Meritage Homes reports second quarter 2026 results

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), the fifth-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported second quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2026.

Summary Operating Results (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

2025

% Chg 2026

2025

% Chg Homes closed (units) 3,725 4,170 (11)% 6,692 7,586 (12)% Home closing revenue $ 1,387,911 $ 1,615,709 (14)% $ 2,495,733 $ 2,957,813 (16)% Average sales price — closings $ 373 $ 387 (4)% $ 373 $ 390 (4)% Home orders (units) 3,575 3,914 (9)% 7,239 7,790 (7)% Home order value $ 1,376,338 $ 1,547,438 (11)% $ 2,776,778 $ 3,105,615 (11)% Average sales price — orders $ 385 $ 395 (3)% $ 384 $ 399 (4)% Ending backlog (units) 1,715 1,748 (2)% Ending backlog value $ 661,906 $ 695,476 (5)% Average sales price — backlog $ 386 $ 398 (3)% Home closing gross margin 18.3% 21.1% (280) bps 17.9% 21.5% (360) bps Earnings before income taxes $ 120,564 $ 193,060 (38)% $ 193,088 $ 353,219 (45)% Net earnings $ 90,630 $ 146,879 (38)% $ 145,939 $ 269,685 (46)% Diluted EPS $ 1.37 $ 2.04 (33)% $ 2.18 $ 3.73 (42)%



MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

"The 2026 spring selling season remained softer than expected this quarter as macroeconomic uncertainty and volatile interest rates continued to pressure buyer psychology. Although below prior year levels, our second quarter 2026 absorptions reflected pockets of solid performance which accelerated community close outs in some markets," said Steven J. Hilton, executive chairman of Meritage Homes.

"Our available home inventory and improved cycle times drove a backlog conversion rate of 200% and 3,725 closings this quarter, with nearly 60% generated from intra-quarter sales," added Phillippe Lord, chief executive officer of Meritage Homes. "Second quarter 2026 home closing revenue totaled $1.4 billion which generated adjusted home closing gross margin of 18.6% and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.42, excluding $3.6 million of real estate inventory impairments and $0.3 million in terminated land deal walk-away charges."

"We remain committed to a disciplined capital allocation strategy that balances growth and shareholder returns while ensuring sufficient liquidity in a volatile interest rate environment. During the current quarter, we returned $131 million to shareholders via share repurchases and dividends. And while we moderated land spend to $357 million from $509 million in the second quarter of 2025, we are reiterating our prior community count growth expectation of 5-10% year-over-year for full year 2026," concluded Mr. Lord. "We ended the second quarter of 2026 with cash of $807 million, no borrowings under our revolving credit facility and a net debt-to-capital ratio of 17.1%. As of June 30, 2026, our book value per share increased 5% year-over-year."

SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Orders of 3,575 homes for the second quarter of 2026 decreased 9% year-over-year mainly as a result of 19% lower average absorption pace, which was partially offset by a 14% increase in average community count. Second quarter 2026 average sales price ("ASP") on orders of $385,000 was down 3% from the second quarter of 2025, primarily due to geographic mix.



The 14% year-over-year decrease in home closing revenue in the second quarter of 2026 to $1.4 billion was due to 11% lower closing volume of 3,725 homes combined with a 4% decrease in ASP on closings to $373,000. The closing ASP decline was a function of geographic mix.



Home closing gross margin of 18.3% in the second quarter of 2026 was 280 bps lower than 21.1% in the prior year as a result of lost leverage on lower home closing revenue and higher lot costs, which were partially offset by direct cost savings and quicker cycle times. Excluding $3.6 million of real estate inventory impairments and $0.3 million in terminated land deal walk-away charges in the second quarter of 2026, compared to no impairments and $4.2 million in terminated land deal walk-away charges in the prior year, adjusted home closing gross margin was 18.6% and 21.4% for the second quarters of 2026 and 2025, respectively.



Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") as a percentage of second quarter 2026 home closing revenue were 10.4% compared to 10.2% in the second quarter of 2025, as a result of lost leverage on lower home closing revenue, which was partially offset by decreased compensation expense and an intentional pull back in discretionary expenses.



The second quarter effective income tax rate was 24.8% in 2026 compared to 23.9% in 2025 due to higher income state tax.



Net earnings were $91 million ($1.37 per diluted share) for the second quarter 2026, a 38% decrease from $147 million ($2.04 per diluted share) for the second quarter of 2025, mainly resulting from lower home closing revenue and gross profit. Excluding quarterly impairments and walk-away charges for each period, adjusted diluted EPS was $1.42 and $2.09 for the second quarters of 2026 and 2025, respectively.





