Neostellar Capital Corp. to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 5, 2026

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neostellar Capital Corp. ("Neostellar") (Nasdaq: NSLR), formerly SuRo Capital Corp., today announced that it will report its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 after the close of the U.S. market on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

Management will hold a conference call and webcast for investors at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). The conference call access number for U.S. participants is 833-492-0058, and the conference call access number for participants outside the U.S. is +1 973-528-0128. The conference ID number for both access numbers is 565747. Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call from the "Investor Relations" section of Neostellar Capital’s website at neostellar.vc. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available for 12 months following the live presentation.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed until 5:00 p.m. PT (8:00 p.m. ET) on August 12, 2026, by dialing 800-332-6854 (U.S.) or +1 973-528-0005 (International) and using conference ID number 565747.

About Neostellar Capital Corp.

Neostellar Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: NSLR), formerly SuRo Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: SSSS), has been a publicly traded investment company focused on investing in private, venture-backed businesses for over 15 years. In simple terms, Neostellar invests in companies that are not yet listed on a public stock exchange. By owning shares of Neostellar, investors can gain exposure to a portfolio of VC-backed companies through a publicly traded stock. Neostellar is externally managed by Neostellar Advisors LLC, a joint venture owned by certain Neostellar Advisor employees and Magnetar Holdings LLC. Together, the platform combines experience in private company investing with institutional investment management capabilities. Neostellar Capital Corp. is headquartered in New York, NY and has an office in San Francisco, CA. Connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, and at neostellar.vc.

Contact

Neostellar Capital Corp.

(212) 931-6331

IR@neostellaradvisors.com