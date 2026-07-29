Provident Financial Services, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings 

 | Source: Provident Financial Services, Inc. Provident Financial Services, Inc.

ISELIN, N.J., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) (the “Company”) reported net income of $78.1 million, or $0.60 per basic and diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $79.4 million, or $0.61 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and $72.0 million, or $0.55 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, net income totaled $157.6 million, or $1.21 per basic and diluted share, compared to $136.0 million, or $1.04 per basic and diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2025. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, core net income (1), which has been adjusted for one-time core system conversion and executive severance expenses, totaled $79.9 million, or $0.61 per basic and diluted share and $159.3 million, or $1.22 per basic and diluted share, respectively.

Core pre-provision, net revenue ("PPNR") (2) for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was $117.8 million, or $0.90 per basic and diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $99.6 million, or $0.76 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Increases in both net income and core PPNR were driven primarily by expanding net interest income and higher non-interest income, including higher wealth management and insurance agency income. 

Anthony J. Labozzetta, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “Through the first half of 2026, Provident has grown earnings per share 17% year-over-year while also significantly improving our profitability and building capital. We achieved record pre-provision net revenue during the second quarter, driven by strong commercial loan production, expanding core margin and increasing contribution from non-interest income, which represented nearly 14% of total revenues. We are proud of the noticeable momentum of our organization, and I’m optimistic that we will continue to drive organic growth with an unchanged commitment to achieving top quartile risk-adjusted returns."

Key Points for the Second Quarter

  • Expanding Core Profitability with Record Revenue
    • Annualized core return on average assets ("ROAA") (3)  and net interest margin improved  to 1.27% and 3.48%, respectively, from 1.19% and 3.36% in the prior year quarter. A reconciliation between GAAP and the above non-GAAP ratios is shown on page 2 of the earnings release.
    • Core net interest margin, which excludes the impact of purchase accounting accretion and amortization and interest recovery on resolved non-performing loans, increased 5 basis points from the trailing quarter to 3.09% and 16 basis points from the prior year quarter.
    • Core PPNR (2) growth of $18.2 million from the prior year quarter, resulting in a 23 basis point expansion of PPNR ROAA to 1.87%. A reconciliation between GAAP and the above non-GAAP ratios is shown on page 2 of the earnings release.
    • Record net-interest income increased $15.6 million to $202.7 million when compared to the prior year quarter, driven primarily by growth in our earning assets and an expanded net interest margin.
    • Record non-interest income increased $4.9 million to $32.0 million when compared to the prior year quarter, driven primarily by growth in loan related fee income, swap fee income, wealth management and insurance agency income.
  • Strong Loan Growth Trends with Low Net Charge-Offs
    • Total commercial loans, including mortgage warehouse lines, commercial mortgage, multi-family and construction loans, increased 9.9% annualized for the quarter.
    • Our record pipeline totaled $3.17 billion as of June 30, 2026, with a weighted average interest rate of 6.33%. Both the CRE and C&I pipelines exceeded $1.0 billion for the second consecutive quarter, reflecting the investments we have made in our commercial banking group to generate sustainable, diversified loan growth.
    • Non-performing loans declined $6.0 million compared to the trailing quarter to $136.9 million. Net charge-offs of $1.9 million and $5.0 million for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2026, represent an annualized 4 and 5 basis points of average loans, respectively.
  • Building Capital Position further Strengthening the Balance Sheet
    • Tangible book value ("TBV") per share (4) grew 2% to $16.42 quarter over quarter and grew 12% year over year.
    • Tangible common equity ratio (4) has grown consistently, increasing from 8.03% as of June 30, 2025, to 8.60% as of June 30, 2026.
    • Common Equity Tier One and Total Risk Based Capital ratios for Provident Bank were above well-capitalized at 12.1% and 13.0% as of June 30, 2026, respectively.
    • The Company's adjusted CRE concentration ratio, excluding purchase accounting adjustments as of June 30, 2026 was 399.7%, compared to 399.5% as of December 31, 2025.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs):
   
  For the Quarter Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
  2026 2026 2025 2025 2025
Annualized return on average assets 1.24% 1.29% 1.34% 1.16% 1.19%
Annualized core return on average assets(3) 1.27% 1.29% 1.34% 1.16% 1.19%
Annualized return on average equity 10.82% 11.21% 11.78% 10.39% 10.76%
Annualized core return on average equity(3) 11.05% 11.21% 11.78% 10.39% 10.76%
Annualized return on average tangible equity(5) 15.90% 16.58% 17.58% 16.01% 16.79%
Annualized core return on average tangible equity(3) 16.22% 16.58% 17.58% 16.01% 16.79%
Annualized core non-interest expense to average assets(6) 1.85% 1.90% 1.84% 1.83% 1.89%
Core efficiency ratio(7) 49.75% 52.02% 50.97% 51.01% 53.52%
Non-performing loans to total loans 0.68% 0.73% 0.40% 0.52% 0.56%
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.54% 0.58% 0.32% 0.41% 0.44%
Allowance for loan losses to total non-performing loans 134.87% 123.84% 235.61% 186.21% 175.32%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.92% 0.90% 0.95% 0.97% 0.98%
Annualized net loan charge-offs to average total loans 0.04% 0.06% 0.09% 0.11% 0.03%
Average yield on interest-earning assets 5.61% 5.53% 5.66% 5.76% 5.68%
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.71% 2.71% 2.83% 2.96% 2.94%
Net interest margin 3.48% 3.40% 3.44% 3.43% 3.36%
           
