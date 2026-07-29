Teekay Corporation Ltd. Second Quarter 2026 Update

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay Corporation Ltd. (Teekay or the Company) (NYSE:TK) today reported an update for the three months ended June 30, 2026. The update and Teekay Group’s earnings presentation are available on the Company’s website here.

About Teekay

Teekay is a leading provider of international crude oil marine transportation and marine services. Teekay provides these services through its controlling ownership interest in Teekay Tankers, a leading owner and operator of mid-sized crude tankers. Teekay Tankers has a fleet of 34 double-hull tankers (including 14 Suezmax tankers, 18 Aframax / LR2 tankers, and two Suezmax tanker newbuildings) and has three time chartered-in tankers. In addition, Teekay Tankers manages and operates vessels for the Australian government and Australian energy companies as part of the marine services provided by Teekay Tankers and owns a ship-to-ship transfer business that performs full-service lightering and lightering support operations in the U.S. Gulf and Caribbean.

Teekay’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the symbol “TK”.

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