaneous, net    3   6   3 
Total other (expense) income (29)  (35)  (59)  (74)
Income from operations before provision for income taxes 328   292   441   388 
Income tax provision (86)  (74)  (116)  (93)
Net income 242   218   325   295 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1   1   1   1 
Net income attributable to
Churchill Downs Incorporated		$241  $217  $324  $294 
        
Net income attributable to Churchill Downs Incorporated per common share data:       
Basic net income$3.43  $3.02  $4.59  $4.02 
Diluted net income$3.42  $2.99  $4.58  $3.98 
Weighted average shares outstanding:       
Basic 70   72   70   73 
Diluted 70   72   70   73 


CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
    
(in millions)June 30,
2026		 December 31,
2025
ASSETS   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$196  $201 
Restricted cash 99   88 
Accounts receivable, net 129   93 
Income taxes receivable    17 
Other current assets 60   44 
Total current assets 484   443 
Property and equipment, net 2,911   2,919 
Investment in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates 690   685 
Goodwill 900   900 
Other intangible assets, net 2,513   2,515 
Other assets 23   23 
Total assets$7,521  $7,485 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$261  $184 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 370   400 
Income taxes payable 38    
Current deferred revenue 27   55 
Current maturities of long-term debt and notes payable 663   63 
Dividends payable    31 
Total current liabilities 1,359   733 
Long-term debt, net of current maturities and loan origination fees 1,627   1,986 
Notes payable, net of current maturities and debt issuance costs 2,483   3,081 
Non-current deferred revenue 12   15 
Deferred income taxes 562   520 
Other liabilities 87   94 
Total liabilities 6,130   6,429 
Commitments and contingencies   
Redeemable noncontrolling interest 50   46 
Shareholders' equity:   
Preferred stock     
Common stock 7    
Retained earnings 1,335   1,011 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1)  (1)
Total Churchill Downs Incorporated shareholders' equity 1,341   1,010 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$7,521  $7,485 


CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
  
 Six Months Ended June 30,
(in millions) 2026   2025 
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net income$325  $295 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 115   117 
Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates 72   63 
Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates (77)  (70)
Stock-based compensation 13   11 
Deferred income taxes 42   4 
Asset impairments    2 
Amortization of operating lease assets 3   3 
Other 5   4 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Income taxes 55   81 
Deferred revenue (31)  (37)
Other assets and liabilities (10)  14 
Net cash provided by operating activities 512   487 
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Capital maintenance expenditures (38)  (32)
Capital project expenditures (79)  (133)
Other (2)  (1)
Net cash used in investing activities (119)  (166)
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Proceeds from borrowings under long-term debt obligations 646   642 
Repayments of borrowings under long-term debt obligations (1,006)  (547)
Payment of dividends (31)  (30)
Repurchase of common stock    (341)
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock awards (3)  (4)
Change in bank overdraft 8   (5)
Other (1)  (2)
Net cash used in financing activities (387)  (287)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 6   34 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 289   252 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period$295  $286 


CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
    
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
(in millions, except per common share data) 2026   2025   2026   2025 
GAAP net income attributable to CDI$241  $217  $324  $294 
        
Adjustments, continuing operations:       
Transaction, pre-opening, and other expense 3   9   9   13 
Other charges and recoveries, net (1)  (1)  (5)  (1)
Asset impairments, net    2      2 
Income tax impact on net income adjustments(a) (1)  (3)  (1)  (4)
Total adjustments 1   7   3   10 
Adjusted net income attributable to CDI$242  $224  $327  $304 
        
Adjusted diluted EPS$3.45  $3.10  $4.66  $4.15 
        
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 70   72   70   73 
                
(a) The income tax impact for each adjustment is derived by applying the effective tax rate, including current and deferred income tax expense, based upon the jurisdiction and the nature of the adjustment.


 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
(in millions)2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
Total Wagering       
TwinSpires Horse Racing(a)$634 $609 $1,009 $993
            
(a) TwinSpires Horse Racing wagering does not include wagering generated by Velocity and national affiliates.


CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
    
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
(in millions) 2026   2025   2026   2025 
Net revenue from external customers:       
Live and Historical Racing:       
Churchill Downs Racetrack$247  $228  $250  $232 
Louisville 59   57   114   109 
Northern Kentucky 29   27   65   58 
Southwestern Kentucky 49   43   93   84 
Western Kentucky 18   16   37   28 
Virginia 138   136   271   266 
New Hampshire 3   3   10   6 
Total Live and Historical Racing$543  $510  $840  $783 
        
Wagering Services and Solutions:$167  $158  $276  $265 
        
Gaming:       
Florida$24  $26  $48  $51 
Iowa 24   23   48   47 
Indiana 35   32   68   64 
Louisiana 29   32   65   77 
Maine 26   28   51   52 
Maryland 28   25   49   46 
Mississippi 24   24   48   49 
New York 51   48   97   91 
Pennsylvania 29   28   53   52 
Total Gaming$270  $266  $527  $529 
All Other           
Net revenue from external customers$980  $934  $1,643  $1,577 
        