YEAR TO DATE RESULTS

Total sales orders for the first six months of 2026 decreased 7% year-over-year, reflecting an 18% decrease in average absorption pace partially offset by a 14% increase in average communities compared to the first six months of 2025. The 4% lower ASP on orders for the first six months of 2026 year-over-year was primarily due to geographic mix.



Home closing revenue decreased 16% year-over-year in the first six months of 2026 to $2.5 billion, driven by 12% lower home closing volume and a 4% decrease in ASP on closings compared to the first six months of 2025. The 4% lower ASP on closings for the first six months of 2026 compared to prior year reflected geographic mix.



Home closing gross margin of 17.9% decreased 360 bps in the first six months of 2026 from 21.5% in the prior year due to lost leverage on lower home closing revenue and higher lot costs, which were partially offset by direct cost savings and quicker cycle times. Excluding $6.0 million of real estate inventory impairments and $1.6 million in terminated land deal walk-away charges in the first six months of 2026, compared to no impairments and $5.6 million in terminated land deal walk-away charges in the prior year, adjusted home closing gross margin was 18.2% and 21.7% for the first six months of 2026 and 2025, respectively.



SG&A as a percentage of home closing revenue was 11.0% in the first six months of 2026 compared to 10.7% in the prior year, as a result of lost leverage on lower home closing revenue, which was partially offset by decreased compensation expense and an intentional reduction in discretionary expenses.



The effective income tax rate in the first six months of 2026 was 24.4% compared to 23.6% in 2025 due to higher income state tax.



Net earnings were $146 million ($2.18 per diluted share) for the first six months of 2026, a 46% decrease from $270 million ($3.73 per diluted share) for the first six months of 2025, primarily reflecting lower home closing revenue and gross margins. Excluding year-to-date impairments and walk-away charges for each period, adjusted diluted EPS was $2.27 and $3.79 for the first six months of 2026 and 2025, respectively.





BALANCE SHEET & LIQUIDITY

Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2026 totaled $807 million. This compared to cash and cash equivalents of $775 million at December 31, 2025.

Land acquisition and development spend, net of land development reimbursements, totaled $357 million and $509 million for the second quarter of 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Approximately 73,200 lots were owned or controlled as of June 30, 2026, compared to approximately 81,900 lots as of June 30, 2025. Nearly 1,700 net new lots were added in the second quarter of 2026, representing an estimated 13 future communities.

Second quarter 2026 ending community count of 340 was up 9% compared to prior year and down 1% sequentially from the first quarter of 2026.

Debt-to-capital and net debt-to-capital ratios were 26.8% and 17.1%, respectively, at June 30, 2026, which compared to 26.0% and 16.9%, respectively, at December 31, 2025.

The Company declared and paid quarterly cash dividends of $0.48 per share totaling $31 million in the second quarter of 2026. This compared to $0.43 per share totaling $31 million in the second quarter of 2025. Year-to-date dividends paid were $63 million and $61 million in 2026 and 2025, respectively.

During the second quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased 1,528,340 shares of stock, or 2.3% of shares outstanding at the beginning of the quarter, for $100 million. This compared to $45 million in the second quarter of 2025. For the first six months of 2026, the Company repurchased 3,344,160 shares of stock, or 4.9% of shares outstanding at the beginning of the year, for $230 million. This compared to year-to-date 2025 spend of $90 million. As of June 30, 2026, $284 million remained available to repurchase.

During the second quarter of 2026, the Company refinanced the revolving credit facility, primarily to increase the facility size to $980 million and extend its maturity from 2030 to 2031.





GUIDANCE

Based on current market conditions and year-to-date results, we are updating our guidance for full year 2026 home closing volume and revenue to around 5% below full year 2025 results, although home closing revenue could trend lower if market conditions require higher incentives.

CONFERENCE CALL

Management will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2026 results at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, July 30, 2026. To listen, please go to Meritage's Investor Relations page for the live webcast or dial in to 1-800-445-7795 US toll free or 1-785-424-1699. A replay will be available on the Investor Relations page.

