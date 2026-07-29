Amplify Energy to Participate in the 2026 EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference

HOUSTON, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Energy Corp. (“Amplify” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPY) announced today that the Company will be participating in the 31st Annual EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference in Denver, Colorado.

Amplify’s Chief Executive Officer, Dan Furbee, will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors on Tuesday, August 18th.

In addition, Mr. Furbee will be presenting at 1:55 P.M. MT on Tuesday, August 18th, followed by a 50-minute breakout session. Interested parties can listen to the webcast by registering at the following URL:

https://www.enercomdenver.com

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil. Amplify’s operations are focused in Beta (Pacific Outer Continental Shelf) and Bairoil (Rockies). For more information, visit www.amplifyenergy.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

Jim Frew -- President and Chief Financial Officer

(832) 219-9044

james.frew@amplifyenergy.com

Michael Jordan -- Vice President, Finance and Treasury

(832) 219-9051

michael.jordan@amplifyenergy.com