Big Sky Industrial Schedules Second Quarter 2026 Conference Call for August 11, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. ET

HOUSTON, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Sky Industrial Inc. (NASDAQ: BSIN) (“Big Sky Industrial” or the “Company”), an integrated industrial gas, energy, and carbon management company, will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

Big Sky Industrial’s management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties may submit questions prior to the call by emailing the Company’s investor relations team at IR@bigskyindustrialinc.com.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Domestic Live: 877-407-3982

International Live: 201-493-6780

Conference Registration: Link

Webcast Registration: Link

A webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.bigskyindustrialinc.com. To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which subsequently will be available through August 25, 2026:

Domestic Replay: 844-512-2921

International Replay: 412-317-6671

Access ID: 13761996

About Big Sky Industrial Inc.

Big Sky Industrial Inc. (NASDAQ: BSIN), formerly U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG), is a Houston-based industrial gas, carbon management, and energy company with operations focused on the Big Sky Carbon Hub and Cut Bank oil field in Montana’s Kevin Dome region. The Company’s asset base supports three distinct business lines: helium production, carbon management, and low-decline oil production. Big Sky Industrial is focused on developing an integrated platform that leverages helium as a federally designated critical mineral, carbon management opportunities supported by Section 45Q federal tax credits, and conventional oil production from its owned and operated assets. The Company’s operations are designed to generate revenue from multiple independent sources across helium, carbon management, and oil. For more information, please visit www.bigskyindustrialinc.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Mason McGuire

(303) 993-3200

IR@bigskyindustrialinc.com

Media

media@bigskyindustrialinc.com