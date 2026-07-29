COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

 | Source: Comstock Resources, Inc. Comstock Resources, Inc.

FRISCO, TX, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE; NYSE Texas: CRK) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Highlights of 2026's Second Quarter

  • Return of production growth in quarter with 16% growth over first quarter.
  • Sold a 27% noncontrolling common equity interest in Pinnacle Gas Services LLC ("Pinnacle") for $600 million and used the proceeds to redeem and retire all of Pinnacle's preferred equity securities and its outstanding indebtedness.
  • Turned five Western Haynesville wells to sales in the second quarter with an average lateral length of 9,679 feet and an average per well initial production rate of 33 MMcf per day.
  • Turned twelve Legacy Haynesville wells to sales during the second quarter with an average lateral length of 11,835 feet and an average per well initial production rate of 31 MMcf per day. Five of these wells were horseshoe wells.
  • Second quarter 2026 financial results:
    • Natural gas and oil sales, including realized hedging gains, were $332 million for the quarter.
    • Cash flows from operating activities was $170 million and operating cash flow before changes in working capital was $189 million or $0.65 per share.
    • Net income available to the Company was $9 million, or $0.03 per share and adjusted net income available to the Company was $8 million or $0.03 per share for the quarter.
    • Net income was $15 million and adjusted EBITDAX was $245 million.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

Comstock produced 113.1 Bcfe in the second quarter of 2026, which increased 16% from the first quarter of this year and increased 1% from the same period in 2025. During the second quarter of 2026, Comstock realized $2.55 per Mcfe before hedging and $2.93 per Mcfe after hedging. Comstock's natural gas and oil sales in the second quarter of 2026 were $331.6 million (including realized hedging gains of $43.3 million). Cash flows from operating activities in the second quarter of 2026 was $170.2 million. Operating cash flow before changes in working capital generated in the second quarter of 2026 was $188.5 million, and net income available to the Company for the second quarter was $8.8 million or $0.03 per diluted share. The net income available to the Company in the quarter included a pre-tax $1.0 million unrealized gain on hedging contracts held for price risk management resulting from the change in future natural gas prices since the first quarter of 2026. Excluding this item, exploration expense and gain on sale of assets, adjusted net income available to the Company for the second quarter of 2026 was $8.3 million, or $0.03 per diluted share.

Comstock's production cost per Mcfe in the second quarter returned to normal levels and averaged $0.77 per Mcfe, which was comprised of $0.38 for gathering and transportation costs, $0.25 for lease operating costs, $0.06 for production and other taxes and $0.08 for cash general and administrative expenses. Comstock's unhedged operating margin was 70% in the second quarter of 2026 and 74% after hedging.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, production was down 7% to 1,166 MMcfe per day compared to the same period in 2025. Comstock realized $3.35 per Mcfe before hedging and $3.18 per Mcfe after hedging for its production of 211.0 Bcfe. Natural gas and oil sales for the six months ended June 30, 2026 totaled $670.2 million (including realized hedging losses of $37.1 million). Cash flows from operating activities for the first six months of 2026 was $442.2 million. Operating cash flow before changes in working capital generated in the first six months of 2026 was $380.4 million, and net income available to the Company was $116.2 million or $0.40 per diluted share. Net income available to the Company for the first six months of 2026 included a pre-tax $83.8 million unrealized gain on hedging contracts held for price risk management. Excluding this item and exploration expense and gain on sale of assets, adjusted net income available to the Company for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $47.7 million, or $0.16 per diluted share.

Comstock's production cost per Mcfe for the six months ended June 30, 2026 averaged $0.85 per Mcfe, which was comprised of $0.40 for gathering and transportation costs, $0.27 for lease operating costs, $0.09 for production and other taxes and $0.09 for cash general and administrative expenses. Comstock's unhedged operating margin was 75% for the first six months of 2026 and 73% after hedging.

Drilling Results

Comstock drilled 17 (15.6 net) operated horizontal Haynesville/Bossier shale wells in the second quarter of 2026, which had an average lateral length of 11,104 feet. Comstock turned 16 (12.7 net) operated wells to sales in the second quarter of 2026.

Since its last operational update in May 2026, Comstock has turned 17 (13.6 net) operated Haynesville/Bossier shale wells to sales. These wells had initial production rates that averaged 31 MMcf per day. The completed lateral length of these wells averaged 11,201 feet. Included in the wells turned to sales were five more successful Western Haynesville wells:







Well		 

Vertical 
Depth
(feet)		 



Completed
Lateral (feet)		 Initial
Production
Rate (MMcf
per day)
       
Ericson KN #1 15,414 7,975 30
Jensen WW #1 14,272 9,243 31
Glass KG #1 14,972 11,182 35
Lotspeich BJ #1 17,903 9,805 34
Jones LA #1 16,069 10,191 33

Earnings Call Information

Comstock has planned a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Central Time on July 30, 2026, to discuss the second quarter 2026 operational and financial results. Investors wishing to listen should visit the Company's website at www.comstockresources.com for a live webcast. Investors wishing to participate in the conference call telephonically will need to register at:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIb1b9c89894d24cf390641104a3f40885.
Upon registering to participate in the conference call, participants will receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN number to access the conference call. On the day of the call, please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. The conference call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed via the website URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xprpo4xr.

