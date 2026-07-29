SEACOR Marine Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results And Strategic Alternatives Review

 | Source: SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.

HOUSTON, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2026, and separately announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) is evaluating potential strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.

Second Quarter 2026 Results

SEACOR Marine’s consolidated operating revenues for the second quarter of 2026 were $54.6 million, operating income was $16.0 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)(1) was $7.9 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues of $60.8 million, operating income of $6.1 million, and DVP of $11.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, and consolidated operating revenues of $44.3 million, operating loss of $6.4 million, and DVP of $6.7 million in the first quarter of 2026.

Notable second quarter items include:

  • 10.2% decrease in revenues from the second quarter of 2025 and 23.4% increase from the first quarter of 2026.
  • Average day rates of $20,227, compared to $19,731 in the second quarter of 2025 and $18,199 in the first quarter of 2026.
  • 68% utilization, compared to 68% in the second quarter of 2025 and 59% in the first quarter of 2026.
  • DVP margin of 14.5%, compared to 18.6% in the second quarter of 2025 and 15.2% in the first quarter of 2026.
  • During the second quarter of 2026, the Company completed the sale of five vessels and other equipment for net cash proceeds of $44.7 million and after transaction costs, recognized gains of $31.3 million.
  • During the quarter, administrative and general costs increased due to professional fees associated with the termination of certain prior engagements; excluding this one-time charge, the Company’s administrative and general costs were $9.3 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $12.0 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $10.0 million for the first quarter of 2026.

For the second quarter of 2026, net income was $3.3 million ($0.13 earnings per basic share and $0.12 earnings per diluted share). This compares to a net loss for the second quarter of 2025 of $6.7 million ($0.26 loss per basic and diluted share). Sequentially, the second quarter of 2026 results compare to a net loss of $15.8 million ($0.61 loss per basic and diluted share) in the first quarter of 2026.

Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented:

“Our second quarter results reflect improved utilization following vessel repositioning and contract commencements. During the quarter, we completed the sale of five vessels as part of our fleet optimization strategy and continued to focus on maximizing fleet efficiency and positioning the business to benefit from improving offshore activity in several of our core international markets.

With regards to the Middle East, the Company continued to observe increased labor and insurance costs in the region because of the conflict, and a general softening in offshore activity while customers wait for operating conditions to improve. The maintenance scope of work for our two premium liftboats in the region continues. Based on observed delays due primarily to the ongoing conflict, we do not expect either of these vessels to operate during the third quarter of 2026. At the end of the second quarter, excluding the two liftboats, we had eight vessels in the region, of which six have continued to operate for our customers in Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The timing of a full recovery in this region will depend on a durable resolution to the conflict.

Looking ahead, we remain constructive on opportunities across several of our international markets while maintaining a disciplined approach to operational execution. We believe SEACOR Marine is well positioned to continue supporting our customers and participating in incremental demand from offshore energy projects.”

Strategic Review Process

Separately, SEACOR Marine today announced that its Board is evaluating potential strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.

During the review process, the Board expects to evaluate a range of strategic alternatives that may include a sale of the Company, merger, other business combinations, sale of assets, or other transactions aimed at maximizing value for shareholders. The Board has retained independent financial advisors to assist in evaluating strategic alternatives. The Board and management team remain fully committed to acting in the best interests of the Company and its stakeholders throughout this evaluation process.

Andrew R. Morse, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, commented:

“Over the past several years, the Company has worked diligently to optimize its fleet, strengthen its balance sheet and position SEACOR Marine to benefit from improving offshore market fundamentals. Given the progress we have made and the opportunities we see ahead, the Board and management team are eager to evaluate a range of strategic alternatives to determine the best path forward for maximizing shareholder value. Throughout this process, the team remains focused on executing our strategy, serving our customers and delivering safe and reliable operations worldwide. Our employees, customers, and business partners should expect business as usual as we continue to execute on our operating and financial objectives.”

There can be no assurance that the strategic review process will result in any transaction or other strategic outcome. The Company has not established a timetable for completion of the review process and does not intend to disclose developments related to the review unless and until SEACOR Marine executes a definitive agreement with respect thereto, or the Board otherwise determines that further disclosure is appropriate or required.
___________________

(1)
Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, “DVP”) is the Company’s measure of segment profitability. DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its regions, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation and interest expense for owned vessels vs. lease expense for lease vessels). DVP is also useful when comparing the Company’s global fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures. DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP. See page 4 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.


SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine operates and manages a diverse fleet of offshore support vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection and repair. Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide emergency response services and accommodations for technicians and specialists.

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, including our announcement of the commencement of a strategic review of the business, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Achievement of these expectations and strategic objectives, including any increase to shareholder value from the strategic review, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements discussed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Certain of these risks, uncertainties and other important factors are beyond the Company’s control and are described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Please visit SEACOR Marine’s website at www.seacormarine.com for additional information.

For investors, contact:
InvestorRelations@seacormarine.com 

For media, contact:
H/Advisors – U.S.
Dana Gorman / Amy Feng
dana.gorman@h-advisors.global / amy.feng@h-advisors.global


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except share data)
 
  
  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six months ended June 30, 
  2026  2025  2026  2025 
Operating Revenues $54,630  $60,810  $98,912  $116,309 
Costs and Expenses:            
Operating  46,684   49,493   84,257   91,421 
Administrative and general  12,343   11,998   22,297   23,484 
Lease expense  266   325   516   662 
Depreciation and amortization  10,718   12,090   21,048   24,900 
   70,011   73,906   128,118   140,467 
Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net  31,347   19,163   38,795   24,972 
Operating Income  15,966   6,067   9,589   814 
Other Income (Expense):            
Interest income  443   372   934   808 
Interest expense  (8,244)  (8,844)  (16,483)  (18,430)
Derivative gains, net     87      212 
Foreign currency losses, net  (981)  (2,119)  (503)  (3,315)
Other, net  4      4    
   (8,778)  (10,504)  (16,048)  (20,725)
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies  7,188   (4,437)  (6,459)  (19,911)
Income Tax Expense  3,951   2,508   6,159   3,412 
Income (Loss) Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies  3,237   (6,945)  (12,618)  (23,323)
Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies  56   218   106   1,107 
Net Income (Loss) $3,293  $(6,727) $(12,512) $(22,216)
             
Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share:            
Basic $0.13  $(0.26) $(0.48) $(0.83)
Diluted $0.12  $(0.26) $(0.48) $(0.83)
Weighted Average Common Stock Outstanding:            
Basic  26,072,144   25,686,560   25,929,323   26,791,291 
Diluted  26,353,556   25,686,560   25,929,323   26,791,291 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except statistics and per share data)
 
  
  Three Months Ended 
  Jun. 30, 2026  Mar. 31, 2026  Dec. 31, 2025  Sep. 30, 2025  Jun. 30, 2025 
Time Charter Statistics:               
Average Rates Per Day $20,227  $18,199  $17,519  $19,490  $19,731 
Fleet Utilization  68%  59%  69%  66%  68%
Fleet Available Days(2)  3,635   3,897   4,127   4,321   4,310 
Operating Revenues:               
Time charter $49,697  $41,957  $49,817  $55,958  $57,673 
Bareboat charter  834   828   843   846   838 
Other marine services  4,099   1,497   1,669   2,390   2,299 
   54,630   44,282   52,329   59,194   60,810 
Costs and Expenses:               
Operating:               
Personnel  15,697   15,422   16,539   17,616   18,969 
Repairs and maintenance  12,648   10,600   11,752   14,603   13,648 
Drydocking  2,961   1,252   1,175   2,430   5,143 
Insurance and loss reserves  2,698   1,792   1,570   1,948   2,982 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  5,302   3,308   4,601   4,465   4,296 
Other  7,378   5,199   7,030   6,622   4,455 
   46,684   37,573   42,667   47,684   49,493 
Direct Vessel Profit(1)  7,946   6,709   9,662   11,510   11,317 
Other Costs and Expenses:               
Lease expense  266   250   261   280   325 
Administrative and general  12,343   9,954   12,730   11,269   11,998 
Depreciation and amortization  10,718   10,330   10,045   12,125   12,090 
   23,327   20,534   23,036   23,674   24,413 
Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net  31,347   7,448   8,210   30,230   19,163 
Operating Income (Loss)  15,966   (6,377)  (5,164)  18,066   6,067 
Other Income (Expense):               
Interest income  443   491   751   297   372 
Interest expense  (8,244)  (8,239)  (8,673)  (8,947)  (8,844)
Derivative (losses) gains, net        (73)  17   87 
Foreign currency (losses) gains, net  (981)  478   (38)  218   (2,119)
Gains on insurance claim settlement           4,581    
Other, net  4      32   (221)   
   (8,778)  (7,270)  (8,001)  (4,055)  (10,504)
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies  7,188   (13,647)  (13,165)  14,011   (4,437)
Income Tax Expense  3,951   2,208   1,688   5,410   2,508 
Income (Loss) Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies  3,237   (15,855)  (14,853)  8,601   (6,945)
Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies  56   50   231   393   218 
Net Income (Loss) $3,293  $(15,805) $(14,622) $8,994  $(6,727)
                
Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share:               
Basic $0.13  $(0.61) $(0.57) $0.35  $(0.26)
Diluted $0.12  $(0.61) $(0.57) $0.35  $(0.26)
Weighted Average Common Stock Outstanding:               
Basic  26,072   25,785   25,671   25,658   25,687 
Diluted  26,354   25,785   25,671   25,888   25,687 
Common Shares Outstanding at Period End  27,133   27,062   26,952   26,976   26,976 

(1) See full description of footnote above.
(2) Includes available days for a bareboat charter for one PSV, which has been excluded from days worked and average day rates.


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT
(in thousands, except statistics)
 
  
  Three Months Ended 
  Jun. 30, 2026  Mar. 31, 2026  Dec. 31, 2025  Sep. 30, 2025  Jun. 30, 2025 
Americas               
Time Charter Statistics:               
Average rates per day worked $28,394  $20,546  $18,188  $22,809  $24,622 
Fleet utilization  58%  35%  50%  59%  54%
Fleet available days(2)  935   1,369   1,477   1,561   1,553 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  153   190   127   198   170 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     61   92   116   270 
Operating Revenues:               
Time charter $15,518  $9,843  $13,560  $20,995  $20,773 
Bareboat charter  834   828   843   846   838 
Other marine services  1,353   282   519   1,338   1,061 
   17,705   10,953   14,922   23,179   22,672 
Direct Costs and Expenses:               
Operating:               
Personnel  5,322   6,007   7,115   8,195   8,943 
Repairs and maintenance  2,252   1,644   1,955   2,274   2,664 
Drydocking  680   440   (102)  1,018   4,229 
Insurance and loss reserves  787   423   465   1,011   1,241 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  1,494   1,075   1,618   1,443   1,303 
Other  3,271   1,384   3,096   1,882   994 
   13,806   10,973   14,147   15,823   19,374 
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss)(1) $3,899  $(20) $775  $7,356  $3,298 
Other Costs and Expenses:               
Lease expense $191  $177  $185  $202  $202 
Depreciation and amortization  3,168   3,166   2,917   4,592   4,600 
                
Africa and Europe               
Time Charter Statistics:               
Average rates per day worked $18,877  $18,711  $17,095  $17,983  $19,140 
Fleet utilization  77%  78%  84%  75%  77%
Fleet available days  1,741   1,538   1,559   1,656   1,668 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  195   202   144   229   248 
Operating Revenues:               
Time charter $25,248  $22,534  $22,317  $22,357  $24,535 
Other marine services  1,041   577   580   733   806 
   26,289   23,111   22,897   23,090   25,341 
Direct Costs and Expenses:               
Operating:               
Personnel  5,523   4,982   4,656   4,465   5,515 
Repairs and maintenance  5,673   2,957   4,694   6,531   4,646 
Drydocking  554   176   987   1,413   901 
Insurance and loss reserves  504   330   481   326   899 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  2,416   1,334   1,292   1,781   1,714 
Other  3,154   3,192   2,558   3,573   2,357 
   17,824   12,971   14,668   18,089   16,032 
Direct Vessel Profit(1) $8,465  $10,140  $8,229  $5,001  $9,309 
Other Costs and Expenses:               
Lease expense $  $  $8  $8  $51 
Depreciation and amortization  4,485   4,063   3,968   4,302   4,263 

(1) See full description of footnote above.
(2) Includes available days for a bareboat charter for one PSV, which has been excluded from days worked and average day rates.