Intercompany net revenues:       
Live and Historical Racing$32  $31  $36  $35 
Wagering Services and Solutions 11   10   20   19 
Gaming       5   4 
All Other 2   2   4   4 
Eliminations (45)  (43)  (65)  (62)
Intercompany net revenue$  $  $  $ 


CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
  
 Three Months Ended June 30, 2026
(in millions)Live and Historical Racing Wagering Services and Solutions Gaming Total Segments All Other Total
Net revenue from external customers           
Pari-mutuel:           
Live and simulcast racing$53 $133 $4 $190 $ $190
Historical racing(a) 265      265    265
Racing event-related services 192      192    192
Gaming(a) 3  4  232  239    239
Other(a) 30  30  34  94    94
Total$543 $167 $270 $980 $ $980


 Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
(in millions)Live and Historical Racing Wagering Services and Solutions Gaming Total Segments All Other Total
Net revenue from external customers           
Pari-mutuel:           
Live and simulcast racing$54 $125 $4 $183 $ $183
Historical racing(a) 252    5  257    257
Racing event-related services 173      173    173
Gaming(a) 3  4  225  232    232
Other(a) 28  29  32  89    89
Total$510 $158 $266 $934 $ $934
                  
(a) Food and beverage, hotel, and other services furnished to customers for free as an inducement to wager or through the redemption of our customers' loyalty points are recorded at the estimated standalone selling prices in other revenue with a corresponding offset recorded as a reduction in historical racing pari-mutuel revenue for HRMs or gaming revenue for our casino properties. These amounts were $16 million in each of the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025.


 Six Months Ended June 30, 2026
(in millions)Live and Historical Racing Wagering Services and Solutions Gaming Total Segments All Other Total
Net revenue from external customers           
Pari-mutuel:           
Live and simulcast racing$64 $214 $14 $292 $ $292
Historical racing(a) 522      522    522
Racing event-related services 193    1  194    194
Gaming(a) 7  10  450  467    467
Other(a) 54  52  62  168    168
Total$840 $276 $527 $1,643 $ $1,643


 Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
(in millions)Live and Historical Racing Wagering Services and Solutions Gaming Total Segments All Other Total
Net revenue from external customers           
Pari-mutuel:           
Live and simulcast racing$65 $205 $15 $285 $ $285
Historical racing(a) 489    14  503    503
Racing event-related services 174    1  175    175
Gaming(a) 6  8  439  453    453
Other(a) 49  52  60  161    161
Total$783 $265 $529 $1,577 $ $1,577
                  
(a) Food and beverage, hotel, and other services furnished to customers for free as an inducement to wager or through the redemption of our customers' loyalty points are recorded at the estimated standalone selling prices in other revenue with a corresponding offset recorded as a reduction in historical racing pari-mutuel revenue for HRMs or gaming revenue for our casino properties. These amounts were $32 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and $30 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.


CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
  
Adjusted EBITDA by segment is comprised of the following:
 Three Months Ended June 30, 2026
(in millions)Live and Historical Racing Wagering Services and Solutions Gaming Total Segments All Other Eliminations Total
Revenue$575  $178  $270  $1,023  $2  $(45) $980 
              
Pari-mutuel taxes and purses (119)  (8)  (7)  (134)        (134)
Gaming taxes (2)  (1)  (81)  (84)        (84)
Marketing and advertising (16)  (6)  (8)  (30)        (30)
Salaries and benefits (38)  (9)  (41)  (88)        (88)
Content expense (1)  (78)  (2)  (81)     35   (46)
Selling, general and administrative expense (14)  (4)  (12)  (30)  (24)     (54)
Maintenance, insurance and utilities (13)  (3)  (9)  (25)  (3)  2   (26)
Gaming equipment rental and technology costs (13)  (2)  (5)  (20)     8   (12)
Food and beverage costs (4)     (4)  (8)        (8)
Other operating expense(a) (37)  (15)  (18)  (70)  (1)     (71)
Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates       50   50         50 
Other income                    
Adjusted EBITDA$318  $52  $133  $503  $(26) $  $477 


 Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
(in millions)Live and Historical Racing Wagering Services and Solutions Gaming Total Segments All Other Eliminations Total
Revenue$541  $168  $266  $975  $2  $(43) $934 
              
Pari-mutuel taxes and purses (116)  (8)  (7)  (131)        (131)
Gaming taxes (1)  (1)  (80)  (82)        (82)
Marketing and advertising (16)  (6)  (9)  (31)        (31)
Salaries and benefits (38)  (9)  (43)  (90)        (90)
Content expense (2)  (76)  (2)  (80)     32   (48)
Selling, general and administrative expense (10)  (5)  (11)  (26)  (22)  1   (47)
Maintenance, insurance and utilities (12)  (1)  (10)  (23)  (1)  2   (22)
Gaming equipment rental and technology costs (12)  (1)  (5)  (18)     8   (10)
Food and beverage costs (4)     (4)  (8)        (8)
Other operating expense(a) (33)  (13)  (16)  (62)        (62)
Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates       47   47         47 
Other income       1   1         1 
Adjusted EBITDA$297  $48  $127  $472  $(21) $  $451 

