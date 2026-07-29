Glen Burnie Bancorp Reports 2026 Second Quarter Results

GLEN BURNIE, Md., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glen Burnie Bancorp ("Company") (OTCQX: GLBZ), the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie ("Bank"), today reported a net loss of $272 thousand, or $(0.09) per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2026, compared to net income of $84 thousand, or $0.03 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2026, and a net loss of $212 thousand, or $(0.07) per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2025.

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, the Company reported a net loss of $188 thousand, or $(0.06) per diluted common share, compared to a net loss of $59 thousand, or $(0.02) per diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Pre-tax pre-provision income was $117 thousand for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $122 thousand for the first quarter of 2026 and a pre-tax pre-provision loss of $296 thousand for the second quarter of 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, pre-tax pre-provision income was $239 thousand, an improvement of $1.0 million from a pre-tax pre-provision loss of $792 thousand for the first six months of 2025.

Second-quarter results reflected continued strong loan growth, stable underlying net interest margin performance and increased mortgage banking revenue. These positive developments were offset primarily by provision expense associated with loan growth, premium acceleration within the purchased automobile loan portfolio and increased compensation-related expenses, including investments in additional commercial lending personnel to support the Bank's Annapolis expansion.

"We continued to generate meaningful loan growth during the second quarter while maintaining stable asset quality and liquidity," said Mark C. Hanna, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Although reported earnings were affected by provision expense required to support that growth and by premium acceleration within our purchased automobile loan portfolio, yields across the remainder of the loan portfolio remained stable and core net interest margin improved modestly. We also made a significant investment in a Loan Production Office in the Annapolis market, adding two commercial lenders, and saw increased activity from VA Wholesale Mortgage. Our focus remains on converting recent balance-sheet growth into sustainable earnings while maintaining disciplined funding, expense and capital management."

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights

Continued strong loan growth. Total loans increased $25.1 million, or 10.3%, during the second quarter to $267.6 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $242.6 million at March 31, 2026. For the first six months of 2026, total loans increased $36.4 million, or 15.7%, from $231.2 million at December 31, 2025. Compared to June 30, 2025, total loans increased $54.3 million, or 25.4%. Loan growth during 2026 was primarily attributable to purchased consumer loans and commercial real estate loans for both owner-occupied and investment properties.

Stable underlying net interest margin. Net interest income was approximately $3.0 million for both the second and first quarters of 2026, compared to $2.7 million for the second quarter of 2025. Reported net interest margin was 3.11% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 3.26% for the first quarter of 2026 and 3.05% for the second quarter of 2025. The first quarter included $167 thousand of loan interest income that did not recur in the second quarter, consisting of an $88 thousand positive adjustment related to a purchased loan pool and $79 thousand of interest collected on a previously nonaccrual loan that repaid in full. Excluding these items, core net interest margin increased modestly to 3.11% for the second quarter from approximately 3.08% for the first quarter.

Underlying loan yields remained stable outside the automobile portfolio. Core loan yield declined to 5.63% for the second quarter from 5.77% for the first quarter. The decline was concentrated in the automobile loan portfolio. Loans excluding automobile loans yielded 5.80% during the second quarter, compared to 5.79% during the first quarter. The reported yield on automobile loans declined to 4.89% from 5.69%, primarily reflecting increased loan prepayments and the resulting acceleration of unamortized purchase premiums. Despite the decline in reported loan yield, core loan interest income increased approximately $164 thousand linked quarter as higher average loan balances and the additional day in the second quarter more than offset the effect of lower reported yields.

Provision expense reflected loan growth rather than credit deterioration. The provision for credit losses increased to $569 thousand for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $86 thousand for the first quarter of 2026 and $79 thousand for the second quarter of 2025. The increase primarily reflected significant loan growth and changes in unfunded commitments. Asset quality remained stable. Nonperforming loans totaled approximately $669 thousand, or 0.25% of total loans, at June 30, 2026, compared to $662 thousand, or 0.27% of total loans, at March 31, 2026. The allowance for credit losses was $3.2 million, or 1.18% of total loans, at June 30, 2026 compared to $2.8 million, or 1.15% of total loans at March 31, 2026.