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
 
  
  Three Months Ended 
  Jun. 30, 2026  Mar. 31, 2026  Dec. 31, 2025  Sep. 30, 2025  Jun. 30, 2025 
Middle East and Asia               
Time Charter Statistics:               
Average rates per day worked $15,588  $15,400  $17,587  $17,818  $15,506 
Fleet utilization  60%  63%  73%  64%  73%
Fleet available days  959   990   1,091   1,104   1,089 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  300   268   72   157   204 
Operating Revenues:               
Time charter $8,931  $9,580  $13,940  $12,606  $12,365 
Other marine services  1,705   638   570   319   432 
   10,636   10,218   14,510   12,925   12,797 
Direct Costs and Expenses:               
Operating:               
Personnel  4,852   4,433   4,768   4,956   4,511 
Repairs and maintenance  4,723   5,999   5,103   5,798   6,338 
Drydocking  1,727   636   290   (1)  13 
Insurance and loss reserves  1,407   1,039   624   611   842 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  1,392   899   1,691   1,241   1,279 
Other  953   623   1,376   1,167   1,104 
   15,054   13,629   13,852   13,772   14,087 
Direct Vessel (Loss) Profit(1) $(4,418) $(3,411) $658  $(847) $(1,290)
Other Costs and Expenses:               
Lease expense $75  $73  $68  $70  $72 
Depreciation and amortization  3,065   3,101   3,160   3,231   3,227 

(1) See full description of footnote above.


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS
(in thousands, except statistics)
 
  
  Three Months Ended 
  Jun. 30, 2026  Mar. 31, 2026  Dec. 31, 2025  Sep. 30, 2025  Jun. 30, 2025 
AHTS               
Operating Revenues:               
Time charter $  $  $  $  $(22)
Other marine services           (7)  (9)
            (7)  (31)
Direct Costs and Expenses:               
Operating:               
Personnel $  $  $12  $11  $9 
Repairs and maintenance           (24)  255 
Insurance and loss reserves              (4)
Fuel, lubes and supplies        1   3   (125)
Other        9   18   (4)
         22   8   131 
Other Costs and Expenses:               
Depreciation and amortization $  $  $4  $4  $3 
                
FSV               
Time Charter Statistics:               
Average rates per day worked $14,411  $13,833  $14,114  $14,007  $13,468 
Fleet utilization  74%  73%  75%  71%  67%
Fleet available days  1,840   1,862   1,932   1,932   1,935 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  348   353   209   236   181 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     61   92   116   270 
Operating Revenues:               
Time charter $19,636  $18,929  $20,546  $19,131  $17,573 
Other marine services  1,819   471   492   566   516 
   21,455   19,400   21,038   19,697   18,089 
Direct Costs and Expenses:               
Operating:               
Personnel $5,416  $5,166  $4,980  $4,502  $4,526 
Repairs and maintenance  6,434   3,179   5,862   6,041   3,542 
Drydocking  898   576   1,098   678   666 
Insurance and loss reserves  951   663   509   270   683 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  1,481   1,503   1,850   1,480   1,449 
Other  2,548   1,683   2,147   2,889   1,428 
   17,728   12,770   16,446   15,860   12,294 
Other Costs and Expenses:               
Depreciation and amortization $5,244  $4,719  $4,707  $4,695  $4,703 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
 
  
  Three Months Ended 
  Jun. 30, 2026  Mar. 31, 2026  Dec. 31, 2025  Sep. 30, 2025  Jun. 30, 2025 
PSV               
Time Charter Statistics:               
Average rates per day worked $28,443  $25,352  $20,118  $21,507  $22,231 
Fleet utilization  70%  54%  68%  65%  68%
Fleet available days(1)  1,427   1,585   1,735   1,748   1,738 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  114   37   48   161   247 
Operating Revenues:               
Time charter $28,622  $21,688  $23,801  $24,439  $26,440 
Bareboat charter  834   828   843   846   838 
Other marine services  1,459   811   440   592   433 
   30,915   23,327   25,084   25,877   27,711 
Direct Costs and Expenses:               
Operating:               
Personnel $7,859  $7,348  $8,322  $7,882  $8,567 
Repairs and maintenance  2,865   2,801   3,501   4,618   3,799 
Drydocking  803   133   (166)  1,113   1,993 
Insurance and loss reserves  903   448   656   546   906 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  3,290   1,201   1,985   2,030   1,858 
Other  4,357   3,292   4,378   3,262   2,199 
   20,077   15,223   18,676   19,451   19,322 
Other Costs and Expenses:               
Depreciation and amortization $3,565  $3,574  $3,301  $3,968  $3,943 

