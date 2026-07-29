FTAI Aviation Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results, Increases Dividend to $0.50 per Ordinary Share

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI) (the “Company” or “FTAI”) today reported financial results for the second quarter 2026. The Company’s consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.

Financial Overview

(in thousands, except per share data) Selected Financial Results Q2’26

Net Income Attributable to Shareholders $ 117,585 Basic Earnings per Ordinary Share $ 1.15 Diluted Earnings per Ordinary Share $ 1.13 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 291,444 (1) For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.



Second Quarter 2026 Dividends

The Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a cash dividend on its ordinary shares of $0.50 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, payable on August 24, 2026 to the holders of record on August 12, 2026.

Additionally, the Board declared cash dividends on its Fixed-Rate Reset Series D Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series D Preferred Shares”) of $0.59375 per share, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, payable on September 15, 2026 to the holders of record on September 1, 2026.

Business Highlights

Generated Aerospace Products revenue of $875.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $249.7 million in Q2 2026, increases of 78% and 51%, respectively, compared to Q2 2025 (1)

FTAI Power announced a $1.465 billion customer contract, which is expected to account for a substantial portion of its 2027 delivery target

Entered into strategic partnerships with GMF Indonesia and EgyptAir, adding engine maintenance capacity and geographic coverage to support further market share expansion

Announced a strategic collaboration with cargo-conversion leader Aeronautical Engineers, Inc. to deliver more cost-effective Boeing 737-800 freighters globally while extending the life of the CFM56 engine

Completed deployment of Strategic Capital's 2025 SPV, which is fully committed and made its first quarterly distribution on June 30, and launched the 2026 SPV, which has begun making aircraft acquisition commitments

Introduced Business Segment 2027 Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $2.3 billion, comprised of $1.4 billion from Aerospace Products, $450 million from FTAI Power and $450 million from Aviation Leasing (1)(2)

Reaffirmed 2026 Aerospace Products Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $1,050 million and updated 2026 Aviation Leasing guidance from $575 million to $475 million reflecting our continued shift to an asset-light business model (1)(2)





“FTAI delivered another strong quarter, led by record Aerospace Products performance and a landmark customer contract for FTAI Power," said Joe Adams, Chairman and CEO. "Across the business, we continued to execute on our strategic evolution — expanding our maintenance network into Indonesia and Egypt, delivering more modules to more customers worldwide and advancing Strategic Capital with the launch of the 2026 SPV. With our fourth consecutive dividend increase, we remain confident in our outlook and our ability to deliver sustained growth and long-term value for our shareholders”

(1) For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.

(2) This is a forward-looking statement. Please see Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements below.

Additional Information

For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Center section of the Company’s website, https://www.ftaiaviation.com/, and the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, when available on the Company’s website. Nothing on the Company’s website is included or incorporated by reference herein.

Conference Call

In addition, management will host a conference call on Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by registering via the following link https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI9c65a898178b489f8ac3487fcee4b03f. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at https://www.ftaiaviation.com/. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, July 30, 2026 through 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, August 6, 2026 on https://ir.ftaiaviation.com/news-events/event-calendar/.

The information contained on, or accessible through, any websites included in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and should not be considered a part of, this press release.

About FTAI Aviation Ltd.

FTAI combines advanced turbine technology and asset ownership to power the world’s most essential markets. Additional information is available at https://www.ftaiaviation.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, whether FTAI will be able to expand market share, ability to deliver more cost-effective Boeing 737-800 freighters globally while extending the life of the CFM56 engine, 2026 or 2027 Adjusted EBITDA guidance, and the ability to deliver sustained growth and long-term value for our shareholders. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained and such differences may be material. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Company’s website (www.ftaiaviation.com). In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

For further information, please contact:



Alan Andreini

Investor Relations

FTAI Aviation Ltd.

(646) 734-9414

aandreini@ftaiaviation.com Media:



Tim Lynch / Aaron Palash / Kelly Sullivan

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449





FTAI AVIATION LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues Aerospace products revenue $ 692,229 $ 420,686 $ 1,214,814 $ 685,111 MRE Contract revenue 182,799 69,585 404,029 170,223 Lease income 27,765 62,439 67,657 130,879 Maintenance revenue 25,793 73,104 56,392 122,711 Asset sales revenue 16,925 47,915 27,109 66,854 Other revenue (1) 7,574 2,508 13,781 2,539 Total revenues 953,085 676,237 1,783,782 1,178,317 Expenses Cost of sales 635,782 369,258 1,160,050 617,972 Operating expenses 67,567 34,328 132,554 66,766 General and administrative 2,245 2,442 4,658 5,558 Acquisition and transaction expenses 5,699 4,489 22,060 11,781 Depreciation and amortization 46,986 55,236 99,275 114,798 Total expenses 758,279 465,753 1,418,597 816,875 Other (expense) income Interest expense (64,102 ) (63,965 ) (125,509 ) (126,005 ) Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities (2) 9,970 (5,003 ) 7,607 (12,617 ) Gain on sale to the 2025 Partnership 2,465 34,604 17,633 45,474 Other income 7,574 27,156 55,156 60,227 Total other expense (44,093 ) (7,208 ) (45,113 ) (32,921 ) Income before income taxes 150,713 203,276 320,072 328,521 Provision for income taxes 25,619 37,878 57,079 60,737 Net income 125,094 165,398 262,993 267,784 Less: Dividends on preferred shares 3,709 3,709 7,418 9,824 Less: Loss on redemption of preferred shares 3,800 — 3,800 6,327 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 117,585 $ 161,689 $ 251,775 $ 251,633 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.15 $ 1.58 $ 2.45 $ 2.45 Diluted $ 1.13 $ 1.57 $ 2.42 $ 2.44 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 102,597,464 102,558,777 102,588,692 102,555,644 Diluted 104,044,113 103,147,860 104,039,259 103,144,727

(1) Includes servicing fees of $6,988 and $12,849 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, respectively (2025 - $2,052 and $2,600, respectively), from the 2025 Partnership.