Mortgage banking activity increased. Mortgage commission income from VA Wholesale Mortgage increased to $353 thousand for the second quarter of 2026 from $197 thousand for the first quarter. The corresponding mortgage commission expense increased to $255 thousand from $145 thousand. Because a substantial portion of mortgage commission expense varies directly with mortgage production and commission revenue, the increase in commission expense should be considered together with the related increase in mortgage commission income. Mortgage commission income, net of directly related commission expense, increased to approximately $98 thousand for the second quarter from approximately $52 thousand for the first quarter.

Linked-quarter expense increase was concentrated in compensation and variable mortgage commissions, while the monthly expense trend improved during the quarter. Total noninterest expense increased $187 thousand to $3.4 million for the second quarter of 2026 from $3.3 million for the first quarter. The increase primarily reflected the addition of two commercial lenders to support the Bank’s Annapolis Loan Production Office, higher variable mortgage commissions associated with increased mortgage banking revenue, and the timing of payroll taxes and employee benefit expenses. Excluding compensation, benefits and mortgage commission expense, all other noninterest expenses declined approximately $104 thousand linked quarter. Monthly noninterest expense also declined as the quarter progressed, with June returning to approximately the preceding 12-month monthly average.

Deposit growth and funding flexibility. Retail deposits increased $4.8 million, or 1.4%, during the second quarter to $343.2 million at June 30, 2026. Total deposits were $357.0 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $357.5 million at March 31, 2026 and $332.4 million at December 31, 2025. Because loan growth exceeded retail deposit growth, wholesale funding increased to $28.2 million at June 30, 2026 from $19.1 million at March 31, 2026. Wholesale funding represented approximately 7.1% of total assets at June 30, 2026.

Sufficient liquidity. At June 30, 2026, the Bank maintained approximately $58.5 million of cash and unencumbered investment securities. The Bank also had access to approximately $83.4 million of available secured and unsecured borrowing capacity. Total on- and off-balance-sheet liquidity was approximately $141.9 million, or 35.9% of total assets.

Regulatory capital. The Bank’s regulatory capital ratios remained above regulatory minimums at June 30, 2026. The Bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 Capital and Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratios were 11.95%, and its Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 13.10%. The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.79% at June 30, 2026.

Operating Results

Net interest income modestly increased $13 thousand to $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter. Compared to the second quarter of 2025, net interest income increased $243 thousand, or 8.9%.

Total interest income increased $74 thousand compared to linked quarter and $462 thousand, or 11.9%, from the second quarter of 2025. Interest and fees on loans were unchanged linked quarter at $3.5 million despite a $14.8 million increase in average loan balances. The benefit of higher average loan balances and the additional day in the second quarter was offset by $167 thousand of loan-interest income recognized in the first quarter that did not recur in the second quarter, together with increased premium acceleration associated with prepayments in the purchased automobile loan portfolio.

Interest and dividends on securities increased $43 thousand linked quarter, while interest on deposits with banks and federal funds sold increased $33 thousand. These increases reflected the timing of income recognition on certain investment securities, Federal Reserve Bank balances and FHLB stock.

Total interest expense increased $61 thousand to $1.4 million for the second quarter from $1.3 million for the first quarter. The increase primarily reflected the additional day in the quarter and higher average certificate-of-deposit balances and rates. These factors were partially offset by a lower cost on money market accounts. The Company's overall cost of funds remained unchanged linked quarter at 1.52%.

Noninterest income increased $169 thousand to $584 thousand for the second quarter of 2026 from $415 thousand for the first quarter and increased $364 thousand from the second quarter of 2025. The linked-quarter increase was principally attributable to a $156 thousand increase in mortgage commission income from VA Wholesale Mortgage.

Noninterest expense increased $187 thousand to $3.4 million for the second quarter from $3.3 million for the first quarter. Compensation, employee benefits and mortgage commission expense increased $291 thousand, while all other noninterest expenses declined approximately $104 thousand. The compensation-related increase reflected the addition of two commercial lenders supporting the Annapolis LPO, variable mortgage commissions associated with higher mortgage revenue and the timing of payroll taxes and benefits.

The efficiency ratio was 96.7% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 96.4% for the first quarter of 2026 and 110.0% for the second quarter of 2025. The net operating expense ratio improved to 3.00% from 3.12% linked quarter and 3.41% for the second quarter of 2025. While the year-over-year improvement is encouraging, both measures remain above management’s longer-term objectives and indicate that the Company has not yet achieved the operating leverage necessary to produce acceptable returns. Management remains focused on scalable operating solutions, disciplined expense management and generating sufficient revenue growth to spread the Company’s operating costs across a larger earning-asset base. Management will also continue to evaluate additional opportunities to improve efficiency without limiting the Bank’s ability to support customers, manage risk and execute its growth strategy.

Pre-tax pre-provision income was $117 thousand for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $122 thousand for the first quarter and a pre-tax pre-provision loss of $296 thousand for the second quarter of 2025. The essentially unchanged linked-quarter result reflected the offsetting effects of balance-sheet and revenue growth, lower reported automobile loan yields and compensation-related investments. Although pre-tax pre-provision performance has improved significantly from the prior year, management recognizes that additional revenue growth and operating leverage are needed to produce sustainable profitability and acceptable returns.

Balance Sheet and Funding

Total assets increased to $395.0 million at June 30, 2026 from $380.5 million at March 31, 2026 and $359.9 million at December 31, 2025. The linked-quarter increase was primarily attributable to loan growth, partially offset by lower cash and cash-equivalent balances.

Total loans increased to $267.6 million at June 30, 2026 from $242.6 million at March 31, 2026 and $231.2 million at December 31, 2025. Average loans increased 6.3% linked quarter to $250.9 million from $236.1 million. Period-end loans exceeded second-quarter average loans by approximately $16.7 million. To the extent these balances are maintained, the higher ending loan balance should provide a favorable starting point for third-quarter loan-interest income because the second quarter did not include a full quarter of income on loans originated or purchased throughout the period.

Retail deposits increased to $343.2 million from $338.4 million during the second quarter, while brokered deposits declined to $13.7 million from $19.1 million. Short-term borrowings totaled $14.5 million at June 30, 2026.Total deposits were $357.0 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $357.5 million at March 31, 2026 and $332.4 million at December 31, 2025.

Because loan growth exceeded retail deposit growth, total wholesale funding, consisting of brokered deposits and borrowings, increased to $28.2 million at June 30, 2026 from $19.1 million at March 31, 2026. Wholesale funding increased to 7.1% of total assets from 5.0% at March 31, 2026. The loan-to-deposit ratio increased to approximately 75.0% from 67.8% over the same period. Although the Company used additional wholesale funding and existing liquidity to support loan growth, management believes the Bank continues to maintain substantial liquidity and funding flexibility.

Asset Quality

Asset quality remained stable during the second quarter. Nonperforming loans totaled approximately $669 thousand, or 0.25% of total loans, at June 30, 2026, compared to $662 thousand, or 0.27% of total loans, at March 31, 2026.

Net charge-offs were $108 thousand during the second quarter of 2026, compared to $54 thousand during the first quarter and $45 thousand during the second quarter of 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, net charge-offs were $162 thousand, compared to $49 thousand for the first six months of 2025. Annualized net charge-offs represented approximately 0.13% and 0.05% of average loans for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

The allowance for credit losses increased to $3.2 million, or 1.18% of total loans, at June 30, 2026 from $2.8 million at March 31, 2026. Management believes the increase in the allowance and provision expense primarily reflected loan growth and changes in unfunded commitments, rather than deterioration in credit quality.

Capital Position

Stockholders' equity increased to $21.3 million at June 30, 2026 from $21.0 million at March 31, 2026 and $18.9 million at June 30, 2025. The linked-quarter increase primarily reflected an improvement in accumulated other comprehensive loss associated with the market value of available-for-sale securities, partially offset by the second-quarter net loss.

The Bank's regulatory capital ratios remained above regulatory minimum requirements at June 30, 2026. Continued balance-sheet growth, together with limited current earnings retention, has increased the importance of disciplined capital planning. Management continues to evaluate capital alternatives intended to support prudent growth, maintain appropriate capital cushions and improve long-term shareholder returns.