Annualized core PPNR return on average assets(2) 1.87% 1.75% 1.78% 1.76% 1.64%
Annualized core PPNR return on average equity(2) 16.30% 15.25% 15.68% 15.74% 14.88%
Annualized core PPNR return on average tangible equity(2) 22.21% 20.93% 21.78% 22.20% 21.26%
                

Balance Sheet Summary

Assets:

  • Total assets as of June 30, 2026 were $25.66 billion, compared to $24.98 billion as of December 31, 2025.
    • Total investment securities were $3.57 billion as of June 30, 2026, compared to $3.47 billion as of December 31, 2025. The increase in investment securities was primarily due to purchases of mortgage-backed securities, partially offset by an increase in unrealized losses on available for sale debt securities.
    • Loans held for investment totaled $20.05 billion as of June 30, 2026, and $19.50 billion as of December 31, 2025, with net increases of $407.6 million of commercial loans, $139.5 million of multi-family loans and $103.8 million of commercial mortgage loans, partially offset by net decreases of $43.1 million of mortgage warehouse lines, $35.6 million of residential mortgage loans, $23.2 million of construction loans and $5.1 million of consumer loans.
      • Total commercial loans, including mortgage warehouse lines, commercial mortgage, multi-family and construction loans, represented 87.3% of the loan portfolio as of June 30, 2026, compared to 86.7% as of December 31, 2025. 
      • Loan funding, including advances on lines of credit, totaled $5.28 billion as of June 30, 2026, compared with $4.30 billion for the same period in 2025.
      • The Company’s unfunded loan commitments totaled $4.07 billion, including commitments of $2.37 billion in commercial loans, $717.0 million in construction loans and $283.5 million in commercial mortgage loans. Unfunded loan commitments as of December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025 were $3.71 billion and $3.74 billion, respectively.

  June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025
  (Dollars in thousands)
 Mortgage loans:     
 Commercial$7,502,579  $7,423,652  $7,398,792 
 Multi-family 3,806,823   3,724,236   3,667,337 
 Construction 638,933   640,929   662,112 
 Residential 1,938,704   1,960,861   1,974,324 
 Total mortgage loans 13,887,039   13,749,678   13,702,565 
 Commercial loans 5,251,096   4,966,608   4,843,466 
 Mortgage warehouse lines 313,934   334,505   357,051 
 Consumer loans 607,373   608,016   612,431 
 Total gross loans 20,059,442   19,658,807   19,515,513 
 Premiums on purchased loans 1,663   1,700   1,524 
 Net deferred fees and unearned discounts (15,353)  (12,805)  (12,976)
 Total loans$20,045,752  $19,647,702  $19,504,061 
             

Liabilities and Capital:

  • Total deposits were $19.55 billion as of June 30, 2026, compared to $19.28 billion as of December 31, 2025. Total savings and demand deposit accounts increased $110.3 million to $16.10 billion as of June 30, 2026, while total time deposits increased $156.2 million to $3.44 billion as of June 30, 2026. The increase in savings and demand deposits was largely attributable to a $351.4 million increase in money market deposits and a $94.1 million increase in non-interest bearing demand deposits, partially offset by a $328.7 million decrease in interest bearing demand deposits. Within interest bearing demand deposits, municipal deposits decreased $443.4 million, primarily due to seasonal outflows. To assist in funding the aforementioned seasonal outflows, brokered time deposits increased by $149.3 million.
   June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025
   (Dollars in thousands)
        
 Non-interest bearing $3,808,318 3,716,536 3,714,253
 Savings  1,582,750 1,624,122 1,589,259
 Money market  4,044,648 3,846,653 3,693,285
 Negotiable Order of Withdrawal ("NOW")  6,665,950 6,723,369 6,994,610
 Certificates of deposit  3,443,503 3,189,622 3,287,276
 Total deposits $19,545,169 19,100,302 19,278,683
         
  • Borrowed funds totaled $2.41 billion as of June 30, 2026, compared to $2.11 billion as of December 31, 2025. The increase in borrowed funds was largely used to fund asset growth and seasonal outflows in municipal deposits. Borrowed funds represented 9.4% of total assets as of June 30, 2026, an increase from 8.5% as of December 31, 2025.
  • Stockholders’ equity totaled $2.91 billion compared to $2.83 billion as of December 31, 2025, primarily due to net income earned for the period, partially offset by cash dividends paid to stockholders and an increase in unrealized losses on available for sale debt securities.
    • For the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, common stock repurchases totaled 25,799 shares at an average cost of $22.15 per share and 614,722 shares at an average cost of $21.09 per share, respectively. As of June 30, 2026, approximately 2,199,471 shares remained eligible for repurchase under the current stock repurchase authorization. 
    • Book value per share and TBV per share(4) as of June 30, 2026 were $22.29 and $16.42, respectively, compared with $21.69 and $15.70, respectively, as of December 31, 2025.

