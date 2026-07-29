LEEF Brands Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEEF Brands Inc. (CSE: LEEF) (OTCQB: LEEEF) ("LEEF" or the "Company") today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, after market close on Thursday, August 6, 2026.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day. The call will be led by Micah Anderson, Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Wilson, Chief Financial Officer, and Jesse Redmond, Chief Strategy & Investor Relations Officer.

Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, August 6, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Webcast: To listen live and access the replay, please visit:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/29ke5ia3

About LEEF Brands, Inc.

LEEF Brands, Inc. is a leading California-based extraction and manufacturing cannabis company. With a comprehensive supply chain, innovative manufacturing processes, a dynamic bulk concentrate portfolio, and a growing line of branded products, LEEF powers some of the largest cannabis brands in the United States. For more information, visit www.leefbrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s future financial condition, operations, and objectives.

Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or the Company’s future performance or financial results. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “continues”, “forecasts”, “projects”, “predicts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “targets” or “believes”, or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. All forward-looking statements, including those herein, are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements.

There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the risks disclosed in the Company’s public filings on the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact

LEEF Brands, Inc.

Per: Jesse Redmond

Chief Strategy & Investor Relations Officer

Phone: +1 (805) 717-9327

Email: ir@leefca.com