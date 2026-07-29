Clariant dismissed from Shell’s allegations related to the 2020 competition law infringement

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR
Muttenz, 29 July 2026
Clariant, a sustainability-focused specialty chemical company, welcomes the decision by the Amsterdam District Court on 29 July 2026 to dismiss the damage claim brought by Shell in its entirety against Clariant and three other defendants. The Court's ruling confirms Clariant's position that Shell suffered no harm attributable to Clariant's conduct. Clariant has consistently maintained that the relevant conduct produced no effect on the market. Clariant will continue to defend itself vigorously in the remaining proceedings in the Netherlands and Germany.
The Amsterdam District Court has also dismissed a claim seeking declaratory judgment of liability of the defendants for the same conduct brought by a claim vehicle »Stichting Ethylene Claims«.
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CORPORATE MEDIA RELATIONS
Jochen Dubiel
Phone +41 61 469 63 63
jochen.dubiel@clariant.com
Luca Lavina
Phone +41 61 469 63 63
luca.lavina@clariant.com
Charlène Obrietan
Phone +41 61 469 63 63
charlene.obrietan@clariant.com
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INVESTOR RELATIONS
Andreas Schwarzwälder
Phone +41 61 469 63 73
andreas.schwarzwaelder@clariant.com
Thijs Bouwens
Phone +41 61 469 63 73
thijs.bouwens@clariant.com
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This media release contains certain statements that are neither reported financial results nor other historical information. This document also includes forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Clariant’s ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of governmental regulators and other risk factors such as: the timing and strength of new product offerings; pricing strategies of competitors; the company’s ability to continue to receive adequate products from its vendors on acceptable terms, or at all, and to continue to obtain sufficient financing to meet its liquidity needs; and changes in the political, social and regulatory framework in which the Company operates or in economic or technological trends or conditions, including currency fluctuations, inflation and consumer confidence, on a global, regional or national basis. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document. Clariant does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of these materials.
www.clariant.com
Clariant is a focused specialty chemical company led by the overarching purpose of “Greater chemistry – between people and planet.” By connecting customer focus, innovation, and people, the company creates solutions to foster sustainability in different industries. On 31 December 2025, Clariant totaled a staff number of 10 281 and recorded sales of CHF 3.915 billion in the fiscal year. Since January 2023, the Group conducts its business through the three Business Units Care Chemicals, Catalysts, and Adsorbents & Additives. Clariant is based in Switzerland.
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