Asset Quality:

  • The Company’s total non-performing loans as of June 30, 2026 were $136.9 million, or 0.68% of total loans held for investment, compared to $142.9 million, or 0.73% of total loans as of March 31, 2026 and $78.4 million, or 0.40% of total loans as of December 31, 2025. The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 134.87% of non-performing loans, compared to 235.61% at December 31, 2025, and 175.32% at June 30, 2025.
  • As of June 30, 2026, impaired loans totaled $121.2 million with related specific reserves of $3.8 million, compared with impaired loans totaling $128.4 million with related specific reserves of $1.6 million as of March 31, 2026. As of December 31, 2025, impaired loans totaled $63.3 million with related specific reserves of $5.9 million.
  • As of June 30, 2026, the Company’s allowance for credit losses related to the loan portfolio was 0.92% of total loans, compared to 0.90% and 0.95% as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. The allowance for credit losses decreased $111,000 to $184.7 million as of June 30, 2026, from $184.8 million as of December 31, 2025. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses on loans as of June 30, 2026 compared to December 31, 2025 was due to net charge-offs of $5.0 million, partially offset by a $4.9 million provision for credit losses on loans.

The following table sets forth accruing past due loans and non-accrual loans held for investment on the dates indicated, as well as delinquency statistics and certain asset quality ratios.

  June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025
  Number
of
Loans		 Principal
Balance
of Loans		 Number
of
Loans		 Principal
Balance
of Loans		 Number
of
Loans		 Principal
Balance
of Loans
  (Dollars in thousands)
Accruing past due loans:            
30 to 59 days past due:            
Commercial mortgage loans 3 $2,301  4 $2,665  8 $15,652 
Multi-family mortgage loans 1  1,570  1  694     
Construction loans     1  6,639     
Residential mortgage loans 27  6,393  25  5,123  34  8,344 
Total mortgage loans 31  10,264  31  15,121  42  23,996 
Commercial loans 5  1,474  22  10,359  9  1,303 
Consumer loans 31  1,401  42  3,588  49  2,209 
Total 30 to 59 days past due 67 $13,139  95 $29,068  100 $27,508 
             
60 to 89 days past due:            
Commercial mortgage loans  $   $   $ 
Multi-family mortgage loans         1  932 
Construction loans            
Residential mortgage loans 20  5,929  22  6,893  16  4,177 
Total mortgage loans 20  5,929  22  6,893  17  5,109 
Commercial loans 4  828  6  2,520  3  633 
Consumer loans 13  1,577  12  634  14  781 
Total 60 to 89 days past due 37  8,334  40  10,047  34  6,523 
Total accruing past due loans 104 $21,473  135 $39,115  134 $34,031 
             
Non-accrual:            
Commercial mortgage loans 8 $21,338  9 $21,977  11 $26,856 
Multi-family mortgage loans 1  266  1  275  3  2,268 
Construction loans 1  2,854  1  3,278  1  5,159 
Residential mortgage loans 32  7,834  27  8,669  32  9,062 
Total mortgage loans 42  32,292  38  34,199  47  43,345 
Commercial loans 71  103,383  41  107,398  28  33,219 
Consumer loans 17  1,210  23  1,327  27  1,856 
Total non-accrual loans 130 $136,885  102 $142,924  102 $78,420 
             
Non-performing loans to total loans held for investment    0.68%    0.73%    0.40%
Allowance for loan losses to total non-performing loans    134.87%    123.84%    235.61%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans    0.92%    0.90%    0.95%
                   

As of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, the Company held foreclosed assets of $1.0 million and $2.0 million, respectively. Foreclosed assets as of June 30, 2026 was comprised of one commercial real estate property. Total non-performing assets at June 30, 2026 increased $57.4 million to $137.9 million, or 0.54% of total assets, from $80.4 million, or 0.32% of total assets at December 31, 2025.

Results of Operations

Second quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2026:

Net interest income

  • Net interest income was $202.7 million, compared to $193.7 million. The increase was primarily due to originations of new loans at current market rates and the favorable repricing of adjustable rate loans.
  • Net interest margin was 3.48%, compared to 3.40%. The yield on interest-earning assets increased 8 basis points to 5.61%, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities remained at 2.71%. The cost of total deposits, which includes non-interest bearing deposits, was 1.92%, compared to 1.94%.
  • Average loans totaled $19.57 billion, an increase of $214.7 million, or 4.44%, primarily due to strong commercial loan growth in the quarter.
  • Average total deposits totaled $19.23 billion compared to $19.24 billion.

Provision for credit losses

  • The provision for credit losses was $9.3 million, compared to a $2.1 million recapture of previous provisions for credit losses in the prior quarter. The provision for credit losses in the second quarter consisted of a $9.6 million provision related to loans, partially offset by a $0.2 million recapture of provision related to off-balance sheet credit exposures, compared with a $4.7 million recapture of provision for credit losses on loans, partially offset by a $2.5 million provision related to off-balance sheet credit exposures for the prior quarter. The increase in the provision for credit losses was primarily due to overall growth in the loan portfolio, combined with an increase in specific reserves on individually evaluated loans.
  • Net charge-offs were $1.9 million, compared to $3.1 million in the prior quarter, while the ratio of net charge-offs to average loans was 0.04%, compared to 0.06% in the prior quarter.

