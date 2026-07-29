Churchill Downs Incorporated Reports 2026 Second Quarter Results

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (Nasdaq: CHDN) (the "Company," "CDI," "we") today reported business results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Company Highlights

Second quarter 2026 financial results, as compared to the prior year quarter: All-time record net revenue of $980 million, up $46 million or 5% Net income attributable to CDI of $241 million, up $24 million or 11% All-time record Adjusted EBITDA of $477 million, up $26 million or 6%

Churchill Downs Racetrack ran the 152 nd Kentucky Derby with all-time record Derby Week contribution to Adjusted EBITDA. All-time record all-sources wagering for Kentucky Derby Week Highest peak viewership of 24.4 million, up 12% vs. prior year and highest average viewership of 19.6 million, up 11% vs. prior year 152 nd Kentucky Oaks in primetime for the first time with 2.4 million viewers and record all sources wagering for the Kentucky Oaks race day card

Kentucky Derby with all-time record Derby Week contribution to Adjusted EBITDA. We ended second quarter of 2026 with net bank leverage of 3.7x.





CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Second Quarter (in millions, except per share data) 2026

2025

Net revenue $ 980 $ 934 Net income attributable to CDI $ 241 $ 217 Diluted EPS attributable to CDI $ 3.42 $ 2.99 Adjusted net income attributable to CDI(a) $ 242 $ 224 Adjusted Diluted EPS(a) $ 3.45 $ 3.10 Adjusted EBITDA(a) $ 477 $ 451 (a) This is a non-GAAP measure. See explanation of non-GAAP measures below.





SEGMENT RESULTS

The summaries below present revenue from external customers and intercompany revenue from each of our reportable segments. All comparisons are against the applicable prior year period unless otherwise noted.

Live and Historical Racing

Second Quarter (in millions) 2026

2025

Revenue $ 575 $ 541 Adjusted EBITDA 318 297

Second quarter 2026 revenue increased $34 million due to a $21 million increase from Churchill Downs Racetrack, a $12 million increase from our Kentucky HRM venues, and a $1 million increase from our Virginia HRM venues. The Churchill Downs Racetrack increase was primarily due to a record-breaking Derby Week, including increased NBC broadcast revenue, increased ticketing revenue, increased sponsorship and licensing revenue, and increased wagering revenue. The Kentucky HRM increase was due to a $5 million increase from our Southwestern Kentucky venues, a $3 million increase from our Northern Kentucky venues, a $3 million increase from our Western Kentucky venues, and a $1 million increase from our Louisville venues. The Virginia HRM increase was due to a $5 million net increase primarily from our Northern Virginia venues, partially offset by a $4 million net decrease from our Central Virginia venues primarily from increased competition.

Second quarter 2026 Adjusted EBITDA increased $21 million due to a $16 million increase from Churchill Downs Racetrack, a $6 million increase from our Kentucky HRM venues, and a $1 million increase from our Virginia HRM venues, partially offset by a $2 million decrease at our New Hampshire venues primarily due to the planned closure of our temporary Casino Salem venue during the construction of the Rockingham Grand Casino venue. The Churchill Downs Racetrack increase was primarily due to a record-breaking Derby Week, including increased NBC broadcast revenue, increased ticketing revenue, increased sponsorship and licensing revenue, and increased wagering revenue, partially offset by higher operating expenses. The Kentucky HRM increase was due to a $2 million increase from our Northern Kentucky venues, a $2 million increase from our Southwestern Kentucky venues, and a $2 million increase from our Western Kentucky venues. The Virginia HRM increase was primarily due to a $4 million net increase from our Northern Virginia venues, a $1 million increase from our Western Virginia venue, and a $1 million increase from our Southern Virginia venues, partially offset by a $5 million net decrease from our Central Virginia venues primarily from increased competition.

Wagering Services and Solutions

Second Quarter (in millions) 2026

2025

Revenue $ 178 $ 168 Adjusted EBITDA 52 48

Second quarter 2026 revenue increased $10 million due to $9 million growth in our Horse Racing business from record-breaking Derby Week wagering and a $1 million increase from our Exacta business.

