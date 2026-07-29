Beyond Oil to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 14, 2026

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Oil Ltd. (TSX: BOIL) (OTCQB: BEOLF) ("Beyond Oil" or the "Company"), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while lowering operational costs, improving food quality, minimizing waste and enhancing sustainability, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, on August 14, 2026, prior to market open.

Engagement of Global Investor Relations Advisor

Beyond Oil is pleased to announce that it has engaged CapitaLynx Ltd. (doing business globally as "Arx") as its global capital markets and investor relations advisor. Arx is a strategic, global capital markets and investor relations advisory firm based in Israel and operating internationally, providing technology-powered advisory services to companies throughout North America, Europe, and Israel. Pursuant to an agreement effective August 1, 2026 (the "Effective Date"), Arx will provide the Company with capital markets intelligence and strategy, strategic investor relations and shareholder communications support, market awareness and distribution solutions (including through "Wall Street Wire", its investor and media platform), and implementation of its dedicated proprietary technologies for the purposes of streamlining shareholder communications and market awareness. The agreement has an initial non-cancellable term of three (3) months, during which the Company will pay Arx a monthly fee of US$15,500. Following the initial period, the agreement automatically renews on a month-to-month basis at a monthly fee of US$16,500, and either party may terminate the agreement upon thirty (30) days' prior written notice. Arx is an arm's-length party to the Company. Arx does not currently hold, and has not been granted the right to acquire, any securities of Beyond Oil, and no securities of the Company will be issued to Arx as compensation for its services. Arx's corporate office is located at 63 Rothschild Boulevard, Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Israel, 6578510. Further information about Arx is available at www.arxhq.com.

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

We all love fried food. Let's make it better. Not by changing what people love. By improving the system behind it. Beyond Oil Ltd. (TSX: BOIL, OTCQB: BEOLF) is a food-tech innovation company on a mission to help foodservice operators improve fried food across every dimension that matters: quality, health, consistency, safety, sustainability and profitability. We achieve these outcomes by improving the system behind every kitchen, the frying performance and oil management that determine what lands on the plate. The Company's patented technology, cleared by the FDA and Health Canada, integrates into existing kitchen workflows to improve frying performance and oil management, helping operators deliver more consistent food, strengthen operational control and reduce oil waste. Beyond Oil's solution serves restaurant chains, supermarkets, hotels, catering, institutions and industrial frying operations worldwide, turning frying into a measurable, repeatable and scalable brand standard. The result is a better frying standard, helping every fryer, every shift and every plate live up to the food people love. For more information, please visit: www.beyondoil.co.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of other relevant securities legislation, including applicable securities laws in Canada, which reflect Beyond Oil Ltd.'s current views with respect to, among other things, its operations and financial performance (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future results, events or conditions, and include, but are not limited to, statements which reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs and assumptions and which are in turn based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The estimates, beliefs and assumptions of Beyond Oil Ltd. are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and as such, are subject to change. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “foresee”, “could”, “estimate”, “goal”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “strive”, “will”, “may” and “should” and similar expressions.

Although Beyond Oil Ltd., believes that such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable estimates, beliefs and assumptions, certain factors, risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in our documents filed with the securities regulators in the USA and Canada, certain factors, not presently known to Beyond Oil Ltd., or that Beyond Oil Ltd., currently believes are not material, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements.

Readers are urged to consider these risks, as well as other uncertainties, factors and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based only on information available to us as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Beyond Oil Ltd., undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Company Contact

Adi Olesker, VP of Investor Relations

Phone: +972-50-694-2517

adio@beyondoil.co

Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

BOIL@arxhq.com