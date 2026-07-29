Smartcat launches the Content Update Coworker to close the market adaptation gap in global learning content

Boston, MA, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smartcat today announced the Content Update AI Coworker that keeps enterprise learning content current across every language as the market changes. When a policy, product, or procedure is updated, the Content Update Coworker finds every affected course and document, drafts the changes for review, and re-translates only what moved, so every market runs on the latest approved version.

Global L&D and enablement teams face a problem that grows quietly and costs a lot: the gap between when the market changes and when every course, document, and translation reflects that change. Smartcat calls this the market adaptation gap. Today, closing it is manual work. Teams track down every affected asset by hand, often pay to retranslate entire courses for a single change, and watch translations drift out of sync in the meantime. In regulated industries, out-of-date content across markets is a compliance and audit risk.

The Content Update Coworker is built to close that gap. Teams can connect a source and let the Coworker monitor for changes, capturing the signals, and finding the content on its own that needs updated. It maps the full set of courses and documents when a change occurs, across formats and languages, and shows an in-context, before-and-after view of every proposed update. Nothing is applied until the human approves it. Once approved, changes apply with versioning, a full audit trail, and rollback, and publish to the customer's LMS in one click.

"Enterprises never stop changing, and for regulated companies, content that lags behind the business is a liability, not an inconvenience. The Content Update Coworker moves teams from reactive to anticipatory: it reads the signals of change across the organization and gets every course and every market current before the gap opens. Staying ahead of change, in every language, is how global enterprises turn compliance from a risk they manage into a strength they own." — Ivan Smolnikov, CEO, Smartcat

Unlike generic AI content tools, the Content Update Coworker grounds every draft in the customer's own approved sources, terminology, and standards through Smartcat's Intelligence Fabric, which keeps output aligned with the organization's knowledge and improves with every expert edit. The result is controlled automation: the Coworker removes the repetitive work of finding, drafting, re-translating, and republishing, while people keep approval and judgment.

"For compliance-critical work, the hard part was never translating or delivering content. It was staying ahead of constant change and proving, at any moment, that every market was on the approved version. That is now the default rather than a fire drill, and it changes what a global L&D or compliance team can promise the business." — Ivan Smolnikov, CEO, Smartcat

The Content Update Coworker works with Rise SCORM courses and the standard document formats teams already translate, with more formats rolling out. It is available today and existing customers can contact their account manager to learn more.

Learn more about the Content Update Coworker.

About Smartcat

Smartcat is the AI market adaptation platform that helps global enterprises automate multilingual content workflows across Learning & Development, Sales, and Marketing. Expert-trained AI Coworkers are grounded in each customer's approved knowledge and standards, with human review built into every workflow, enabling the world's largest and most complex enterprises to stay current in every local market. Smartcat is trusted by Fortune 1000 brands and is a SOC II compliant organization. Learn more at smartcat.com.

Press Inquiries

Claire Foster

c.foster@smartcat.ai

https://www.smartcat.com/