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Income Statements

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Change $ Change % Homebuilding: Home closing revenue $ 1,387,911 $ 1,615,709 $ (227,798 ) (14 )% Land closing revenue 12,720 8,277 4,443 54 % Total closing revenue 1,400,631 1,623,986 (223,355 ) (14 )% Cost of home closings (1,134,298 ) (1,274,381 ) (140,083 ) (11 )% Cost of land closings (12,196 ) (8,996 ) 3,200 36 % Total cost of closings (1,146,494 ) (1,283,377 ) (136,883 ) (11 )% Home closing gross profit 253,613 341,328 (87,715 ) (26 )% Land closing gross profit/(loss) 524 (719 ) 1,243 173 % Total closing gross profit 254,137 340,609 (86,472 ) (25 )% Financial Services: Revenue 7,784 9,425 (1,641 ) (17 )% Expense (4,141 ) (4,656 ) (515 ) (11 )% Earnings from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net 1,684 842 842 100 % Financial services profit 5,327 5,611 (284 ) (5 )% Commissions and other sales costs (91,805 ) (108,830 ) (17,025 ) (16 )% General and administrative expenses (52,380 ) (55,183 ) (2,803 ) (5 )% Interest expense (2,187 ) — 2,187 N/A Other income, net 7,472 10,853 (3,381 ) (31 )% Earnings before income taxes 120,564 193,060 (72,496 ) (38 )% Provision for income taxes (29,934 ) (46,181 ) (16,247 ) (35 )% Net earnings $ 90,630 $ 146,879 $ (56,249 ) (38 )% Earnings per common share: Basic Change $

or shares Change % Earnings per common share $ 1.38 $ 2.06 $ (0.68 ) (33 )% Weighted average shares outstanding 65,787 71,456 (5,669 ) (8 )% Diluted Earnings per common share $ 1.37 $ 2.04 $ (0.67 ) (33 )% Weighted average shares outstanding 66,131 71,900 (5,769 ) (8 )%





Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Change $ Change % Homebuilding: Home closing revenue $ 2,495,733 $ 2,957,813 $ (462,080 ) (16 )% Land closing revenue 22,081 23,698 (1,617 ) (7 )% Total closing revenue 2,517,814 2,981,511 (463,697 ) (16 )% Cost of home closings (2,048,322 ) (2,320,835 ) (272,513 ) (12 )% Cost of land closings (21,826 ) (21,252 ) 574 3 % Total cost of closings (2,070,148 ) (2,342,087 ) (271,939 ) (12 )% Home closing gross profit 447,411 636,978 (189,567 ) (30 )% Land closing gross profit 255 2,446 (2,191 ) (90 )% Total closing gross profit 447,666 639,424 (191,758 ) (30 )% Financial Services: Revenue 14,069 16,507 (2,438 ) (15 )% Expense (7,764 ) (8,848 ) (1,084 ) (12 )% Earnings from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net 2,515 1,515 1,000 66 % Financial services profit 8,820 9,174 (354 ) (4 )% Commissions and other sales costs (171,277 ) (203,550 ) (32,273 ) (16 )% General and administrative expenses (103,782 ) (112,180 ) (8,398 ) (7 )% Interest expense (2,774 ) — 2,774 N/A Other income, net 14,435 20,351 (5,916 ) (29 )% Earnings before income taxes 193,088 353,219 (160,131 ) (45 )% Provision for income taxes (47,149 ) (83,534 ) (36,385 ) (44 )% Net earnings $ 145,939 $ 269,685 $ (123,746 ) (46 )% Earnings per common share: Basic Change $

or shares Change % Earnings per common share $ 2.19 $ 3.76 $ (1.57 ) (42 )% Weighted average shares outstanding 66,573 71,684 (5,111 ) (7 )% Diluted Earnings per common share $ 2.18 $ 3.73 $ (1.55 ) (42 )% Weighted average shares outstanding 66,934 72,246 (5,312 ) (7 )%





Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

June 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 807,267 $ 775,157 Other receivables 304,098 306,956 Real estate(1) 5,891,978 5,987,120 Deposits on real estate under option or contract 168,977 174,170 Investments in unconsolidated entities 59,423 57,268 Property and equipment, net 46,085 46,647 Deferred tax asset, net 47,064 53,293 Prepaids, other assets and goodwill 230,041 221,676 Total assets $ 7,554,933 $ 7,622,287 Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 215,737 $ 200,679 Accrued and other liabilities 423,865 387,698 Home sale deposits 10,017 9,213 Loans payable and other borrowings 39,535 24,328 Senior and convertible senior notes, net 1,807,842 1,804,726 Total liabilities 2,496,996 2,426,644 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock, par value $0.01. Authorized 125,000,000 shares; 65,174,093 and 68,168,923 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 652 682 Additional paid-in capital — — Retained earnings 5,057,285 5,194,961 Total stockholders’ equity 5,057,937 5,195,643 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,554,933 $ 7,622,287



(1)Real estate – Allocated costs: Homes completed and under construction $ 1,891,356 $ 2,069,548 Finished home sites and home sites under development 3,922,515 3,917,572 Consolidated real estate not owned 78,107 — Total real estate $ 5,891,978 $ 5,987,120





Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 145,939 $ 269,685 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,451 12,612 Real estate and land impairments 6,009 — Write-off of terminated land deals 1,649 5,638 Stock-based compensation 11,682 9,922 Equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities (2,085 ) (2,164 ) Distribution of earnings from unconsolidated entities 2,027 2,116 Other 6,173 2,189 Changes in assets and liabilities: Decrease/(increase) in real estate 132,331 (224,617 ) Decrease/(increase) in deposits on real estate under option or contract 2,625 (30,415 ) Increase in other receivables, prepaids and other assets (3,101 ) (43,264 ) Decrease in accounts payable and accrued and other liabilities (24,723 ) (21,013 ) Increase/(decrease) in home sale deposits 804 (9,564 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 290,781 (28,875 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Investments in unconsolidated entities (15,583 ) (9,377 ) Purchases of property and equipment (9,876 ) (12,359 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 190 126 Maturities/sales of investments and securities — 750 Payments to purchase investments and securities — (750 ) Net cash used in investing activities (25,269 ) (21,610 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of loans payable and other borrowings (48 ) (11,213 ) Proceeds from issuance of senior notes — 497,195 Payment of debt issuance costs — (5,106 ) Proceeds from liabilities related to consolidated real estate not owned 59,947 — Dividends paid (63,301 ) (61,484 ) Repurchase of shares (230,000 ) (89,999 ) Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (233,402 ) 329,393 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 32,110 278,908 Beginning cash and cash equivalents 775,157 651,555 Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 807,267 $ 930,463





Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Operating Data

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

We aggregate our homebuilding operating segments into reporting segments based on similar long-term economic characteristics and geographical proximity. Our three reportable homebuilding segments are as follows:

West: Arizona, California, Colorado, and Utah

Central: Tennessee and Texas

East: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Homes Value Homes Value Homes Closed: West Region 825 $ 400,755 1,165 $ 549,205 Central Region 1,308 446,726 1,374 480,425 East Region 1,592 540,430 1,631 586,079 Total 3,725 $ 1,387,911 4,170 $ 1,615,709 Homes Ordered: West Region 762 $ 391,197 1,001 $ 484,756 Central Region 1,259 439,882 1,298 475,275 East Region 1,554 545,259 1,615 587,407 Total 3,575 $ 1,376,338 3,914 $ 1,547,438





Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Homes Value Homes Value Homes Closed: West Region 1,511 $ 736,938 2,163 1,028,841 Central Region 2,416 823,026 2,561 892,962 East Region 2,765 935,769 2,862 1,036,010 Total 6,692 $ 2,495,733 7,586 $ 2,957,813 Homes Ordered: West Region 1,660 $ 835,490 2,094 1,024,350 Central Region 2,575 897,181 2,663 964,435 East Region 3,004 1,044,107 3,033 1,116,830 Total 7,239 2,776,778 7,790 3,105,615





At June 30, 2026 2025 Homes Value Homes Value Order Backlog: West Region 334 $ 173,220 366 $ 182,308 Central Region 616 218,725 583 220,889 East Region 765 269,961 799 292,279 Total 1,715 $ 661,906 1,748 $ 695,476





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Ending Average Ending Average Ending Average Ending Average Active West Region 89 88.5 85 85.0 89 86.6 85 87.0 Central Region 99 103.0 85 83.5 99 106.1 85 85.6 East Region 152 151.0 142 132.5 152 147.7 142 125.2 Total 340 342.5 312 301.0 340 340.4 312 297.8





Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Supplement and Non-GAAP information

(Unaudited)



Supplemental Information (Dollars in thousands): Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Depreciation and amortization $ 6,078 $ 6,663 $ 11,451 $ 12,612 Summary of Capitalized Interest: Capitalized interest, beginning of period $ 84,464 $ 57,107 $ 77,064 $ 53,678 Interest incurred 20,114 19,995 40,119 34,709 Interest expensed (2,187 ) — (2,774 ) — Interest amortized to cost of home and land closings (15,654 ) (13,288 ) (27,672 ) (24,573 ) Capitalized interest, end of period $ 86,737 $ 63,814 $ 86,737 $ 63,814



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information (Dollars in thousands):

This press release includes comments and discussion about our operating results that reflect certain adjustments, including to home closing gross profit, home closing gross margin, earnings before income taxes, net earnings, diluted earnings per common share, and debt-to-capital ratios. These are considered non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, the comparable GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operating results and may be helpful in comparing our company with other companies in the homebuilding and other industries to the extent they provide similar information. We encourage investors to understand the methods used by other companies to calculate these non-GAAP financial measures and any adjustments thereto before comparing to our non-GAAP financial measures.