If you are unable to participate in the original conference call, a web replay will be available for twelve months beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT on July 30, 2026. The replay of the conference can be accessed using the webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xprpo4xr.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Information concerning the assumptions, uncertainties and risks that may affect the actual results can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at sec.gov.

Comstock Resources, Inc. is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville shale in North Louisiana and East Texas. The Company's stock is traded on the NYSE and the NYSE Texas under the symbol CRK.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended
June 30,		  Six Months Ended
June 30,		 
  2026  2025  2026  2025 
Revenues:            
Natural gas sales $287,745  $339,225  $706,020  $751,511 
Oil sales  476   741   1,234   1,443 
Total natural gas and oil sales  288,221   339,966   707,254   752,954 
Gas services  63,481   130,296   229,982   230,162 
Gain on sale of assets  1,580      3,400    
Total revenues and other operating income  353,282   470,262   940,636   983,116 
Operating expenses:            
Production and ad valorem taxes  7,196   10,555   17,621   21,734 
Gathering and transportation  43,331   41,759   85,135   84,376 
Lease operating  28,150   31,109   56,431   66,109 
Exploration  4,427      13,770   2,150 
Depreciation, depletion and amortization  167,432   158,379   308,964   326,270 
Gas services  63,014   126,714   225,870   243,483 
General and administrative  17,151   12,300   35,373   23,380 
Total operating expenses  330,701   380,816   743,164   767,502 
Operating income  22,581   89,446   197,472   215,614 
Other income (expenses):            
Gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments  44,365   235,847   46,761   (94,492)
Other income  259   2,100   522   2,439 
Interest expense  (55,042)  (55,178)  (108,103)  (110,015)
Total other income (expenses)  (10,418)  182,769   (60,820)  (202,068)
Income before income taxes  12,163   272,215   136,652   13,546 
(Provision for) benefit from income taxes  2,837   (141,487)  (9,153)  1,789 
Net income  15,000   130,728   127,499   15,335 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest  (6,234)  (5,886)  (11,283)  (11,771)
Net income available to the Company $8,766  $124,842  $116,216  $3,564 
             
Net income per share:            
Basic $0.03  $0.45  $0.40  $0.05 
Diluted $0.03  $0.44  $0.40  $0.05 
Weighted average shares outstanding:            
Basic  291,612   290,604   291,465   290,455 
Diluted  291,612   294,247   291,465   294,026 

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
OPERATING RESULTS
(In thousands, except per unit amounts)

  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2026  2025  2026  2025 
Natural gas production (MMcf)  113,069   112,164   210,924   227,193 
Oil production (Mbbls)  5   13   16   23 
Total production (MMcfe)  113,102   112,238   211,021   227,329 
             
Natural gas sales $287,745  $339,225  $706,020  $751,511 
Natural gas hedging settlements (1)  43,333   4,286   (37,055)  (3,673)
Total natural gas including hedging  331,078   343,511   668,965   747,838 
Oil sales  476   741   1,234   1,443 
Total natural gas and oil sales including hedging $331,554  $344,252  $670,199  $749,281 
             
Average natural gas price (per Mcf) $2.54  $3.02  $3.35  $3.31 
Average natural gas price including hedging (per Mcf) $2.93  $3.06  $3.17  $3.29 
Average oil price (per barrel) $95.20  $57.00  $77.13  $62.74 
Average price (per Mcfe) $2.55  $3.03  $3.35  $3.31 
Average price including hedging (per Mcfe) $2.93  $3.07  $3.18  $3.30 
             
Production and ad valorem taxes $7,196  $10,555  $17,621  $21,734 
Gathering and transportation  43,331   41,759   85,135   84,376 
Lease operating  28,150   31,109   56,431   66,109 
Cash general and administrative (2)  8,792   6,771   19,570   13,411 
Total production costs $87,469  $90,194  $178,757  $185,630 
             
Production and ad valorem taxes (per Mcfe) $0.06  $0.09  $0.09  $0.10 
Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe)  0.38   0.37   0.40   0.37 
Lease operating (per Mcfe)  0.25   0.28   0.27   0.29 
Cash general and administrative (per Mcfe)  0.08   0.06   0.09   0.06 
Total production costs (per Mcfe) $0.77  $0.80  $0.85  $0.82 
             
Unhedged operating margin  70%  73%  75%  75%
Hedged operating margin  74%  74%  73%  75%
             
Gas services revenue $63,481  $130,296  $229,982  $230,162 
Gas services expenses  63,014   126,714   225,870   243,483 
Gas services margin $467  $3,582  $4,112  $(13,321)
             
Natural Gas and Oil Capital Expenditures:            
Unproved property acquisitions $20,409  $9,932  $39,449  $19,616 
Total natural gas and oil properties acquisitions $20,409  $9,932  $39,449  $19,616 
Exploration and Development:            
Development leasehold $4,006  $5,295  $7,374  $8,851 
Exploratory drilling and completion  174,359   130,997   349,134   231,104 
Development drilling and completion  199,356   123,991   357,915   269,569 
Other development costs  12,707   7,919   19,277   8,434 
Total exploration and development capital expenditures $390,428  $268,202  $733,700  $517,958 

(1)   Included in gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments in operating results.