Non-interest income and non-interest expense

  • Total non-interest income was $32.0 million, compared to $31.5 million, an increase of $0.5 million. The increase was primarily driven by a $1.8 million increase in fee income, partially offset by a $1.4 million decrease in insurance agency income. The increase in fee income was primarily related to increases in loan related fee income and deposit fee income. The decrease in insurance agency income was mainly due to the receipt of contingent commissions in the prior quarter.
  • Total non-interest expense was $119.3 million, compared to $117.1 million, an increase of $2.1 million. The increase was mainly due to $1.5 million related to costs associated with our ongoing core system conversion, combined with an increase in severance expense.
  • The Company’s annualized core non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets(6) totaled 1.85% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to 1.90% for the trailing quarter. The core efficiency ratio (core non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and core non-interest income)(7) was 49.75% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to 52.02% for the trailing quarter. 

Income tax expense

Income tax expense was $27.9 million, compared to $30.8 million, and the effective tax rate was 26.3%, compared to 27.9%. The decrease in income tax expense was primarily related to a decrease in pre-tax book income, combined with discrete items related to benefits associated with carry-back tax credits, partially offset by the effects of recent legislation adopted by New Jersey with regard to net operating loss usage. The effective tax rate change was primarily related to the aforementioned discrete items.

Second quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2025:

Net interest income

  • Net interest income was $202.7 million, compared to $187.1 million. The increase was primarily due to originations of new loans at current market rates, combined with favorable repricing of deposits.
  • Net interest margin was 3.48%, compared to 3.36%. The yield on interest-earning assets decreased seven basis points to 5.61%, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 23 basis points to 2.71%. The cost of total deposits, which includes non-interest bearing deposits, was 1.92%, compared to 2.10%.
  • Average loans totaled $19.57 billion, an increase of $742.0 million, or 3.94%, primarily due to strong loan growth in the quarter.
  • Average total deposits totaled $19.23 billion, an increase of $807.8 million, or 4.39%.

Provision for credit losses

  • The provision for credit losses was $9.3 million, compared to a $2.9 million recapture of previous provisions for credit losses for the same period last year. The provision for credit losses in the second quarter consisted of a $9.6 million provision related to loans, partially offset by a $0.2 million recapture of provision related to off-balance sheet credit exposures, compared with a $2.7 million and a $0.2 million recapture of provision for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures for the same period last year. The increase in the provision for credit losses was primarily due to overall growth in the loan portfolio, combined with an increase in specific reserves on individually evaluated loans.
  • Net charge-offs were $1.9 million, compared to $1.2 million a year ago, while the ratio of net charge-offs to average loans was 0.04%, compared to 0.03% a year ago.

Non-interest income and non-interest expense

  • Total non-interest income was $32.0 million, compared to $27.1 million, an increase of $4.9 million. The increase was primarily driven by a $1.5 million increase in fee income, a $1.2 million increase in BOLI income and a $1.1 million increase in other non-interest income. The increase in fee income was primarily related to an increase in loan related fee income. The increase in BOLI income was primarily related to an increase in benefit claims, while the increase in other non-interest income was mainly due to an increase in swap fee income.
  • Total non-interest expense was $119.3 million, compared to $114.6 million, an increase of $4.6 million. The increase was primarily driven by a $4.0 million increase in compensation and benefits expense, partially due to an increase in severance expense, and $1.5 million related to costs associated with our ongoing core system conversion, partially offset by a $0.9 million decrease in amortization of intangibles primarily due to a scheduled reduction in the rate of core deposit intangible amortization related to the merger with Lakeland.
  • The Company’s annualized core non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets(6) totaled 1.85% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to 1.89% for the same period last year. The core efficiency ratio (core non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and core non-interest income)(7) was 49.75% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to 53.52% for the same period last year. 

Income tax expense

  • Income tax expense was $27.9 million, compared to $30.5 million, and the effective tax rate was 26.3%, compared to 29.7%. The decrease in income tax expense and the effective tax rate was primarily related to discrete items related to benefits associated with carry-back tax credits and purchases of current year tax credits, partially offset by effects of recently adopted New Jersey legislation with regard to net operating loss usage.

About the Company

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank, a community-oriented bank offering "Commitment you can count on" since 1839. Provident Bank provides a comprehensive array of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout New Jersey, Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Orange, Queens and Nassau Counties in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc.

Post Earnings Conference Call

Representatives of the Company will hold a conference call for investors on Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The call may be accessed by dialing 1-833-461-5787 (United States Toll Free) and 1-626-884-3620 (United States Local). Speakers will need to enter meeting ID code (216 708 612) before being met by a live operator. Internet access to the call is also available (listen only) at provident.bank by going to Investor Relations and clicking on "Webcast."

A supplemental 2nd Quarter 2026 results investor presentation is also available on our investor relations website under “Presentations.”

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” "project," "intend," “anticipate,” “continue,” or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those set forth in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and those related to the economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, inflation and unemployment, competitive products and pricing, real estate values, fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government, tariffs, changes in accounting policies and practices that may be adopted by the regulatory agencies and the accounting standards setters, changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory fees and capital requirements, changes in prevailing interest rates, potential goodwill impairment, acquisitions and the integration of acquired businesses, credit risk management, asset-liability management, the financial and securities markets and the availability of and costs associated with sources of liquidity.