(1)      Includes available days for a bareboat charter for one PSV, which has been excluded from days worked and average day rates.


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
 
  
  Three Months Ended 
  Jun. 30, 2026  Mar. 31, 2026  Dec. 31, 2025  Sep. 30, 2025  Jun. 30, 2025 
Liftboats               
Time Charter Statistics:               
Average rates per day worked $16,417  $16,420  $26,703  $33,566  $31,904 
Fleet utilization  24%  18%  45%  58%  67%
Fleet available days  368   450   460   641   637 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  188   270   87   188   194 
Operating Revenues:               
Time charter $1,448  $1,340  $5,470  $12,388  $13,682 
Other marine services  789   178   359   1,128   1,168 
   2,237   1,518   5,829   13,516   14,850 
Direct Costs and Expenses:               
Operating:               
Personnel $2,409  $2,897  $3,241  $5,209  $5,673 
Repairs and maintenance  3,294   4,594   2,375   3,943   6,022 
Drydocking  1,260   543   243   639   2,484 
Insurance and loss reserves  844   943   415   1,145   1,376 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  531   600   715   951   1,114 
Other  497   182   564   407   803 
   8,835   9,759   7,553   12,294   17,472 
Other Costs and Expenses:               
Depreciation and amortization $1,734  $2,027  $2,026  $3,450  $3,424 
                
Other Activity               
Operating Revenues:               
Time charter  (9) $  $  $  $ 
Other marine services  32   37   378   111   191 
   23   37   378   111   191 
Direct Costs and Expenses:               
Operating:               
Personnel $13  $11  $(16) $12  $194 
Repairs and maintenance  55   26   14   25   30 
Insurance and loss reserves     (262)  (10)  (13)  21 
Fuel, lubes and supplies     4   50   1    
Other  (24)  42   (68)  46   29 
   44   (179)  (30)  71   274 
Other Costs and Expenses:               
Lease expense $266  $250  $261  $280  $325 
Depreciation and amortization  175   10   7   8   17 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)		 
                
  Jun. 30, 2026  Mar. 31, 2026  Dec. 31, 2025  Sep. 30, 2025  Jun. 30, 2025 
ASSETS               
Current Assets:               
Cash and cash equivalents $55,397  $38,721  $68,934  $90,953  $34,381 
Restricted cash  37,643   36,711   24,182   17,255   17,174 
Receivables:               
Trade, net of allowance for credit loss  61,955   69,200   64,522   62,788   63,287 
Other  5,857   4,897   3,965   17,308   10,946 
Inventories  2,061   2,746   2,196   2,552   2,539 
Prepaid expenses and other  5,407   6,007   5,173   3,448   4,716 
Assets held for sale     13,376   10,812       
Total current assets  168,320   171,658   179,784   194,304   133,043 
Property and Equipment:               
Historical cost  754,369   752,640   776,833   797,381   887,408 
Accumulated depreciation  (351,840)  (341,790)  (348,812)  (344,899)  (377,265)
   402,529   410,850   428,021   452,482   510,143 
Construction in progress  56,594   52,429   47,002   40,394   31,772 
Net property and equipment  459,123   463,279   475,023   492,876   541,915 
Right-of-use asset - operating leases  933   929   982   903   1,179 
Right-of-use asset - finance leases  14   17   19   22   25 
Investments, at equity, and advances to 50% or less owned companies  3,009   2,951   2,938   2,707   2,310 
Other assets  1,925   1,913   1,855   1,686   1,558 
Total assets $633,324  $640,747  $660,601  $692,498  $680,030 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY               
Current Liabilities:               
Current portion of operating lease liabilities $549  $481  $405  $510  $543 
Current portion of finance lease liabilities  12   12   12   11   11 
Current portion of long-term debt  30,699   30,350   30,000   30,000   30,000 
Accounts payable  14,229   16,355   21,268   25,928   26,737 
Other current liabilities  25,279   25,476   19,044   24,702   24,182 
Total current liabilities  70,768   72,674   70,729   81,151   81,473 
Long-term operating lease liabilities  559   470   607   567   812 
Long-term finance lease liabilities  3   5   8   11   14 
Long-term debt  289,503   297,072   304,644   311,858   310,980 
Deferred income taxes  19,580   18,894   19,376   20,609   18,330 
Deferred gains and other liabilities  599   3,794   565   639   625 
Total liabilities  381,012   392,909   395,929   414,835   412,234 
Equity:               
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity:               
Common stock  284   284   280   281   281 
Additional paid-in capital  474,395   473,241   471,862   470,228   468,669 
Accumulated deficit  (220,956)  (224,249)  (208,444)  (193,822)  (202,816)
Shares held in treasury  (11,470)  (11,428)  (9,691)  (9,639)  (9,639)
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax  9,738   9,669   10,344   10,294   10,980 
   251,991   247,517   264,351   277,342   267,475 
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries  321   321   321   321   321 
Total equity  252,312   247,838   264,672   277,663   267,796 
Total liabilities and equity $633,324  $640,747  $660,601  $692,498  $680,030 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
 
