Kyivstar Opens New York Office at Rockefeller Center, Deepening Connection to U.S. Investors and International Partners

NEW YORK and KYIV, Ukraine, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyivstar Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: KYIV; KYIVW), the parent company of JSC Kyivstar (“Kyivstar”), Ukraine’s leading digital operator and part of VEON Group (Nasdaq: VEON), today announced the opening of its office at Rockefeller Center in New York City, marking a significant milestone in the Company’s international expansion following its Nasdaq listing in August 2025 as the first Ukrainian company to list on a U.S. stock exchange.

Located at 1270 Avenue of the Americas, at the heart of one of the world’s leading business and financial centers, Kyivstar’s New York office will support the Company’s investor relations and communications activities and strengthen its presence in the United States. The office will serve as a base for engagement with the U.S. investor community, business and industry partners, and the broader international business community. The move underlines Kyivstar’s growing engagement with the U.S. capital markets at a moment of growing investor focus on emerging market growth opportunity. The office will not undertake commercial, contracting or operational functions on behalf of the Group. The opening comes two days ahead of Kyivstar Group's 2Q2026 earnings announcement on July 31, which will be hosted in person in New York for the first time.

“The opening of our New York City office represents an important milestone in Kyivstar’s international journey and expansion,” said Oleksandr Komarov, President and CEO of Kyivstar Group. “As a Nasdaq-listed company, establishing a permanent presence in the financial heart of the U.S. reflects our commitment to building a global business while staying deeply rooted in Ukraine. The office will help us strengthen relationships with investors and international business partners, foster collaboration across industries, and amplify Ukraine’s story of innovation and long-term opportunity with the global business community.”

The New York office will provide Kyivstar with a permanent presence in one of the world's leading business centers and create opportunities for meetings and engagement with international partners and stakeholders. It will also serve as a platform to showcase Ukrainian innovation and the resilience of Ukrainian business, highlighting the country’s continued progress in digital transformation despite the challenges of the ongoing war. Moreover, the new location will provide a New York home for the “Invest In Ukraine NOW!” campaign, which was launched by VEON and Kyivstar in August 2025.

The opening of the New York office reflects Kyivstar’s long-term commitment to transparency, strong corporate governance and international growth as the Company continues to expand its global footprint and deliver sustainable long-term value for shareholders and customers alike.

About Kyivstar Group Ltd.

Kyivstar Group Ltd. is a Nasdaq-listed holding company that operates JSC Kyivstar, Ukraine’s leading digital operator and the first Ukrainian company to list on a U.S. stock exchange. Kyivstar Group Ltd.’s companies provide a broad range of connectivity and digital services, including mobile and fixed-line voice and data, ride-hailing, e-health, digital TV, and enterprise solutions such as Big Data, cloud, and cybersecurity.

For more information, please visit https://investors.kyivstar.ua.

Nasdaq tickers: KYIV; KYIVW

About JSC Kyivstar

JSC Kyivstar is Ukraine’s leading digital operator, serving more than 22.0 million mobile customers and over 1.2 million home internet fixed line customers as of March 31, 2026. The company provides services using a wide range of mobile and fixed technologies, including 4G, Big Data, cloud solutions, cybersecurity services, digital TV, and more.

JSC Kyivstar is wholly owned by Kyivstar Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: KYIV; KYIVW), whose shares are traded on the U.S. stock exchange Nasdaq.

Additional information: pr@kyivstar.net , www.kyivstar.ua

Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities of Kyivstar Group or any other entity, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification of such securities under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.



Contact information

Kyivstar Group Ltd

Investor Relations

ir@kyivstargroup.com