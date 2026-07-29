Rentomojo Fridge Rentals See High Demand Across India’s Top Metros - Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad in 2026

Bangalore, India, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fridge rentals are gaining ground in Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad in 2026 as households confront two concurrent pressures. Climbing out-of-warranty repair costs on ageing units and a fresh demand for second fridges in shared flats. Monthly plans are listed on platforms including Rentomojo from ₹524 a month for a single-door unit, per the company's Bangalore catalogue. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/delhi/appliances/refrigerators-on-rent

The demand is concentrated in the neighbourhoods where flatmate second-fridge use and summer-season stock-up patterns overlap: Dwarka, Saket and Lajpat Nagar in Delhi; OMR, Adyar and Porur in Chennai; Whitefield, HSR Layout and Marathahalli in Bangalore; and HITEC City, Kondapur and Kukatpally in Hyderabad. These are high-churn rental neighbourhoods where mixed-diet flatmates want an additional 190-litre unit for a year and where families upgrading their primary fridge want to avoid the compounding cost of ownership on a second appliance.

The purchase economics of a fridge carry three lines that ownership rarely reckons with. A single-door 190-litre unit lists at ₹15,000 to ₹22,000, and a double-door 250-litre model at ₹25,000 to ₹35,000, based on category listings on major e-commerce platforms in July 2026. Out-of-warranty repair for compressor and thermostat issues runs ₹2,500 to ₹6,000 per instance. Annual servicing adds ₹800 to ₹1,500. The resale market for a used fridge is capricious and the sticker on a five-year-old unit often does not clear ₹4,000. Add depreciation, transport on relocation and the disposal problem at end of life, and the effective net cost of ownership sits well above the purchase price.

Rental economics take a different shape. Rentomojo's fridge plans list from ₹524 a month for a single-door 190-litre unit across Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad, and from ₹379 a month for a mini fridge, per the company's Bangalore catalogue, with double-door variants available on separate monthly plans. Against a ₹35,000 outlay for a double-door purchase, the rental line under ₹1,000 a month becomes the practical cost-control benchmark for tenure-bound renters and flatmates who need a second unit for the length of a shared lease. A rented fridge converts an unpredictable ownership cost, the surprise compressor bill, into a predictable monthly line.

On Rentomojo, the fridge category includes single-door 190L variants, double-door 250L to 300L variants and side-by-side higher-capacity plans. Delivery runs at a 2.54-day network average with professional installation, minimum tenure begins at three months and extends to 36, and the subscription includes free repairs, annual servicing and free relocation. Advance-payment plans carry up to 15% off. A fridge can be ended independently of the wider subscription. This is the common summer-only use case, where a household takes a second unit for four months and returns it at the end of the season. Booking closes in the app or website, payment options include monthly card, UPI and net-banking, and the refundable security deposit typically equals one month's rent.

A worked example clarifies the arithmetic. A flatmate on a mixed-diet household who wants a second 190-litre fridge for a nine-month lease is looking at a ₹18,000 purchase plus at least one annual servicing charge and a difficult resale on exit. A net outlay of over ₹19,000 that recovers ₹3,000 to ₹4,000 at best. The same household on a Rentomojo monthly plan pays ₹524 a month for nine months, a total of ₹4,716 with free servicing and free retrieval at end of tenure. The ownership case is under-priced by a factor of four on that horizon, which is the mechanic that shows up in the fridge-rental demand across these four cities.

A rental subscription is a periodic payment for use; a purchase is a one-time payment for ownership plus a variable stream of repair, servicing and eventual disposal. On appliances that are used hard, moved rarely and depreciate reliably, the monthly plan is now the more predictable line item. Rentomojo's fridge plans in Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad sit inside that arithmetic, and function as a predictable operating expense against the ownership alternative. To learn more visit https://www.rentomojo.com/bangalore/appliances/refrigerators-on-rent

About Rentomojo — Rentomojo is an Indian furniture and appliance rental platform offering beds, sofas, wardrobes, dining tables, study desks, televisions and household appliances on subscription-based monthly plans, with maintenance, annual servicing and free relocation included. According to its draft red herring prospectus filed in March 2026, Rentomojo is the largest tech-driven full-stack direct-to-consumer rental platform in India by FY25 subscription revenue and live subscribers, operating across 22 cities with 227,511 live subscribers and an in-house team of 1,688 technicians, carpenters and painters. Rentomojo furniture rentals start at ₹79 per month on a minimum tenure of three months, extending to 36 months.

Disclaimer: Based on current rentomojo.com listings and the company's March 2026 draft red herring prospectus. All prices are indicative and vary by city, size and plan.

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