The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company advises readers that the factors listed above could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements. The Company does not assume any duty, and does not undertake, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(1) Core net income, pre-provision, net-revenue annualized core return on average assets, annualized return on average tangible equity, tangible common equity capital ratio, tangible book value per share, annualized core non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets and the core efficiency ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the Notes following the Consolidated Financial Highlights which contain the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures and the associated calculations.


 
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
June 30, 2026 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2025
(Dollars in Thousands)
    
AssetsJune 30, 2026 December 31, 2025
Cash and cash equivalents$228,293  $211,484 
Available for sale debt securities, at fair value 3,286,456   3,164,756 
Held to maturity debt securities, (net of $22,000 allowance as of June 30, 2026 (unaudited) and $16,000 allowance as of December 31, 2025) 266,224   282,127 
Equity securities, at fair value 20,108   19,875 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 130,672   115,687 
Loans held for sale 5,478   14,710 
Loans held for investment 20,045,752   19,504,061 
Less allowance for credit losses 184,656   184,767 
Net loans 19,866,574   19,334,004 
Foreclosed assets, net 963   2,015 
Banking premises and equipment, net 112,197   113,328 
Accrued interest receivable 98,118   95,798 
Intangible assets 765,019   782,152 
Bank-owned life insurance 415,256   414,371 
Other assets 473,478   445,113 
Total assets$25,663,358  $24,980,710 
    
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   
Deposits:   
Demand deposits$14,518,916  $14,402,148 
Savings deposits 1,582,750   1,589,259 
Certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more 965,698   929,989 
Other time deposits 2,477,805   2,357,287 
Total deposits 19,545,169   19,278,683 
Mortgage escrow deposits 47,779   40,253 
Borrowed funds 2,407,532   2,111,955 
Subordinated debentures 409,065   406,582 
Other liabilities 346,828   310,025 
Total liabilities 22,756,373   22,147,498 
    
Stockholders' equity:   
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued     
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 137,565,966 shares issued and 130,423,051 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and 130,619,949 outstanding as of December 31, 2025 1,376   1,376 
Additional paid-in capital 1,850,121   1,844,949 
Retained earnings 1,250,204   1,154,364 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (91,933)  (76,183)
Treasury stock (102,783)  (91,294)
Total stockholders' equity 2,906,985   2,833,212 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$25,663,358  $24,980,710 


 
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Income
Three months ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025, and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 (Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)
          
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
  2026   2026   2025   2026   2025 
Interest and dividend income:         
Real estate secured loans$195,381  $191,503  $192,792  $386,884  $379,845 
Commercial loans 82,757   77,901   78,854   160,658   154,673 
Consumer loans 9,953   9,900   10,464   19,852   20,623 
Available for sale debt securities, equity securities and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 35,975   33,282   31,444   69,258   61,088 
Held to maturity debt securities 1,778   1,794   1,966   3,572   3,962 
Deposits, federal funds sold and other short-term investments 751   686   788   1,437   1,463 
Total interest income 326,595   315,066   316,308   641,661   621,654 
          
Interest expense:         
Deposits 91,803   91,936   96,257   183,739   193,678 
Borrowed funds 23,730   21,011   24,470   44,741   42,247 
Subordinated debt 8,382   8,376   8,487   16,758   16,907 
Total interest expense 123,915   121,323   129,214   245,238   252,832 
Net interest income 202,680   193,743   187,094   396,423   368,822 
Provision for credit losses 9,334   (2,116)  (2,888)  7,218   (2,250)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 193,346   195,859   189,982   389,205   371,072 
          
Non-interest income:         
Fees 12,259   10,464   10,736   22,722   20,391 
Wealth management income 7,517   7,402   6,948   14,920   14,275 
Insurance agency income 5,446   6,850   4,942   12,296   10,593 
Bank-owned life insurance 3,798   4,034   2,585   7,833   4,678 
Net (loss) gain on securities transactions (309)        (309)  87 
Gain on sale of SBA loans 945   745   647   1,690   1,310 
Other income 2,317   1,958   1,217   4,275   2,771 
Total non-interest income 31,973   31,453   27,075   63,427   54,105 
          
Non-interest expense:         
Compensation and employee benefits 67,289   66,196   63,249   133,485   125,615 
Net occupancy expense 12,464   14,985   13,011   27,449   26,938 
Data processing expense 9,388   9,646   9,599   19,034   19,203 
FDIC Insurance 3,155   2,841   3,341   5,995   6,727 
Amortization of intangibles 8,559   8,563   9,497   17,122   18,998 
Advertising and promotion expense 1,513   938   1,429   2,451   2,489 
Core systems conversion expense 1,508         1,508    
Other operating expenses 15,382   13,972   14,488   29,355   30,911 
Total non-interest expense 119,258   117,141   114,614   236,399   230,881 
Net income before income tax expense 106,061   110,171   102,443   216,233   194,296 
Income tax expense 27,914   30,754   30,462   58,668   58,287 
Net income$78,147  $79,417  $71,981  $157,565  $136,009 
          
Basic earnings per share$0.60  $0.61  $0.55  $1.21  $1.04 
Average basic shares outstanding 130,330,787   130,511,676   130,484,287   130,421,508   130,405,490 
          
