Troutman Amin, LLP– the Official Law Firm of the University of California at Berkeley Athletics Program–Launches New Ad Campaign at John Wayne Airport





IRVINE, Calif., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troutman Amin, LLP is one of the nation’s best known and trusted telecommunications, marketing, and data privacy law firms– focused on assisting Fortune 100s and small businesses alike navigate the complex web of regulations impacting emerging technologies and AI voice communications.

Troutman Amin, LLP is also the OFFICIAL law firm of the University of California Berkeley’s athletics program– Cal Athletics. And to help celebrate and support the Golden Bears football program in their 2026/27 campaign the firm has embarked on a new advertising campaign at the John Wayne Airport.

The campaign will feature videos and images of the Troutman Amin, LLP logo– which has been painted on the 25 years line of Cal Memorial Stadium since 2025–along with images of Cal Football players and even a home Cal football schedule to help draw attention to the alignment between the firm and the school’s proud athletics tradition.

“We are so incredibly proud to be the official law firm of Cal Athletics,” Firm partner Puja J. Amin stated. “The University of California Berkeley is truly the greatest public university in the world and the Cal Athletics program is consistently among the nation’s best. To be the official law firm of Cal Athletics means so much for our small firm and demonstrates our commitment to driving great results for our clients and giving back to the next generation.”

Troutman Amin, LLP partner Eric J. Troutman is a 1999 graduate of the school and has helped assure his namesake firm was closely aligned with the firm following a 2024 deal making his firm the “official” law firm of Cal’s vaunted athletics program.

“We love being aligned with this school and its incredible athletics program. It really is such an honor,” Troutman says. “We know Cal delivers tremendous opportunity for student athletes to win on and off the field and we simply love supporting that. Our new advertising campaign will help draw attention to that fact– and just broader support for the University’s athletics programs as a whole. It's very exciting for us.”

The firm states the new ads should begin running August 3, 2026.

Troutman Amin, LLP is a nationally-recognized complex litigation defense and privacy and telecommunications consulting law firm based in Irvine, California.