(2) Includes the profit elimination of $(6,597) and $(16,597) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, respectively (2025 - $(4,935) and $(11,885), respectively), for sales to the 2025 Partnership.





FTAI AVIATION LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



(Unaudited)

June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 337,195 $ 300,476 Accounts receivable, net (1) 168,202 209,907 Inventory, net 1,544,592 1,193,773 Other current assets (2) 491,107 408,364 Total current assets 2,541,096 2,112,520 Leasing equipment, net 1,146,373 1,545,804 Property, plant, and equipment, net 134,742 120,068 Investments 401,803 314,156 Intangible assets, net 13,048 19,929 Goodwill 94,221 94,221 Other non-current assets 157,879 167,060 Total assets $ 4,489,162 $ 4,373,758 Liabilities Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 261,671 $ 208,224 Accrued liabilities 100,159 90,009 Current maintenance deposits 17,926 25,439 Current security deposits 12,368 14,001 Other current liabilities 89,086 62,202 Total current liabilities 481,210 399,875 Long-term debt, net 3,453,320 3,448,891 Non-current maintenance deposits 18,815 46,237 Non-current security deposits 7,574 15,211 Other non-current liabilities 124,256 129,370 Total liabilities $ 4,085,175 $ 4,039,584 Commitments and contingencies Equity Ordinary shares ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 102,625,424 and 102,573,283 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively) $ 1,026 $ 1,026 Preferred shares ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 2,600,000 and 6,800,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively) 26 68 Additional paid in capital — 50,567 Retained earnings 402,935 282,513 Shareholders' equity 403,987 334,174 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,489,162 $ 4,373,758

(1) Includes accounts receivable from the 2025 Partnership of $25,456 as of June 30, 2026 (December 31, 2025 - $47,294).

(2) Includes receivables from the 2025 Partnership of $9,267 as of June 30, 2026 (December 31, 2025 - $20,681).



Key Performance Measures

In addition to net income (loss), the Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”), who is the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as a key performance measure. Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”). This performance measure provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance and make resource and allocation decisions. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is a useful metric for investors and analysts for similar purposes of assessing our operational performance.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to shareholders, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for (benefit from) income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and preferred shares and capital lease obligations, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense and dividends on preferred shares, internalization fee to affiliate, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities, if any.

Reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are not included in this press release because the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income attributable to shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025:

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Change

Six Months Ended

June 30,

Change

(in thousands) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 117,585 $ 161,689 $ (44,104 ) $ 251,775 $ 251,633 $ 142 Add: Provision for income taxes 25,619 37,878 (12,259 ) 57,079 60,737 (3,658 ) Add: Equity-based compensation expense 7,332 5,515 1,817 13,679 10,404 3,275 Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses 5,699 4,489 1,210 22,060 11,781 10,279 Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and preferred shares and capital lease obligations 3,800 — 3,800 3,800 6,327 (2,527 ) Add: Asset impairment charges — — — — — — Add: Incentive allocations — — — — — — Add: Depreciation and amortization expense (1) 52,118 65,677 (13,559 ) 111,631 134,064 (22,433 ) Add: Interest expense and dividends on preferred shares 67,812 67,674 138 132,928 135,829 (2,901 ) Add: Internalization fee to affiliate — — — — — — Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (2) 28,046 4,815 23,231 48,273 4,856 43,417 Less: Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated entities (3) (16,567 ) 68 (16,635 ) (24,204 ) 732 (24,936 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 291,444 $ 347,805 $ (56,361 ) $ 617,021 $ 616,363 $ 658

(1) Includes the following items for the three months ended June 30, 2026: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $46,986 (2025 - $55,236), (ii) lease intangible amortization of $(89) (2025 - $2,153) and (iii) amortization for lease incentives of $5,221 (2025 - $8,288).

Includes the following items for the six months ended June 30, 2026: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $99,275 (2025 - $114,798), (ii) lease intangible amortization of $248 (2025 - $5,359) and (iii) amortization for lease incentives of $12,108 (2025 - $13,907).

(2) Includes the following items for the three months ended June 30, 2026: (i) net income of $16,567 (2025 - net loss of $68), (ii) interest expense of $5,771 (2025 - $1,490), (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $5,680 (2025 - $3,470), (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $0 (2025 - $(77)), and (v) tax expense of $28 (2025 - $0).

Includes the following items for the six months ended June 30, 2026: (i) net income of $24,204 (2025 - $732), (ii) interest expense of $9,267 (2025 - $1,490), (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $14,747 (2025 - $3,628), (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $0 (2025 - $470), and (v) tax expense of $55 (2025 - $0).

(3) Excludes the profit elimination of $6,597 and $16,597 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, respectively (2025 - $4,935 and $11,885, respectively ), for sales to the 2025 Partnership.

In addition, the following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income attributable to shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA for Aerospace Products for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025:



