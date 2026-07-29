Timbercreek Financial Announces 2026 Second Quarter Results and Q3/Q4 Dividends

Toronto Stock Exchange: TF

TORONTO, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Financial (TSX: TF) (the “Company”) announced today its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 (“Q2 2026”).

“We delivered strong origination activity during both the second quarter and first half of 2026, advancing close to $314.7 million year-to-date while continuing to generate stable distributable income," said Blair Tamblyn, CEO of Timbercreek Financial. “Market conditions remained positive during the quarter with healthy levels of transaction activity and borrower demand across our core lending categories and we have continued to see strong capital deployment activity subsequent to quarter-end. At the same time, we made meaningful progress advancing our staged loans, reducing Stage 3 balances by more than 51.1% since year-end and completing several significant asset resolutions during the quarter. We believe we are in the later stages of working through the remaining larger positions and, as these are resolved and capital is redeployed into new mortgage investments, we expect to enhance the portfolio's earning capacity and support future distributable income generation.”

Q2 2026 Highlights 1

The Company had a strong Q2 2026 for originations advancing $153.5 million in new net mortgages and existing net mortgages. This drove an increase in the net mortgage portfolio of $29.9 million or 2.7% year-over-year to $1,143.9 million. The Company expects this increased funding momentum to continue during second half of 2026 focused on multi-family opportunities across its target markets.





Steady top-line income and distributable income to support monthly dividend: Net investment income of $24.9 million compared to $25.2 million in Q2 2025.

Distributable income of $14.6 million ($0.18 per share) compared with $14.6 million ($0.18 per share) in Q2 2025.

Net income and comprehensive income of $7.8 million (Q2 2025 – $12.4 million) or basic earnings per share of $0.09 (Q2 2025 – $0.15)

Expected credit losses ("ECL") of $6.7 million in the quarter (Q2 2025 - $2.1 million), reflective of recovery values on stage 2 and stage 3 net mortgages.

Net income and comprehensive income before expected credit losses ("ECL") of $14.5 million (Q2 2025 - $14.5 million) or basic earnings per share before ECL of $0.18 (Q2 2025 - $0.17)

Declared a total of $14.3 million in dividends to shareholders, or $0.17 per share, representing distributable income payout ratio of 97.7% (Q2 2025 – 97.8%).

The $0.0575 monthly dividend represents an 11.0% annualized yield (based on a July 28th closing share price of $6.28)





Active resolution of Stage 2 and Stage 3 mortgage investments, with recovered capital being redeployed into high‑quality, income‑producing loans to support earnings and distributable income; substantial capital recycling expected to be completed through 2026. During Q2, the Company successfully completed the sale of two Stage 3 Calgary office/retail assets and continued to advance resolution initiatives on several larger staged positions. Stage 3 mortgage investments, net of expected credit losses, were reduced by approximately $28.1 million in Q2 and have decreased by 51.1% in the year-to-date period.





The weighted average interest rate ("WAIR") on the portfolio moderated during the quarter to 7.6%, reflecting broader policy rate reductions and the repayment of higher‑rate loans. This is being offset by lower funding costs, opportunities to capture incremental credit spreads, and higher fee income associated with increased transaction activity. At the end of Q2 2026, variable rate loans with rate floors represented 90.1% of the portfolio (Q2 2025 – 87.4%).





Mortgage portfolio remains concentrated in the Company's core lending categories, with 81.3% of investments secured by cash-flowing properties and approximately 60.1% in multi-residential assets, supporting stable income generation and portfolio resiliency.

Quarterly Comparison

$ millions Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Q1 2026 Net Mortgage Investments $ 1,143.9 $ 1,114.0 $ 1,240.1 Enhanced Return Portfolio Investments $ 32.5 $ 20.1 $ 32.0 Real Estate Inventory $ 23.1 $ 28.8 $ 23.0 Joint Venture $ 18.5 $ 18.2 $ 18.5 Net Investment Income $ 24.9 $ 25.2 $ 25.1 Income from Operations $ 16.0 $ 19.6 $ 18.5 Net income and comprehensive Income $ 7.8 $ 12.4 $ 10.4 Net income and comprehensive income before ECL $ 14.5 $ 14.5 $ 14.1 Distributable income $ 14.6 $ 14.6 $ 14.5 Dividends declared to Shareholders $ 14.3 $ 14.3 $ 14.3 $ per share Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Q1 2026 Dividends per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 Distributable income per share $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 Earnings per share $ 0.09 $ 0.15 $ 0.13 Payout Ratio on Distributable Income 97.7 % 97.8 % 98.5 % Payout Ratio on Earnings per share 182.8 % 115.4 % 137.6 % Net Mortgage Investments Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Q1 2026 Weighted Average Loan-to-Value 68.3 % 66.0 % 66.5 % Weighted Average Remaining Term to Maturity 0.9 yr