Second quarter 2026 Adjusted EBITDA increased $4 million due to a $3 million increase from our Horse Racing business and a $1 million increase from our Exacta business.

Gaming

Second Quarter (in millions) 2026

2025

Revenue $ 270 $ 266 Adjusted EBITDA 133 127

Second quarter 2026 revenue increased $4 million primarily due to an $8 million increase primarily from our New York, Indiana, and Maryland properties, partially offset by a $4 million decrease primarily from the cessation of HRM operations in Louisiana in May 2025.

Second quarter 2026 Adjusted EBITDA increased $6 million. Our equity investments increased $4 million from strong performance at Rivers Des Plaines in Illinois and Miami Valley Gaming in Ohio. Our wholly-owned gaming properties increased $4 million primarily from strong performance at our New York venue, partially offset by a $2 million decrease primarily from the cessation of HRM operations in Louisiana in May 2025.

All Other

Second Quarter (in millions) 2026 2025 Revenue $ 2 $ 2 Adjusted EBITDA (26 ) (21 )

Second quarter 2026 revenue is consistent with the prior year. All intercompany captive revenue is eliminated in consolidation.

Second quarter 2026 Adjusted EBITDA decreased $5 million primarily due to a reduction of corporate legal-related fees in the prior year quarter and claim development within our captive insurance company.

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CDI

The Company's second quarter 2026 net income attributable to CDI was $241 million compared to $217 million in the prior year quarter.

The following factors impacted the comparability of the Company's second quarter 2026 net income to the prior year quarter:

a $4 million after-tax decrease in transaction, pre-opening, and other expenses; and

a $2 million after-tax impairment charge in the prior year quarter related to a write-off of obsolete HRMs in Virginia.

Excluding the items above, second quarter 2026 adjusted net income attributable to CDI increased $18 million primarily due to the following:

a $10 million after-tax increase primarily driven by the results of our operations;

a $4 million after-tax decrease in interest expense; and

a $4 million after-tax increase in equity income from our unconsolidated affiliates.



Conference Call

A conference call regarding this news release is scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 9 a.m. ET. Investors and other interested parties may listen to the teleconference by accessing the online, real-time webcast and broadcast of the call at http://ir.churchilldownsincorporated.com/events.cfm , or by registering in advance via teleconference here . Once registration is completed, participants will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized conference code to access the call. All participants are encouraged to dial-in 15 minutes prior to the start time. An online replay will be available by noon ET on Thursday, July 30, 2026. A copy of the Company’s news release announcing quarterly results and relevant financial and statistical information about the period will be accessible at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com .

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results provided in accordance with GAAP, the Company also uses non-GAAP measures, including adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), and Adjusted EBITDA.

The Company uses non-GAAP measures as key performance measures of the results of operations for purposes of evaluating performance internally. These measures facilitate comparison of operating performance between periods and help investors to better understand the operating results of the Company by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company's core business or operating results. The Company believes the use of these measures enables management and investors to evaluate and compare, from period to period, the Company’s operating performance in a meaningful and consistent manner. The non-GAAP measures are supplemental measures of our performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or diluted EPS (as determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of our operating results.

We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate segment performance, develop strategy, and allocate resources. We utilize the Adjusted EBITDA metric to provide a more accurate measure of our core operating results and enable management and investors to evaluate and compare from period to period our operating performance in a meaningful and consistent manner. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to operating income as an indicator of performance, as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or as an alternative to any other measure provided in accordance with GAAP. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from the calculation used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS exclude discontinued operations net income or loss; net income or loss attributable to noncontrolling interests; transaction expense, which includes acquisition and disposition related charges, as well as legal, accounting, and other deal-related expense; pre-opening expense; and certain other gains, charges, recoveries, and expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA includes our portion of EBITDA from our equity investments and the portion of EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Adjusted EBITDA excludes:

Transaction expense, net, which includes: Acquisition, disposition, and property sale related charges; and Other transaction expense, including legal, accounting, and other deal-related expense;

Stock-based compensation expense;

Rivers Des Plaines' impact on our investments in unconsolidated affiliates from legal reserves and transaction costs;

Asset impairments, net;

Gain on property sales;

Legal reserves;

Pre-opening expense; and

Other charges, recoveries, and expenses

For segment reporting, Adjusted EBITDA includes intercompany revenue and expense totals that are eliminated in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income. See the Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA included herewith for additional information.