(2)   Excludes stock-based compensation.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended
June 30,		  Six Months Ended
June 30,		 
  2026  2025  2026  2025 
ADJUSTED NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO THE COMPANY:            
Net income available to the Company $8,766  $124,842  $116,216  $3,564 
Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments  (1,032)  (231,561)  (83,816)  90,819 
Exploration expense  4,427      13,770   2,150 
Gain on sale of assets  (1,580)     (3,400)   
Adjustment to income taxes  (2,330)  140,873   4,919   (14,419)
Adjusted net income available to the Company(1) $8,251  $34,154  $47,689  $82,114 
             
Adjusted net income available to the Company per share(2) $0.03  $0.12  $0.16  $0.28 
Diluted shares outstanding  291,612   294,247   291,465   294,026 
             
             
ADJUSTED EBITDAX:            
Net income $15,000  $130,728  $127,499  $15,335 
Interest expense  55,042   55,178   108,103   110,015 
Income taxes  (2,837)  141,487   9,153   (1,789)
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization  167,432   158,379   308,964   326,270 
Exploration  4,427      13,770   2,150 
Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments  (1,032)  (231,561)  (83,816)  90,819 
Stock-based compensation  8,359   5,529   15,803   9,971 
Gain on sale of assets  (1,580)     (3,400)   
Total Adjusted EBITDAX (3) $244,811  $259,740  $496,076  $552,771 
             
             
OPERATING CASH FLOW BEFORE CHANGES IN WORKING CAPITAL(4):            
Cash flows from operating activities $170,205  $347,564  $442,170  $522,310 
Increase (decrease) in accounts receivable  11,542   (34,978)  (61,952)  (1,318)
Increase (decrease) in other current assets  12,148   (25,322)  2,949   (25,881)
Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses  (5,390)  (77,628)  (2,764)  (46,487)
Operating cash flow before changes in working capital $188,505  $209,636  $380,403  $448,624 

(1)   Adjusted net income available to the Company is presented because of its acceptance by investors and by Comstock management as an indicator of the Company's profitability excluding non-cash unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments, exploration expense and other unusual items.

(2)   Adjusted net income available to the Company per share is calculated to include the dilutive effects of unvested restricted stock pursuant to the two-class method and performance stock units pursuant to the treasury stock method.

(3)   Adjusted EBITDAX is presented in the earnings release because management believes that adjusted EBITDAX, which represents Comstock's results from operations before interest, income taxes, and certain non-cash items, including depreciation, depletion and amortization, unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments and exploration expense, is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by certain investors and financial analysts.

(4)   Operating cash flow before changes in working capital is presented in the earnings release because management believes it to be useful to investors as a measure of operating cash generation of the Company based on the revenues and expenses that were related to the period versus the period when the revenues were received or expenses paid while enhancing comparability across periods. Operating cash flow before changes in working capital is not a measure of Comstock's liquidity or actual cash generation.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)

  June 30,
2026		  December 31,
2025		 
ASSETS      
Cash and cash equivalents $45,008  $23,930 
Accounts receivable  180,593   242,545 
Derivative financial instruments  53,156   19,206 
Other current assets  59,804   75,257 
Total current assets  338,561   360,938 
Property and equipment, net  6,756,314   6,215,494 
Goodwill  335,897   335,897 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  71,684   94,733 
Derivative financial instruments  22,230    
  $7,524,686  $7,007,062 
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Accounts payable $503,111  $501,695 
Accrued costs  171,187   153,248 
Operating leases  37,598   46,937 
Derivative financial instruments     27,636 
Total current liabilities  711,896   729,516 
Long-term debt  3,098,770   2,809,066 
Deferred income taxes  495,428   437,098 
Long-term operating leases  33,570   47,692 
Asset retirement obligation  21,444   20,787 
Total liabilities  4,361,108   4,044,159 
Stockholders' Equity:      
Common stock  146,810   146,527 
Additional paid-in capital  1,191,881   1,376,053 
Accumulated earnings  1,240,446   1,124,230 
Total stockholders' equity attributable to Comstock  2,579,137   2,646,810 
Noncontrolling interest  584,441   316,093 
Total stockholders' equity  3,163,578   2,962,903 
  $7,524,686  $7,007,062 


 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Energy
                            
                            
                                Exploration and Production
                            
                            
                                Haynesville
                            
                            
                                natural gas
                            
                            
                                Oil & Gas
                            

                



        




    

        

        
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