0.9 yr 1.0 yr First Mortgages 93.9 % 91.6 % 94.7 % Cash-Flowing Properties 81.3 % 76.3 % 81.2 % Multi-Family Residential 60.1 % 54.4 % 59.7 % Variable Rate Loans with rate floors 90.1 % 87.4 % 88.4 % Weighted Average Interest Rate For the quarter ended 7.6 % 8.6 % 7.7 % Weighted Average Lender Fee New and Renewed 0.7 % 0.7 % 1.0 % New Net Mortgage Investment Only 0.8 % 1.0 % 1.0 %

Q3 and Q4 Cash Dividend Distribution

The Company is pleased to announce that its board of directors has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.0575 per common share (subject to adjustment at the discretion of the board of directors) payable on each dividend payment date set out below to shareholders of common shares of record at the close of business on each record date set out below:

Dividend Month Dividend per share Record Date Dividend Payment Date August 2026 $0.0575 August 31, 2026 September 15, 2026 September 2026 $0.0575 September 29, 2026 October 15, 2026 October 2026 $0.0575 October 30, 2026 November 13, 2026 November 2026 $0.0575 November 30, 2026 December 15, 2026 December 2026 $0.0575 December 31, 2026 January 15, 2027

Quarterly Conference Call

Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. (ET) which will be followed by a question and answer period with analysts.

To join the Zoom Webinar:

If you are a Guest, please click the link below to join:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89713031715?pwd=C5LpBbH3xINmsAlbfphdA4R7aquHMA.1

Webinar ID: 897 1303 1715

Passcode: 1234

Or Telephone:

Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

Canada: +1 204 272 7920 +1 438 809 7799 +1 587 328 1099 +1 647 374 4685 +1 647 558 0588 +1 778 907 2071 +1 780 666 0144 International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbE03DvhIf

The playback of the conference call will also be available on www.timbercreekfinancial.com following the call.

About the Company

Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to commercial real estate professionals. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while generating strong risk-adjusted yields for investors. Further information is available on our website, www.timbercreekfinancial.com.

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company prepares and releases financial statements in accordance with IFRS. As a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, the Company discloses certain financial measures not recognized under IFRS and that do not have standard meanings prescribed by IFRS (collectively the "non-IFRS measures"). These non-IFRS measures are further described in Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") available on SEDAR+. Certain non-IFRS measures relating to net mortgages have been shown below. The Company has presented such non-IFRS measures because the Manager believes they are relevant measures of the Company’s ability to earn and distribute cash dividends to shareholders and to evaluate its performance. The following non-IFRS financial measures should not be construed as alternatives to total net income and comprehensive income or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Company’s performance.

Certain statements contained in this news release may contain projections and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "may", "would", "should", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "objective" and similar expressions may be used to identify forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements reflect the Company's current views, beliefs, assumptions and intentions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including, without limitation, those risks disclosed in the Company's public filings. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by these forward looking statements. The Company does not intend to nor assumes any obligation to update these forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, plans, events or otherwise, unless required by law.

