AXIS Appoints Rahil Jogani as Head of Technology & Artificial Intelligence Strategy

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (“AXIS Capital,” “AXIS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AXS) today announced that it has hired Rahil Jogani to the newly created role of Head of Technology & Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy. He will be based in the New York office and report to Group Chief Operations Officer Ann Haugh.

Mr. Jogani is responsible for shaping the Company’s enterprise technology and AI agenda, helping define those strategic priorities, and advancing the adoption of AI and emerging technologies across the business. His work will include identifying measurable business outcomes, including enhanced underwriting insight, claims analysis, portfolio management and risk selection advantage.

“Rahil brings direct, practical experience leading AI and technology-enabled transformations across a range of highly regulated global financial services companies. Moreover, he brings a proven ability to bridge the gap between experimentation and scaled impact,” said Ms. Haugh. “Rahil’s experience working across business, technology, and cross-functional teams will be an asset as we continue to advance responsible, business-driven transformation across AXIS.”

Mr. Jogani joins AXIS from McKinsey & Company, where he was a Partner and spent 16 years. While there, he advised leading global financial services companies on large-scale business transformation, helping organizations harness technology, data, and AI to create practical operating and competitive advantages. Mr. Jogani also served as the global leader of McKinsey’s Technology Strategy, Performance & Transformation practice.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. The Company has shareholders' equity of $6.5 billion as of June 30, 2026, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a financial strength rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com .

Investor Contact

Cliff Gallant

+1 (415) 262-6843

investorrelations@axiscapital.com Media Contact

Anna Kukowski

+1 (212) 715-3574

anna.kukowski@axiscapital.com