Home Closing Gross Profit and Home Closing Gross Margin Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Home closing gross profit $ 253,613 $ 341,328 $ 447,411 $ 636,978 Home closing gross margin 18.3 % 21.1 % 17.9 % 21.5 % Add: Real estate-related impairments 3,582 — 6,009 — Add: Write-off of terminated land deals 276 4,205 1,649 5,638 Adjusted home closing gross profit $ 257,471 $ 345,533 $ 455,069 $ 642,616 Adjusted home closing gross margin 18.6 % 21.4 % 18.2 % 21.7 %





Earnings before income taxes, Net earnings and Diluted earnings per common share Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Earnings before income taxes $ 120,564 $ 193,060 $ 193,088 $ 353,219 Add: Real estate-related impairments 3,582 — 6,039 — Add: Write-off of terminated land deals 276 4,205 1,649 5,638 Adjusted earnings before income taxes $ 124,422 $ 197,265 $ 200,776 $ 358,857 Incremental tax rate 24.6 % 24.1 % 24.7 % 24.3 % Adjusted provision for income tax (30,883 ) (47,194 ) (49,048 ) (84,904 ) Adjusted net earnings 93,539 150,071 151,728 273,953 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.37 $ 2.04 $ 2.18 $ 3.73 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 1.42 $ 2.09 $ 2.27 $ 3.79





Debt-to-Capital Ratios June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Senior and convertible senior notes, net and loans payable and other borrowings $ 1,847,377 $ 1,829,054 Stockholders' equity 5,057,937 5,195,643 Total capital $ 6,905,314 $ 7,024,697 Debt-to-capital 26.8 % 26.0 % Senior and convertible senior notes, net and loans payable and other borrowings $ 1,847,377 $ 1,829,054 Less: cash and cash equivalents (807,267 ) (775,157 ) Net debt $ 1,040,110 $ 1,053,897 Stockholders’ equity 5,057,937 5,195,643 Total net capital $ 6,098,047 $ 6,249,540 Net debt-to-capital 17.1 % 16.9 %





About Meritage Homes Corporation

Meritage is the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2025. The Company offers energy-efficient and affordable entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Meritage has delivered over 210,000 homes in its 41-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, an eleven-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award and Residential New Construction Market Leader Award, as well as a four-time recipient of the EPA's Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

The information included in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include expectations about the housing market in general and our future results including our full year 2026 projected home closing volume, home closing revenue and community count growth.

Such statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Company management and current market conditions, which are subject to significant uncertainties and fluctuations. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company makes no commitment, and disclaims any duty, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or changes in these expectations. Meritage's business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company's stock and note prices may fluctuate dramatically. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: increases in interest rates or decreases in mortgage availability, and the cost and use of rate locks and buy-downs; the cost of materials used to develop communities and construct homes; shortages in the availability and cost of subcontract labor; legislation related to tariffs; cancellation rates; supply chain and labor constraints; the ability of our potential buyers to sell their existing homes; the adverse effect of slow absorption rates; our ability to acquire and develop lots may be negatively impacted if we are unable to obtain performance and surety bonds; impairments of our real estate inventory; competition; home warranty and construction defect claims; failures in health and safety performance; fluctuations in quarterly operating results; our level of indebtedness; our exposure to counterparty risk with respect to our capped calls; our ability to obtain financing if our credit ratings are downgraded; our exposure to and impacts from natural disasters or severe weather conditions; the availability and cost of finished lots and undeveloped land; the success of our strategy to offer and market entry-level and first move-up homes; a change to the feasibility of projects under option or contract that could result in the write-down or write-off of earnest money or option deposits; our limited geographic diversification; sustainability matters and disclosures; our exposure to information technology failures and security breaches and the impact thereof; the loss of key personnel; changes in tax laws that adversely impact us or our homebuyers; our inability to prevail on contested tax positions; failure of our employees and representatives to comply with laws and regulations; our compliance with government regulations; liabilities or restrictions resulting from regulations applicable to our financial services operations; negative publicity that affects our reputation; potential disruptions to our business by an epidemic or pandemic, and measures that federal, state and local governments and/or health authorities implement to address it; and other factors identified in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and our subsequent Form 10-Qs under the caption "Risk Factors," which can be found on our website at https://investors.meritagehomes.com.





Contacts: Emily Tadano, VP Investor Relations and External Communications (480) 515-8979 (office) investors@meritagehomes.com