OPERATING RESULTS1,2 Three months

ended June 30,

Six months

ended June 30,

Year ended

December 31,

NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 2026

2025

2026

2025

2025

Net investment income on financial assets measured at amortized cost $ 24,886 $ 25,234 $ 50,016 $ 53,807 $ 104,913 Revenue from real estate properties 22 — 71 3,158 3,585 Total revenue, net of mortgage syndication 24,908 25,234 50,087 56,965 108,498 Management fees (2,943 ) (2,623 ) (5,874 ) (5,526 ) (11,185 ) Servicing fees (252 ) (192 ) (450 ) (326 ) (686 ) Expected credit loss (6,716 ) (2,094 ) (10,421 ) (3,648 ) (17,877 ) General and administrative (654 ) (978 ) (1,328 ) (2,005 ) (3,234 ) Expense from real estate properties (97 ) (191 ) (234 ) (2,512 ) (3,755 ) Total operating expenses (10,662 ) (6,078 ) (18,307 ) (14,017 ) (36,737 ) Total other income (expenses) 1,759 431 2,675 (21 ) (6,104 ) Income from operations 16,005 19,587 34,455 42,927 65,657 Financing costs: Financing cost on credit facility (5,580 ) (4,603 ) (11,044 ) (10,558 ) (20,751 ) Financing cost on convertible debentures (2,614 ) (2,614 ) (5,227 ) (5,227 ) (10,453 ) Net income and comprehensive income 7,811 12,370 18,184 27,142 34,453 Payout ratio on earnings per share 182.8 % 115.4 % 157.0 % 105.3 % 165.8 % NET INCOME BEFORE EXPECTED CREDIT LOSS Net income and comprehensive income $ 7,811 $ 12,370 $ 18,184 $ 27,142 $ 34,453 Add: Expected credit loss 6,716 2,094 10,421 3,648 17,877 Net income before expected credit loss1 14,527 14,464 28,605 30,790 52,330 DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME Net income and comprehensive income $ 7,811 $ 12,370 $ 18,184 $ 27,142 $ 34,453 Add: Expected credit loss 6,716 2,094 10,421 3,648 17,877 Add: Lender fees received and receivable 1,201 1,402 3,099 2,741 6,671 Add: Amortization expense, credit facility 182 221 450 433 1,150 Add: Amortization expense, convertible debentures 293 293 587 587 1,175 Add: Accretion expense, convertible debentures 160 160 320 320 641 Add: Straight-line rent adjustment 16 — 31 — (132 ) Less: Amortization income of lender fees (1,684 ) (1,748 ) (3,532 ) (4,527 ) (8,491 ) Less: Accretion income, deferred consideration (44 ) (59 ) (88 ) (59 ) (147 ) Less: (Gain) loss on DSU (51 ) 213 (77 ) 116 (53 ) Less: (Gain) loss on FVTPL investments 35 (42 ) (21 ) (78 ) 4,414 Less: (Gain) loss on sale of real estate (29 ) (313 ) (269 ) (313 ) 1,505 Distributable income1 $ 14,606 $ 14,591 $ 29,105 $ 30,010 $ 59,063 Payout ratio on distributable income1 97.7 % 97.8 % 98.1 % 95.2 % 96.7 % PER SHARE INFORMATION Dividends declared to shareholders $ 14,275 $ 14,275 $ 28,550 $ 28,582 $ 57,132 Weighted average common shares (in thousands) 82,753 82,755 82,753 82,810 82,810 Dividends per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.69 Earnings per share (basic) $ 0.09 $ 0.15 $ 0.22 $ 0.33 $ 0.42 Earnings per share (diluted) $ 0.09 $ 0.15 $ 0.22 $ 0.33 $ 0.42 Earnings per share before expected credit loss1 $ 0.18 $ 0.17 $ 0.35 $ 0.37 $ 0.63 Distributable income per share1 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.35 $ 0.36 $ 0.71

1. Refer to non-IFRS measures section.

2. Certain income statement items were re‑presented for clarity, with no impact on income from operations, net income, or equity.

Net mortgage investments

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except units, per unit amounts and where otherwise noted)

The Company’s exposure to the financial returns is related to the net mortgage investments as mortgage syndication liabilities are non-recourse mortgages with periodic variance having no impact on Company's financial performance. Reconciliation of gross and net mortgage investments balance is as follows:

As at June 30, 2026 As at December 31, 2025 Number Carrying

Amount % of

Portfolio Number Carrying

Amount % of

Portfolio Multi-Residential 79 $ 687,923 60.1 % 82 $ 770,490 62.2 % Retail 4 140,273 12.3 % 4 140,006 11.3 % Industrial 12 123,458 10.8 % 14 131,821 10.6 % Office 2 40,887 3.6 % 5 61,183 4.9 % Improved Land 6 69,505 6.1 % 7 83,388 6.7 % Unimproved Land 2 50,558 4.4 % 3 24,027 2.0 % Single-Residential 2 214 0.0 % 3 13,507 1.1 % Mortgages at Amortized Cost 107 1,112,818 97.3 % 118 1,224,422 98.8 % Mortgages at FVTPL 5 31,087 2.7 % 4 14,896 1.2 % Net mortgage investments 112 1,143,905 100.0 % 122 $ 1,239,318 100.0 % Accrued interest receivable 20,292 17,898 Expected credit loss (24,483 ) (30,281 ) Unamortized lender fee (5,197 ) (5,419 ) Mortgage syndications 909,126 673,626 Mortgage investments, including mortgage syndications 2,043,643 1,895,142

Enhanced return portfolio

As at June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Other loan investments, net of expected credit loss $ 22,614 $ 21,460 Finance lease receivable, measured at amortized cost 6,020 6,020 Investment in participating debentures, measured at FVTPL 892 863 Joint venture investment in indirect real estate development — 325 Investment in equity instrument, measured at FVTPL 3,000 3,000 Total enhanced return portfolio $ 32,526 $ 31,668

SOURCE: Timbercreek Financial

For further information, please contact:

Timbercreek Financial

Blair Tamblyn, CEO

Tracy Johnston, CFO

416-923-9967

www.timbercreekfinancial.com