Diluted earnings per share$0.60  $0.61  $0.55  $1.21  $1.04 
Average diluted shares outstanding 130,388,396   130,588,635   130,500,143   130,488,792   130,440,958 


 
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Net Interest Margin Analysis
Quarterly Average Balances
(Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)
 
 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025
 Average Balance Interest Average
Yield/
Cost		 Average Balance Interest Average
Yield/
Cost		 Average Balance Interest Average
Yield/
Cost
Interest-Earning Assets:                 
Deposits$73,162 $751 4.09% $76,589 $686 3.63% $75,714 $788 4.21%
Available for sale debt securities 3,272,868  33,637 4.11%  3,217,568  31,458 3.91%  2,958,325  29,092 3.93%
Held to maturity debt securities, net(1) 266,727  1,778 2.67%  273,845  1,794 2.62%  315,204  1,966 2.49%
Equity securities, at fair value 19,986  123 2.46%  19,988  120 2.42%  19,235  214 4.44%
Total securities 3,559,581  35,538 3.99%  3,511,401  33,372 3.80%  3,292,764  31,272 3.80%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 132,390  2,215 6.62%  120,299  1,704 5.67%  133,447  2,138 6.44%
Net loans:(2)                 
Total mortgage loans 13,636,285  195,381 5.75%  13,590,636  191,503 5.70%  13,398,650  192,792 5.77%
Total commercial loans 5,327,395  82,757 6.23%  5,157,785  77,901 6.13%  4,816,237  78,854 6.57%
Total consumer loans 605,579  9,953 6.59%  606,122  9,900 6.62%  612,418  10,464 6.85%
Total net loans 19,569,259  288,091 5.90%  19,354,543  279,304 5.85%  18,827,305  282,110 6.01%
Total interest-earning assets$23,334,392 $326,595 5.61% $23,062,832 $315,066 5.53% $22,329,230 $316,308 5.68%
                  
Non-Interest Earning Assets:                 
Cash and due from banks 162,746      171,092      150,464    
Other assets 1,800,478      1,792,490      1,870,114    
Total assets$25,297,616     $25,026,414     $24,349,808    
                  
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                 
Demand deposits$10,674,922 $63,736 2.39% $10,759,045 $63,358 2.39% $9,874,149 $64,803 2.63%
Savings deposits 1,599,622  814 0.20%  1,606,554  840 0.21%  1,647,746  900 0.22%
Time deposits 3,236,519  27,253 3.38%  3,230,961  27,738 3.48%  3,197,374  30,555 3.83%
Total deposits 15,511,063  91,803 2.37%  15,596,560  91,936 2.39%  14,719,269  96,258 2.62%
                  
Borrowed funds 2,435,404  23,730 3.91%  2,184,719  21,011 3.90%  2,490,379  24,470 3.94%
Subordinated debentures 408,260  8,382 8.23%  407,019  8,376 8.35%  403,286  8,487 8.44%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 18,354,727  123,915 2.71%  18,188,298  121,323 2.71%  17,612,934  129,215 2.94%
                  
Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities:                 
Non-interest bearing deposits 3,716,104      3,644,605      3,700,132    
Other non-interest bearing liabilities 329,223      320,398      352,400    
Total non-interest bearing liabilities 4,045,327      3,965,003      4,052,532    
Total liabilities 22,400,054      22,153,301      21,665,466    
Stockholders' equity 2,897,562      2,873,113      2,684,342    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$25,297,616     $25,026,414     $24,349,808    
                  
Net interest income  $202,680     $193,743     $187,093  
                  
Net interest rate spread    2.90%     2.82%     2.74%
Net interest-earning assets$4,979,665     $4,874,534     $4,716,296    
                  
Net interest margin(3)    3.48%     3.40%     3.36%
                  
Ratio of interest-earning assets to total interest-bearing liabilities1.27x     1.27x     1.27x    


(1) Average outstanding balance amounts shown are amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses.
(2) Average outstanding balances are net of the allowance for loan losses, deferred loan fees and expenses, loan premiums and discounts and include non-accrual loans.
(3) Annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.


The following table summarizes the quarterly net interest margin for the previous five quarters.   
    
 6/30/26 3/31/26 12/31/25 9/30/25 6/30/25
 2nd Qtr. 1st Qtr. 4th Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 2nd Qtr.
Interest-Earning Assets:         
Securities3.99% 3.80% 3.87% 3.89% 3.81%
Net loans5.90% 5.85% 5.98% 6.09% 6.01%
Total interest-earning assets5.61% 5.53% 5.66% 5.76% 5.68%
          
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:         
Deposits2.37% 2.39% 2.60% 2.67% 2.62%
Borrowings3.91% 3.90% 3.94% 3.96% 3.94%
Total interest-bearing liabilities2.71% 2.71% 2.83% 2.96% 2.94%
          
Interest rate spread2.90% 2.82% 2.83% 2.80% 2.74%
Net interest margin3.48% 3.40% 3.44% 3.43% 3.36%
          
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities1.27x 1.27x 1.28x 1.27x 1.27x


 
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Net Interest Margin Analysis
Average Year to Date Balances
(Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)
            