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated ("CDI") (Nasdaq: CHDN) has created extraordinary entertainment experiences for over 150 years, beginning with the Company’s most iconic and enduring asset, the Kentucky Derby. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, CDI has expanded through the acquisition, development, and operation of live and historical racing entertainment venues, the growth of the online wagering businesses, and the acquisition, development, and operation of regional casino gaming properties. https://www.churchilldownsincorporated.com/

This news release contains various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "scheduled," and similar words or similar expressions (or negative versions of such words or expressions), although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the following: the occurrence of extraordinary events, such as terrorist attacks, public health threats, civil unrest, and inclement weather, including as a result of climate change; the effect of economic conditions on our consumers' confidence and discretionary spending or our access to credit, including the impact of inflation; changes in, or new interpretations of, applicable tax laws or rulings that could result in additional tax liabilities; the impact of any pandemics, epidemics, or outbreaks of infectious diseases, and related economic matters on our results of operations, financial conditions, and prospects; lack of confidence in the integrity of our core businesses or any deterioration in our reputation; negative shifts in public opinion regarding gambling that could result in increased regulation of, or new restrictions on, the gaming industry; loss of key or highly skilled personnel, as well as general disruptions in the general labor market; the impact of significant competition, and the expectation that competition levels will increase; changes in consumer preferences, attendance, wagering, and sponsorships; risks associated with equity investments, strategic alliances and other third-party agreements; inability to respond to rapid technological changes in a timely manner; concentration and evolution of slot machine and historical racing machine ("HRM") manufacturing and other technology conditions that could impose additional costs; failure to enter into or maintain agreements with industry constituents, including horsemen and other racetracks; cybersecurity risk, including cybersecurity breaches, loss or misuse of our confidential information as a result of a breach including customers’ personal information, or IT system operational disruptions, could lead to government enforcement actions or other litigation; costs of compliance with increasingly complex laws and regulations regarding data privacy and protection of personal information; reliance on our technology services and catastrophic events, system failures, errors or defects disrupting our operations; inability to identify, complete, or fully realize the benefits of our proposed acquisitions, divestitures, development of new venues or the expansion of existing facilities on time, on budget, or as planned; difficulty in integrating recent or future acquisitions into our operations; cost overruns and other uncertainties associated with the development of new venues and the expansion of existing facilities; general risks related to real estate ownership and significant expenditures, including risks related to environmental liabilities; personal injury litigation related to injuries occurring at our racetracks; compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act or other similar laws and regulations, or applicable anti-money laundering regulations; payment-related risks, such as risk associated with fraudulent credit card or debit card use; work stoppages and labor problems; risks related to pending or future legal proceedings and other actions; highly regulated operations and changes in the regulatory environment could adversely affect our business; restrictions in our debt facilities limiting our flexibility to operate our business; failure to comply with the financial ratios and other covenants in our debt facilities and other indebtedness; increases to interest rates, disruption in the credit markets or changes to our credit ratings may adversely affect our business; increase in our insurance costs, or inability to obtain similar insurance coverage in the future, and any inability to recover under our insurance policies for damages sustained at our properties in the event of inclement weather and casualty events; whether the objective of a strategic alternative review process will be achieved; the terms, structure, benefits and costs of any strategic transaction; the timing of any strategic transaction and whether any strategic transaction will be consummated on the terms proposed or at all; the risk that the announcement or exploration of strategic alternatives could have an adverse effect on our ability to retain key personnel and maintain relationships with partners, suppliers, employees, shareholders and other business relationships; the risk of any unexpected costs or expenses resulting from the exploration of strategic alternatives; the risk of any litigation relating to the exploration of strategic alternatives or any strategic transaction; and other factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.





CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions, except per common share data) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net revenue: Live and Historical Racing $ 543 $ 510 $ 840 $ 783 Wagering Services and Solutions 167 158 276 265 Gaming 270 266 527 529 All Other — — — — Total net revenue 980 934 1,643 1,577 Operating expense: Live and Historical Racing 268 256 467 446 Wagering Services and Solutions 96 91 164 158 Gaming 192 191 380 383 All Other 5 4 10 8 Selling, general and administrative expense 61 61 120 116 Asset impairments, net — 2 — 2 Transaction expense, net 1 2 2 2 Total operating expense 623 607 1,143 1,115 Operating income 357 327 500 462 Other (expense) income: Interest expense, net (70 ) (75 ) (142 ) (147 ) Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates 41 37 77 70 Miscellaneous, net — 3 6 3 Total other (expense) income (29 ) (35 ) (59 ) (74 ) Income from operations before provision for income taxes 328 292 441 388 Income tax provision (86 ) (74 ) (116 ) (93 ) Net income 242 218 325 295 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1 1 1 1 Net income attributable to

Churchill Downs Incorporated $ 241 $ 217 $ 324 $ 294 Net income attributable to Churchill Downs Incorporated per common share data: Basic net income $ 3.43 $ 3.02 $ 4.59 $ 4.02 Diluted net income $ 3.42 $ 2.99 $ 4.58 $ 3.98 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 70 72 70 73 Diluted 70 72 70 73





CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) (in millions) June 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 196 $ 201 Restricted cash 99 88 Accounts receivable, net 129 93 Income taxes receivable — 17 Other current assets 60 44 Total current assets 484 443 Property and equipment, net 2,911 2,919 Investment in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates 690 685 Goodwill 900 900 Other intangible assets, net 2,513 2,515 Other assets 23 23 Total assets $ 7,521 $ 7,485 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 261 $ 184 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 370 400 Income taxes payable 38 — Current deferred revenue 27 55 Current maturities of long-term debt and notes payable 663 63 Dividends payable — 31 Total current liabilities 1,359 733 Long-term debt, net of current maturities and loan origination fees 1,627 1,986 Notes payable, net of current maturities and debt issuance costs 2,483 3,081 Non-current deferred revenue 12 15 Deferred income taxes 562 520 Other liabilities 87 94 Total liabilities 6,130 6,429 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 50 46 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 7 — Retained earnings 1,335 1,011 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1 ) (1 ) Total Churchill Downs Incorporated shareholders' equity 1,341 1,010 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,521 $ 7,485





CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions) 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 325 $ 295 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 115 117 Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates 72 63 Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates (77 ) (70 ) Stock-based compensation 13 11 Deferred income taxes 42 4 Asset impairments — 2 Amortization of operating lease assets 3 3 Other 5 4 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Income taxes 55 81 Deferred revenue (31 ) (37 ) Other assets and liabilities (10 ) 14 Net cash provided by operating activities 512 487 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital maintenance expenditures (38 ) (32 ) Capital project expenditures (79 ) (133 ) Other (2 ) (1 ) Net cash used in investing activities (119 ) (166 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings under long-term debt obligations 646 642 Repayments of borrowings under long-term debt obligations (1,006 ) (547 ) Payment of dividends (31 ) (30 ) Repurchase of common stock — (341 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock awards (3 ) (4 ) Change in bank overdraft 8 (5 ) Other (1 ) (2 ) Net cash used in financing activities (387 ) (287 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 6 34 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 289 252 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 295 $ 286





CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions, except per common share data) 2026 2025 2026 2025 GAAP net income attributable to CDI $ 241 $ 217 $ 324 $ 294 Adjustments, continuing operations: Transaction, pre-opening, and other expense 3 9 9 13 Other charges and recoveries, net (1 ) (1 ) (5 ) (1 ) Asset impairments, net — 2 — 2 Income tax impact on net income adjustments(a) (1 ) (3 ) (1 ) (4 ) Total adjustments 1 7 3 10 Adjusted net income attributable to CDI $ 242 $ 224 $ 327 $ 304 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 3.45 $ 3.10 $ 4.66 $ 4.15 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 70 72 70 73 (a) The income tax impact for each adjustment is derived by applying the effective tax rate, including current and deferred income tax expense, based upon the jurisdiction and the nature of the adjustment.