      

 Six Months Ended June 30, 2026
(in millions)Live and Historical Racing Wagering Services and Solutions Gaming Total Segments All Other Eliminations Total
Revenue$876  $296  $532  $1,704  $4  $(65) $1,643 
              
Pari-mutuel taxes and purses (195)  (12)  (18)  (225)        (225)
Gaming taxes (4)  (1)  (156)  (161)        (161)
Marketing and advertising (28)  (8)  (16)  (52)        (52)
Salaries and benefits (74)  (17)  (84)  (175)        (175)
Content expense (2)  (121)  (3)  (126)     44   (82)
Selling, general and administrative expense (25)  (8)  (24)  (57)  (46)     (103)
Maintenance, insurance and utilities (25)  (5)  (19)  (49)  (7)  4   (52)
Gaming equipment rental and technology costs (27)  (3)  (9)  (39)     17   (22)
Food and beverage costs (8)     (9)  (17)        (17)
Other operating expense(a) (57)  (24)  (35)  (116)  (1)     (117)
Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates       96   96         96 
Other income       1   1         1 
Adjusted EBITDA$431  $97  $256  $784  $(50) $  $734 


 Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
(in millions)Live and Historical Racing Wagering Services and Solutions Gaming Total Segments All Other Eliminations Total
Revenue$818  $284  $533  $1,635  $4  $(62) $1,577 
              
Pari-mutuel taxes and purses (188)  (12)  (22)  (222)        (222)
Gaming taxes (3)  (1)  (152)  (156)        (156)
Marketing and advertising (30)  (7)  (17)  (54)        (54)
Salaries and benefits (70)  (17)  (87)  (174)        (174)
Content expense (3)  (120)  (4)  (127)     41   (86)
Selling, general and administrative expense (21)  (10)  (22)  (53)  (43)  1   (95)
Maintenance, insurance and utilities (22)  (2)  (19)  (43)  (4)  4   (43)
Gaming equipment rental and technology costs (24)  (2)  (9)  (35)     16   (19)
Food and beverage costs (8)     (8)  (16)        (16)
Other operating expense(a) (50)  (24)  (33)  (107)        (107)
Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates       90   90         90 
Other income       1   1         1 
Adjusted EBITDA$399  $89  $251  $739  $(43) $  $696 
              
(a)   Other operating expense primarily includes supplies, regulatory licenses and fees, property taxes, and third-party service fees and costs.

      

CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
    
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
(in millions) 2026   2025   2026   2025 
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA:       
Net income attributable to Churchill Downs Incorporated$241  $217  $324  $294 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1   1   1   1 
Net income 242   218   325   295 
        
Adjustments:       
Depreciation and amortization 59   58   115   117 
Interest expense 70   75   142   147 
Income tax provision 86   74   116   93 
Stock-based compensation expense 8   7   13   11 
Pre-opening expense 2   2   5   6 
Other expenses, net    4   2   4 
Asset impairments, net    2      2 
Transaction expense, net 1   2   2   2 
Other income, expense:       
Interest, depreciation and amortization expense related to equity investments 10   10   19   20 
Other charges and recoveries, net (1)  (1)  (5)  (1)
Total adjustments 235   233   409   401 
Adjusted EBITDA$477  $451  $734  $696 
        
Adjusted EBITDA by segment:       
Live and Historical Racing$318  $297  $431  $399 
Wagering Services and Solutions 52   48   97   89 
Gaming 133   127   256   251 
Total segment Adjusted EBITDA 503   472   784   739 
All Other (26)  (21)  (50)  (43)
Total Adjusted EBITDA$477  $451  $734  $696 


CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED
SUPPLEMENTAL JOINT VENTURE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Unaudited)
 
Summarized financial information for our equity investments is comprised of the following:
 Summarized Income Statement
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
(in millions) 2026   2025   2026   2025 
Net revenue$228  $216  $444  $421 
        
Operating and SG&A expense 142   135   279   265 
Depreciation and amortization 6   6   12   12 
Operating income 80   75   153   144 
Interest and other expense, net (9)  (10)  (19)  (21)
Net income$71  $65  $134  $123 
        


 Summarized Balance Sheet
(in millions)June 30,
2026		 December 31,
2025
Assets   
Current assets$97  $109 
Property and equipment, net 309   315 
Other assets, net 266   265 
Total assets$672  $689 
    
Liabilities and Members' Deficit   
Current liabilities$102  $89 
Long-term debt 765   803 
Other liabilities 1    
Members' deficit (196)  (203)
Total liabilities and members' deficit$672  $689 


CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
 
2026 capital projects for the Company are as follows:
(in millions)ProjectTarget
Completion		2026
Planned Spend
    
Live and Historical Racing Segment  
Churchill Downs RacetrackVictory RunApril 2028$25-30
New HampshireRockingham Grand Casino (HRM Venue)Mid-2027$70-80
All Other & Completed Projects  
All Other Projects TBD$30-50
Completed Projects Completed$55-60
  Total:$180-220


Contact: Sam Ullrich
(502) 638-3906
Sam.Ullrich@kyderby.com


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