 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025
 Average   Average Average   Average
 Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost
Interest-Earning Assets:           
Deposits$74,866 $1,437 3.87% $77,882 $1,463 4.21%
Available for sale debt securities 3,245,371  65,095 4.01%  2,893,373  56,505 3.91%
Held to maturity debt securities, net(1) 270,266  3,572 2.64%  317,607  3,962 2.50%
Equity securities, at fair value 19,987  244 2.44%  19,212  422 3.01%
Total securities 3,535,624  68,911 3.90%  3,230,192  60,889 3.75%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 126,378  3,919 12.41%  120,883  4,161 6.92%
Net loans:(2)           
Total mortgage loans 13,615,283  386,884 5.72%  13,351,451  379,845 5.73%
Total commercial loans 5,241,339  160,658 6.18%  4,747,564  154,673 6.57%
Total consumer loans 605,872  19,852 6.61%  610,728  20,623 6.81%
Total net loans 19,462,494  567,394 5.87%  18,709,743  555,141 5.98%
Total interest-earning assets$23,199,362 $641,661 5.60% $22,138,700 $621,654 5.65%
            
Non-Interest Earning Assets:           
Cash and due from banks 166,896      142,380    
Other assets 1,796,506      1,919,313    
Total assets$25,162,764     $24,200,393    
            
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:           
Demand deposits$10,716,751 $127,095 2.39% $9,984,248 $130,235 2.63%
Savings deposits 1,603,069  1,653 0.21%  1,665,075  1,824 0.22%
Time deposits 3,233,756  54,991 3.43%  3,198,491  61,618 3.88%
Total deposits 15,553,576  183,739 2.38%  14,847,814  193,677 2.63%
Borrowed funds 2,310,754  44,741 3.90%  2,205,805  42,247 3.86%
Subordinated debentures 407,643  16,758 8.29%  402,665  16,907 8.47%
Total interest-bearing liabilities$18,271,973 $245,238 2.71% $17,456,284 $252,831 2.92%
            
Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities:           
Non-interest bearing deposits 3,680,552      3,709,602    
Other non-interest bearing liabilities 324,834      373,029    
Total non-interest bearing liabilities 4,005,386      4,082,631    
Total liabilities 22,277,359      21,538,915    
Stockholders' equity 2,885,405      2,661,478    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$25,162,764     $24,200,393    
            
Net interest income  $396,423     $368,823  
            
Net interest rate spread    2.89%     2.73%
Net interest-earning assets$4,927,389     $4,682,416    
            
Net interest margin(3)    3.47%     3.35%
            
Ratio of interest-earning assets to total interest-bearing liabilities1.27x     1.27x    


(1) Average outstanding balance amounts shown are amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses.
(2) Average outstanding balances are net of the allowance for loan losses, deferred loan fees and expenses, loan premiums and discounts and include loans held for sale and non-accrual loans.
(3) Annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.


The following table summarizes the year-to-date net interest margin for the previous three years.
      
 Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024
Interest-Earning Assets:     
Securities3.90% 3.75% 2.78%
Net loans5.87% 5.98% 5.83%
Total interest-earning assets5.60% 5.65% 5.43%
      
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:     
Deposits2.38% 2.63% 2.74%
Borrowings3.90% 3.86% 3.75%
Total interest-bearing liabilities2.71% 2.92% 2.97%
      
Interest rate spread2.89% 2.73% 2.46%
Net interest margin3.47% 3.35% 3.08%
      
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities1.27x 1.27x 1.26x
      


Notes and Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars in Thousands, except share data)

The Company has presented the following non-GAAP (U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company’s results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Company evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Company’s industry. Investors should recognize that the Company’s presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and the Company strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.

(1) Core Net Income          
  Three months Ended Six months Ended      
  June 30, June 30,      
  2026
 2026
      
           
Net interest income $202,680  $396,423       
Provision for loan losses  9,334   7,218       
Net interest income after provision for loan losses $193,346  $389,205       
           
Non-interest income  31,973   63,427       
           
Non-interest expense $119,258  $236,399       
Executive severance expense  864   864       
Core system conversion expense  1,508   1508       
Core non-interest expense $116,886  $234,027       
           
Income taxes  27,914   58,668       
Income tax of non-core items  663   663       
Core net income $79,856  $159,274       
Avg. diluted shares outstanding for the 3 and 6 months ended June 30, 2026  130,388,396   130,488,792       
Core diluted earnings per share $0.61  $1.22       
           
           
(2) Annualized core pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity          
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
  2026
 2026
 2025
 2025
 2025
Net income $78,147  $79,417  $83,431  $71,720  $71,981 
Adjustments to net income:          
Provision for credit losses  9,334   (2,116)  (1,213)  7,044   (2,888)
Write-down on ORE property               
Executive severance expense  864             
Core system conversion expense  1,508             
Income tax expense  27,914   30,754   28,814   29,895   30,462 
Core PPNR $117,767  $108,055  $111,032  $108,659  $99,555 
           
Annualized core PPNR income $472,362  $438,223  $440,507  $431,093  $399,314 
           
Core diluted earnings per share $130,388,396  $130,588,635  $130,589,271  $130,553,819  $130,500,143 
Core PPNR Diluted EPS $0.90  $0.83  $0.85  $0.83  $0.76 
           
Average assets $25,297,616  $25,026,414  $24,775,214  $24,518,290  $24,349,808 
Average equity $2,897,562  $2,873,113  $2,810,166  $2,738,414  $2,684,342 
Average tangible equity $2,126,989  $2,093,975  $2,022,451  $1,941,625  $1,877,923 
           