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions) 2026

2025

2026

2025

Total Wagering TwinSpires Horse Racing(a) $ 634 $ 609 $ 1,009 $ 993 (a) TwinSpires Horse Racing wagering does not include wagering generated by Velocity and national affiliates.





CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net revenue from external customers: Live and Historical Racing: Churchill Downs Racetrack $ 247 $ 228 $ 250 $ 232 Louisville 59 57 114 109 Northern Kentucky 29 27 65 58 Southwestern Kentucky 49 43 93 84 Western Kentucky 18 16 37 28 Virginia 138 136 271 266 New Hampshire 3 3 10 6 Total Live and Historical Racing $ 543 $ 510 $ 840 $ 783 Wagering Services and Solutions: $ 167 $ 158 $ 276 $ 265 Gaming: Florida $ 24 $ 26 $ 48 $ 51 Iowa 24 23 48 47 Indiana 35 32 68 64 Louisiana 29 32 65 77 Maine 26 28 51 52 Maryland 28 25 49 46 Mississippi 24 24 48 49 New York 51 48 97 91 Pennsylvania 29 28 53 52 Total Gaming $ 270 $ 266 $ 527 $ 529 All Other — — — — Net revenue from external customers $ 980 $ 934 $ 1,643 $ 1,577 Intercompany net revenues: Live and Historical Racing $ 32 $ 31 $ 36 $ 35 Wagering Services and Solutions 11 10 20 19 Gaming — — 5 4 All Other 2 2 4 4 Eliminations (45 ) (43 ) (65 ) (62 ) Intercompany net revenue $ — $ — $ — $ —





CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 (in millions) Live and Historical Racing Wagering Services and Solutions Gaming Total Segments All Other Total Net revenue from external customers Pari-mutuel: Live and simulcast racing $ 53 $ 133 $ 4 $ 190 $ — $ 190 Historical racing(a) 265 — — 265 — 265 Racing event-related services 192 — — 192 — 192 Gaming(a) 3 4 232 239 — 239 Other(a) 30 30 34 94 — 94 Total $ 543 $ 167 $ 270 $ 980 $ — $ 980





Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 (in millions) Live and Historical Racing Wagering Services and Solutions Gaming Total Segments All Other Total Net revenue from external customers Pari-mutuel: Live and simulcast racing $ 54 $ 125 $ 4 $ 183 $ — $ 183 Historical racing(a) 252 — 5 257 — 257 Racing event-related services 173 — — 173 — 173 Gaming(a) 3 4 225 232 — 232 Other(a) 28 29 32 89 — 89 Total $ 510 $ 158 $ 266 $ 934 $ — $ 934 (a) Food and beverage, hotel, and other services furnished to customers for free as an inducement to wager or through the redemption of our customers' loyalty points are recorded at the estimated standalone selling prices in other revenue with a corresponding offset recorded as a reduction in historical racing pari-mutuel revenue for HRMs or gaming revenue for our casino properties. These amounts were $16 million in each of the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025.





Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 (in millions) Live and Historical Racing Wagering Services and Solutions Gaming Total Segments All Other Total Net revenue from external customers Pari-mutuel: Live and simulcast racing $ 64 $ 214 $ 14 $ 292 $ — $ 292 Historical racing(a) 522 — — 522 — 522 Racing event-related services 193 — 1 194 — 194 Gaming(a) 7 10 450 467 — 467 Other(a) 54 52 62 168 — 168 Total $ 840 $ 276 $ 527 $ 1,643 $ — $ 1,643





Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 (in millions) Live and Historical Racing Wagering Services and Solutions Gaming Total Segments All Other Total Net revenue from external customers Pari-mutuel: Live and simulcast racing $ 65 $ 205 $ 15 $ 285 $ — $ 285 Historical racing(a) 489 — 14 503 — 503 Racing event-related services 174 — 1 175 — 175 Gaming(a) 6 8 439 453 — 453 Other(a) 49 52 60 161 — 161 Total $ 783 $ 265 $ 529 $ 1,577 $ — $ 1,577 (a) Food and beverage, hotel, and other services furnished to customers for free as an inducement to wager or through the redemption of our customers' loyalty points are recorded at the estimated standalone selling prices in other revenue with a corresponding offset recorded as a reduction in historical racing pari-mutuel revenue for HRMs or gaming revenue for our casino properties. These amounts were $32 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and $30 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.





CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA by segment is comprised of the following: Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 (in millions) Live and Historical Racing Wagering Services and Solutions Gaming Total Segments All Other Eliminations Total Revenue $ 575 $ 178 $ 270 $ 1,023 $ 2 $ (45 ) $ 980 Pari-mutuel taxes and purses (119 ) (8 ) (7 ) (134 ) — — (134 ) Gaming taxes (2 ) (1 ) (81 ) (84 ) — — (84 ) Marketing and advertising (16 ) (6 ) (8 ) (30 ) — — (30 ) Salaries and benefits (38 ) (9 ) (41 ) (88 ) — — (88 ) Content expense (1 ) (78 ) (2 ) (81 ) — 35 (46 ) Selling, general and administrative expense (14 ) (4 ) (12 ) (30 ) (24 ) — (54 ) Maintenance, insurance and utilities (13 ) (3 ) (9 ) (25 ) (3 ) 2 (26 ) Gaming equipment rental and technology costs (13 ) (2 ) (5 ) (20 ) — 8 (12 ) Food and beverage costs (4 ) — (4 ) (8 ) — — (8 ) Other operating expense(a) (37 ) (15 ) (18 ) (70 ) (1 ) — (71 ) Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates — — 50 50 — — 50 Other income — — — — — — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 318 $ 52 $ 133 $ 503 $ (26 ) $ — $ 477





Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 (in millions) Live and Historical Racing Wagering Services and Solutions Gaming Total Segments All Other Eliminations Total Revenue $ 541 $ 168 $ 266 $ 975 $ 2 $ (43 ) $ 934 Pari-mutuel taxes and purses (116 ) (8 ) (7 ) (131 ) — — (131 ) Gaming taxes (1 ) (1 ) (80 ) (82 ) — — (82 ) Marketing and advertising (16 ) (6 ) (9 ) (31 ) — — (31 ) Salaries and benefits (38 ) (9 ) (43 ) (90 ) — — (90 ) Content expense (2 ) (76 ) (2 ) (80 ) — 32 (48 ) Selling, general and administrative expense (10 ) (5 ) (11 ) (26 ) (22 ) 1 (47 ) Maintenance, insurance and utilities (12 ) (1 ) (10 ) (23 ) (1 ) 2 (22 ) Gaming equipment rental and technology costs (12 ) (1 ) (5 ) (18 ) — 8 (10 ) Food and beverage costs (4 ) — (4 ) (8 ) — — (8 ) Other operating expense(a) (33 ) (13 ) (16 ) (62 ) — — (62 ) Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates — — 47 47 — — 47 Other income — — 1 1 — — 1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 297 $ 48 $ 127 $ 472 $ (21 ) $ — $ 451

Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 (in millions) Live and Historical Racing Wagering Services and Solutions Gaming Total Segments All Other Eliminations Total Revenue $ 876 $ 296 $ 532 $ 1,704 $ 4 $ (65 ) $ 1,643 Pari-mutuel taxes and purses (195 ) (12 ) (18 ) (225 ) — — (225 ) Gaming taxes (4 ) (1 ) (156 ) (161 ) — — (161 ) Marketing and advertising (28 ) (8 ) (16 ) (52 ) — — (52 ) Salaries and benefits (74 ) (17 ) (84 ) (175 ) — — (175 ) Content expense (2 ) (121 ) (3 ) (126 ) — 44 (82 ) Selling, general and administrative expense (25 ) (8 ) (24 ) (57 ) (46 ) — (103 ) Maintenance, insurance and utilities (25 ) (5 ) (19 ) (49 ) (7 ) 4 (52 ) Gaming equipment rental and technology costs (27 ) (3 ) (9 ) (39 ) — 17 (22 ) Food and beverage costs (8 ) — (9 ) (17 ) — — (17 ) Other operating expense(a) (57 ) (24 ) (35 ) (116 ) (1 ) — (117 ) Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates — — 96 96 — — 96 Other income — — 1 1 — — 1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 431 $ 97 $ 256 $ 784 $ (50 ) $ — $ 734





Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 (in millions) Live and Historical Racing Wagering Services and Solutions Gaming Total Segments All Other Eliminations Total Revenue $ 818 $ 284 $ 533 $ 1,635 $ 4 $ (62 ) $ 1,577 Pari-mutuel taxes and purses (188 ) (12 ) (22 ) (222 ) — — (222 ) Gaming taxes (3 ) (1 ) (152 ) (156 ) — — (156 ) Marketing and advertising (30 ) (7 ) (17 ) (54 ) — — (54 ) Salaries and benefits (70 ) (17 ) (87 ) (174 ) — — (174 ) Content expense (3 ) (120 ) (4 ) (127 ) — 41 (86 ) Selling, general and administrative expense (21 ) (10 ) (22 ) (53 ) (43 ) 1 (95 ) Maintenance, insurance and utilities (22 ) (2 ) (19 ) (43 ) (4 ) 4 (43 ) Gaming equipment rental and technology costs (24 ) (2 ) (9 ) (35 ) — 16 (19 ) Food and beverage costs (8 ) — (8 ) (16 ) — — (16 ) Other operating expense(a) (50 ) (24 ) (33 ) (107 ) — — (107 ) Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates — — 90 90 — — 90 Other income — — 1 1 — — 1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 399 $ 89 $ 251 $ 739 $ (43 ) $ — $ 696 (a) Other operating expense primarily includes supplies, regulatory licenses and fees, property taxes, and third-party service fees and costs.

CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income attributable to Churchill Downs Incorporated $ 241 $ 217 $ 324 $ 294 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1 1 1 1 Net income 242 218 325 295 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 59 58 115 117 Interest expense 70 75 142 147 Income tax provision 86 74 116 93 Stock-based compensation expense 8 7 13 11 Pre-opening expense 2 2 5 6 Other expenses, net — 4 2 4 Asset impairments, net — 2 — 2 Transaction expense, net 1 2 2 2 Other income, expense: Interest, depreciation and amortization expense related to equity investments 10 10 19 20 Other charges and recoveries, net (1 ) (1 ) (5 ) (1 ) Total adjustments 235 233 409 401 Adjusted EBITDA $ 477 $ 451 $ 734 $ 696 Adjusted EBITDA by segment: Live and Historical Racing $ 318 $ 297 $ 431 $ 399 Wagering Services and Solutions 52 48 97 89 Gaming 133 127 256 251 Total segment Adjusted EBITDA 503 472 784 739 All Other (26 ) (21 ) (50 ) (43 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 477 $ 451 $ 734 $ 696





CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED

SUPPLEMENTAL JOINT VENTURE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Unaudited) Summarized financial information for our equity investments is comprised of the following:

Summarized Income Statement Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net revenue $ 228 $ 216 $ 444 $ 421 Operating and SG&A expense 142 135 279 265 Depreciation and amortization 6 6 12 12 Operating income 80 75 153 144 Interest and other expense, net (9 ) (10 ) (19 ) (21 ) Net income $ 71 $ 65 $ 134 $ 123





Summarized Balance Sheet (in millions) June 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 Assets Current assets $ 97 $ 109 Property and equipment, net 309 315 Other assets, net 266 265 Total assets $ 672 $ 689 Liabilities and Members' Deficit Current liabilities $ 102 $ 89 Long-term debt 765 803 Other liabilities 1 — Members' deficit (196 ) (203 ) Total liabilities and members' deficit $ 672 $ 689





CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited) 2026 capital projects for the Company are as follows: (in millions) Project Target

Completion 2026

Planned Spend Live and Historical Racing Segment Churchill Downs Racetrack Victory Run April 2028 $25-30 New Hampshire Rockingham Grand Casino (HRM Venue) Mid-2027 $70-80 All Other & Completed Projects All Other Projects TBD $30-50 Completed Projects Completed $55-60 Total: $180-220





Contact: Sam Ullrich

(502) 638-3906

Sam.Ullrich@kyderby.com