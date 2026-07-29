Onco360® Has Been Selected as a National Pharmacy Partner for VEPPANU™ (vepdegestrant)

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onco360®, the nation’s leading independent Specialty Pharmacy, has been selected as a pharmacy partner by Rigel Pharmaceuticals for VEPPANU™ (vepdegestrant), which is indicated for the treatment of adults with estrogen receptor (ER)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative, estrogen receptor-1 (ESR1)-mutated advanced or metastatic breast cancer, as detected by an FDA-authorized test, with disease progression following at least one line of endocrine therapy.1

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Rigel Pharmaceuticals to expand treatment options for patients living with breast cancer,” said Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer. “Our partnerships allow us to accelerate patient access to new therapies while delivering personalized clinical support and compassionate care throughout every stage of the patient journey.”

VEPPANU is an FDA-approved PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera (PROTAC), part of a new class of heterobifunctional protein degraders that bind to the estrogen receptor (ER) and E3 ligase cereblon (CRBN). This interaction results in a degradation cascade through CRBN-mediated polyubiquitination and proteasomal degradation of the ER, leading to a reduction in ER protein levels in breast cancer cells.

VEPPANU’s FDA approval was based on the Phase 3 VERITAC-2 clinical trial (NCT05654623), a global, randomized, open-label, pivotal clinical trial evaluating vepdegestrant versus fulvestrant in patients with ER-positive, HER-2-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer2. In the trial, among patients with an ESR1 mutation, vepdegestrant demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS), reducing the risk of disease progression or death by 43% compared to fulvestrant. The most common (≥10%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were decreased white blood cells, increased AST, musculoskeletal pain, fatigue, decreased hemoglobin, decreased neutrophils, increased ALT, increased alkaline phosphatase, nausea, decreased blood potassium, increased bilirubin, decreased appetite, electrocardiogram QT prolongation, decreased platelets, and constipation1.

Please read the full prescribing information for VEPPANU.

About Onco360 Oncology Pharmacy

Onco360 is the nation’s largest independent Oncology Pharmacy and clinical support services company. Onco360 was founded in 2003 to bring together the stakeholders involved in the cancer treatment process and serve the specialized needs of oncologists, patients, hospitals, cancer centers of excellence, manufacturers, health plans, and payers. It dispenses nationally through its network of URAC-, and ACHC-accredited Oncology Pharmacies. Onco360 is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and is a flagship specialty pharmacy brand of PharMerica Corporation, a leading institutional pharmacy, specialty infusion, and hospital services company servicing healthcare facilities in the United States. For more information about Onco360, please visit Onco360.com.

Media Contact: Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer

Benito.fernandez@onco360.com

516-640-1332

References:

1Veppanu™ (vepdegestrant) [Package Insert]. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., South San Francisco, CA 94080

2Hamilton, E.et.al. (2024). Vepdegestrant, a PROTAC estrogen receptor (ER) degrader, vs fulvestrant in ER-positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)–negative advanced breast cancer: Results of the global, randomized, phase 3 VERITAC-2 study.

J Clin Oncol 43, LBA1000-LBA1000(2025). DOI:10.1200/JCO.2025.43.17_suppl.LBA1000