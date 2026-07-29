Troutman Amin, LLP Partner Brittany Andres Speaks at Affiliate Summit East–The Premier Performance Marketing Event on the East Coast





IRVINE, Calif., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affiliate Summit East was another tremendous success that brought together over 4,500 advertisers, publishers, e-commerce sellers, and tech suppliers to network and establish business partnerships.

Critical to these endeavors is compliance with applicable federal and state laws– particularly the TCPA.

Troutman Amin, LLP partner Brittany Andres–a National Law Review “Go To Thought Leader” for Telecom Law who is known widely as the “Baroness”– was invited to speak to the audience on TCPA litigation and regulatory trends during an exclusive main stage session.

“With TCPA litigation spiking through the roof in 2026 understanding trends and litigation tactics are more important than ever.” Attorney Andres stated. “It was an honor to be on the main stage in New York to discuss these issues with ASE attendees and help guide these innovative companies to grow and drive revenue in a compliant way.”

Troutman Amin, LLP lawyers are frequently invited to speak at performance marketing and lead generation conferences given the firm’s dedicated focus to TCPA, marketing and advertising law.

“It is always an honor to help guide businesses big and small on the complex laws surrounding consumer outreach and data privacy practices.” Firm partner Eric J. Troutman stated. “We have travelled the nation to speak on stages whenever we have been invited– we never say no!– because we are so dedicated to helping people understand the law.”

The firm’s partners will next speak at Contact.Io– a critical annual call marketing and customer contact conference designed for operators, decision-makers, and growth leaders–in Denver, CO this August.

Troutman Amin, LLP is a prominent complex litigation and privacy consulting law firm based in Irvine, California.