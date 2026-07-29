Kyivstar Opens New York Office at Rockefeller Center, Deepening Connection to U.S. Investors and International Partners

The office establishes a U.S. presence for the first Ukrainian company listed on a U.S. stock exchange, supporting growing engagement with investors, industry partners and the broader international business community

Dubai and New York, July 29, 2026 – VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON, “VEON”), a global digital operator and the parent company of Kyivstar Group Ltd (Nasdaq: KYIV; KYIVW), today announced the opening of a new Kyivstar office at Rockefeller Center in New York City. The office opening marks a significant milestone in Kyivstar's international expansion following its Nasdaq listing in August 2025, which made it the first Ukrainian company to list on a U.S. stock exchange.

Located at 1270 Avenue of the Americas, at the heart of one of the world's leading business and financial centers, the New York office will support Kyivstar's international activities and strengthen VEON's presence in the U.S. The office will serve as a base for the Group’s engagement with the U.S. investor community, commercial and industry partners as well as the wider international business community, underlining VEON’s growing engagement with U.S. capital markets at a moment of rising investor focus on emerging market growth opportunities. The office will not undertake commercial, contracting or operational functions on behalf of the Group. The opening comes two days ahead of VEON's 2Q26 earnings announcement on July 31, which will be hosted in person in New York.

Kaan Terzioğlu, Chief Executive Officer of VEON said: “The opening of Kyivstar’s New York office reflects our commitment to building stronger connections with the U.S. investment community. As the only Ukrainian company offering American investors the opportunity to participate at scale in Ukraine’s growth, Kyivstar serves as a bridge between global capital and one of Europe’s most compelling long-term investment opportunities. We are proud to bring Ukraine’s resilience, innovation and potential closer to the world’s largest financial market.”

Augie K Fabela II, VEON Chairman and Founder, stated: “The opening of this office is another step in building bridges between Ukraine and the global investment community. Kyivstar embodies the tenacity, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit of the Ukrainian people, proving that even in the most challenging times, world-class companies can grow, innovate, and create lasting value. As a U.S. listed company, VEON is proud to help shine a light on the opportunities that exist in Ukraine today. We hope Kyivstar’s journey encourages others to see not only Ukraine’s remarkable resilience, but also its extraordinary potential for long-term investment, innovation, and economic growth.”

The office opening was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception at Rockefeller Center, bringing together VEON's Board and leadership, major investors, U.S. government and diplomatic representatives and institutions. The event also served as the launchpad for the next chapter of the “Invest NOW!” campaign, reinforcing how VEON and Kyivstar connect international capital, technology and strategic partnerships with high-growth markets, particularly Ukraine.

“The opening of our New York City office represents an important milestone in Kyivstar's international journey and expansion,” added Oleksandr Komarov, President and CEO of Kyivstar Group. “As a Nasdaq-listed company, establishing a permanent presence in the financial heart of the U.S. reflects our commitment to building a global business while staying deeply rooted in Ukraine. The office will help us strengthen relationships with investors and international business partners, foster collaboration across industries, and amplify Ukraine's story of innovation and long-term opportunity with the global business community.”

The office is expected to serve as a venue for meetings and knowledge-sharing initiatives, creating opportunities to and support the long-term international development. It will also serve as a platform to showcase Ukrainian innovation, highlighting the country's continued progress in digital transformation despite the challenges of the ongoing war.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides connectivity and digital services to over 150 million connectivity customers and more than 228 million digital users. Operating across five countries that are home to more than 6% of the world's population, VEON is transforming lives through technology driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on Nasdaq. For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com

About Kyivstar Group Ltd.

Kyivstar Group Ltd. is a Nasdaq-listed holding company that operates JSC Kyivstar, Ukraine’s leading digital operator and the first Ukrainian company to list on a U.S. stock exchange. Kyivstar Group Ltd.’s companies provide a broad range of connectivity and digital services, including mobile and fixed-line voice and data, ride-hailing, e-health, digital TV, and enterprise solutions such as Big Data, cloud, and cybersecurity.

For more information, please visit https://investors.kyivstar.ua.

About JSC Kyivstar

JSC Kyivstar is Ukraine’s leading digital operator, serving more than 22 million mobile customers and over 1.2 million home internet fixed line customers as of March 31, 2026. The company provides services using a wide range of mobile and fixed technologies, including 4G, Big Data, cloud solutions, cybersecurity services, digital TV, and more.

JSC Kyivstar is wholly owned by Kyivstar Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: KYIV; KYIVW), whose shares are traded on the U.S. stock exchange Nasdaq.

Additional information: pr@kyivstar.net, www.kyivstar.ua.

Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to, among other things, Kyivstar Group’s international expansion, its strategic objectives, the expected benefits of establishing a presence in New York or the impact of the “Invest in Ukraine NOW!” campaign. There are numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which Kyivstar cannot predict with accuracy or even anticipate, and which could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those expressed by such statements, including risks relating to Kyivstar’s ability to achieve anticipated results and business objectives, among others discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” included in Kyivstar Group’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 16, 2026, as amended and supplemented from time to time, and in any other subsequent filings with the SEC by Kyivstar Group. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release and Kyivstar Group disclaims any obligation to update or revise them, other than to the extent as required by applicable law.