  
  Three Months Ended 
  Jun. 30, 2026  Mar. 31, 2026  Dec. 31, 2025  Sep. 30, 2025  Jun. 30, 2025 
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:               
Net Income (Loss) $3,293  $(15,805) $(14,622) $8,994  $(6,727)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:               
Depreciation and amortization  10,718   10,330   10,045   12,125   12,090 
Deferred financing costs amortization  43   42   173   (86)  43 
Stock-based compensation expense  1,132   1,383   1,633   1,559   1,510 
Debt discount amortization  237   236   243   236   232 
Allowance for credit losses  64   57   (620)  627   (213)
Gains from equipment sales, retirements or impairments  (31,347)  (7,448)  (8,210)  (30,230)  (19,163)
Derivative losses (gains)        73   (17)  (87)
Interest on finance lease     1   1   1   1 
Settlements on derivative transactions, net        65       
Currency losses (gains)  981   (478)  38   (218)  2,119 
Deferred income taxes  686   (482)  (1,233)  2,279   (1,982)
Equity earnings  (56)  (50)  (231)  (393)  (218)
Dividends received from equity investees              3,199 
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:               
Accounts receivables  5,763   (5,735)  12,222   (6,700)  284 
Other assets  1,415   (1,306)  (1,530)  1,385   1,901 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  (6,107)  4,122   (10,246)  (221)  4,934 
Net cash used in operating activities  (13,178)  (15,133)  (12,199)  (10,659)  (2,077)
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:               
Purchases of property and equipment  (6,429)  (6,088)  (8,427)  (9,348)  (10,213)
Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment  44,737   12,778   13,087   76,068   31,592 
Net cash provided by investing activities  38,308   6,690   4,660   66,720   21,379 
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:               
Payments on long-term debt  (7,500)  (7,500)  (7,500)  (7,500)  (7,500)
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of debt discount and issuance costs           8,098   8,097 
Payments on finance leases  (4)  (3)  (4)  (3)  (4)
Payments for repurchase of common stock              (7,089)
Payments for repurchase of warrants              (6,668)
Excise tax on stock repurchase  22             
Tax withholdings on restricted stock vesting  (42)  (1,737)  (52)     (11)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities  (7,524)  (9,240)  (7,556)  595   (13,175)
Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents  2   (1)  3   (3)   
Net Change in Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents  17,608   (17,684)  (15,092)  56,653   6,127 
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period  75,432   93,116   108,208   51,555   45,428 
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $93,040  $75,432  $93,116  $108,208  $51,555 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED FLEET COUNTS
 
       
  Owned  Total 
June 30, 2026      
FSV  20   20 
PSV  15   15 
Liftboats  3   3 
   38   38 
December 31, 2025      
FSV  21   21 
PSV  18   18 
Liftboats  5   5 
   44   44 



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