Annualized core PPNR return on average assets  1.87%  1.75%  1.78%  1.76%  1.64%
Annualized core PPNR return on average equity  16.30%  15.25%  15.68%  15.74%  14.88%
Annualized core PPNR return on average tangible equity  22.21%  20.93%  21.78%  22.20%  21.26%
           
(3) Annualized Core Return on Average Assets, Average Equity and Average Tangible Equity          
  For the Quarter Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
  2026
 2026
 2025
 2025
 2025
Net Income $78,147  $79,417   83,431   71,720  $71,981 
Executive severance expense  864             
Core system conversion expense  1,508             
Less: income tax expense  (663)            
Annualized core net income $79,856   79,417   83,431   71,720   71,981 
Plus: Amortization of Intangibles (net of tax)  6,167   6,170   6,180   6,639   6,639 
Annualized core net income for annualized core return on average tangible equity $86,023  $85,587  $89,611  $78,359  $78,620 
           
Average assets $25,297,616  $25,026,414  $24,775,214  $24,518,290  $24,349,808 
Average equity $2,897,562  $2,873,113  $2,810,166  $2,738,414  $2,684,342 
Average tangible equity $2,126,989  $2,093,975  $2,022,451  $1,941,625  $1,877,923 
           
Annualized Core Return on Average Assets  1.27%  1.29%  1.34%  1.16%  1.19%
Annualized Core Return on Average Equity  11.05%  11.21%  11.78%  10.39%  10.76%
Annualized Core Return on Average Tangible Equity  16.22%  16.58%  17.58%  16.01%  16.79%
           
(4) Tangible Common Equity Ratio, Book and Tangible Book Value per Share  
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
  2026
 2026
 2025
 2025
 2025
Total assets $25,663,358  $25,201,690  $24,980,710  $24,832,763  $24,547,286 
Less: total intangible assets  765,019   773,585   782,152   790,729   800,232 
Total tangible assets $24,898,339  $24,428,105  $24,198,558  $24,042,034  $23,747,054 
           
Total stockholders' equity $2,906,985  $2,862,869  $2,833,212  $2,767,035  $2,707,555 
Less: total intangible assets  765,019   773,585   782,152   790,729   800,232 
Total tangible stockholders' equity $2,141,966  $2,089,284  $2,051,060  $1,976,306  $1,907,323 
           
Tangible common equity ratio  8.60%  8.55%  8.48%  8.22%  8.03%
Shares outstanding  130,423,051  $130,311,796  $130,619,949  $130,621,757  $130,624,243 
           
Book value per share (total stockholders' equity/shares outstanding) $22.29  $21.97  $21.69  $21.18  $20.73 
Tangible book value per share (total tangible stockholders' equity/shares outstanding) $16.42  $16.03  $15.70  $15.13  $14.60 
           
(5) Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity          
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
  2026
 2026
 2025
 2025
 2025
Total average stockholders' equity $2,897,562  $2,873,113  $2,810,166  $2,738,414  $2,684,342 
Less: total average intangible assets  770,573   779,138   787,715   796,789   806,419 
Total average tangible stockholders' equity $2,126,989  $2,093,975  $2,022,451  $1,941,625  $1,877,923 
           
Net income $78,147  $79,417  $83,431  $71,720  $71,981 
Plus: Amortization of Intangibles, net of tax  6,167  $6,170  $6,180  $6,639  $6,639 
Total net income $84,314  $85,587  $89,611  $78,359  $78,620 
           
Annualized return on average tangible equity (net income/total average tangible stockholders' equity)  15.90%  16.58%  17.58%  16.01%  16.79%
           
(6) Annualized Core Non-Interest Expense to Average Assets          
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
  2026
 2026
 2025
 2025
 2025
Reported non-interest expense $119,258  $117,141  $114,690  $113,092  $114,614 
Adjustments to non-interest expense:          
Executive severance expense  864             
Core system conversion expense  1,508             
Core non-interest expense $116,886  $117,141  $114,690  $113,092  $114,614 
           
Annualized core non-interest expense $468,828  $475,072  $455,020  $448,680  $459,715 
           
Average assets $25,297,616  $25,026,414  $24,775,214  $24,518,290  $24,349,808 
           
Annualized core non-interest expense/average assets  1.85%  1.90%  1.84%  1.83%  1.89%
           
(7) Core Efficiency Ratio Calculation          
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
  2026
 2026
 2025
 2025
 2025
Net interest income $202,680  $193,743  $197,411  $194,332  $187,094 
Reported non-interest income  31,973   31,453   28,311   27,419   27,075 
Adjustments to non-interest income:          
Net (loss) gain on securities transactions  309      (690)  (67)   
Core non-interest income  32,282   31,453   27,621   27,352   27,075 
Total core income $234,962   225,196   225,032   221,684   214,169 
           
Core non-interest expense $116,886   117,141   114,690   113,092   114,614 
           
Core Efficiency ratio (core non-interest expense/core income)  49.75%  52.02%  50.97%  51.01%  53.52%


SOURCE: Provident Financial Services, Inc. 
CONTACT: Investor Relations, 1-732-590-9300 
Web Site: http://www.Provident.Bank


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