Results for the second quarter of 2026 reflected continued execution of the Company’s balance-sheet optimization and growth strategy. During the quarter, the Company generated strong loan growth, maintained stable asset quality and underlying net interest margin performance, increased mortgage banking revenue and continued investing in commercial relationship development. Management remains focused on converting this growth into sustainable earnings, improving operating leverage and maintaining appropriate liquidity and capital levels.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Information

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Founded in 1949, The Bank of Glen Burnie® is a locally owned community bank with six branch offices serving Anne Arundel County and a loan production office in Annapolis, Maryland. The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business including the acceptance of demand and time deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships, non-profits and corporations. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. Additional information is available at www.thebankofglenburnie.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” or similar expressions.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - 5 QUARTERS (dollars in thousands, except shares outstanding) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 1,639 $ 1,714 $ 1,777 $ 2,359 $ 1,677 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 3,566 13,340 3,728 9,868 10,991 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 5,205 15,054 5,505 12,227 12,668 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 102,090 103,040 103,469 104,141 104,566 Restricted equity securities, at cost 941 252 441 251 869 Loans 267,629 242,568 231,221 215,320 213,362 Less: Allowance for credit losses (3,164 ) (2,792 ) (2,716 ) (2,568 ) (2,587 ) Loans, net 264,465 239,776 228,505 212,752 210,775 Premises and equipment, net 2,258 2,315 2,393 2,463 2,575 Bank owned life insurance 9,099 9,055 9,012 8,966 8,921 Deferred tax assets, net 7,496 7,737 7,524 7,475 8,102 Accrued interest receivable 1,569 1,458 1,288 1,340 1,206 Accrued taxes receivable 199 19 - 310 271 Prepaid expenses 489 523 400 434 386 Goodwill 317 317 317 317 - Other assets 902 995 1,062 1,118 382 Total Assets $ 395,030 $ 380,541 $ 359,916 $ 351,794 $ 350,721 LIABILITIES Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 105,108 $ 109,596 $ 104,158 $ 107,368 $ 107,027 Interest-bearing deposits 251,855 247,938 228,224 221,701 210,289 Total Deposits 356,963 357,534 332,382 329,069 317,316 Short-term borrowings 14,500 - 4,000 - 13,000 Defined pension liability 340 340 342 341 340 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,902 1,716 1,767 1,655 1,132 Total Liabilities 373,705 359,590 338,491 331,065 331,788 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, par value $1, authorized 15,000,000 shares 2,935 2,920 2,920 2,920 2,901 Shares issued and outstanding 2,934,863 2,919,695 2,919,695 2,919,695 2,900,681 Additional paid-in capital 11,174 11,119 11,119 11,119 11,037 Deferred Compensation, Restricted Stock (129 ) (72 ) (81 ) (84 ) - Retained earnings 22,658 22,930 22,852 22,948 22,823 Accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCL") (15,313 ) (15,946 ) (15,385 ) (16,174 ) (17,828 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 21,325 20,951 21,425 20,729 18,933 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 395,030 $ 380,541 $ 359,916 $ 351,794 $ 350,721





GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY FUNDING - 5 QUARTERS (dollars in thousands, except shares outstanding) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Noninterest-Bearing Deposits $ 105,108 $ 109,596 $ 104,158 $ 107,368 $ 107,027 Interest-Bearing Deposits: Interest-bearing checking 23,581 22,828 22,835 29,199 23,196 Money Market 119,231 111,004 103,382 98,581 93,685 ICS Reciprocal Deposits 1,941 2,173 2,154 - - Savings 60,598 62,862 62,145 67,826 68,043 Time Deposits 32,783 29,951 27,476 26,095 25,365 Total Retail Deposits (A) 343,242 338,414 322,150 329,069 317,316 Brokered Deposits: ICS One-Way Deposits 3,484 7,480 - - - DTC Brokered Deposits 10,237 11,640 10,232 - - Total Brokered Deposits (B) 13,721 19,120 10,232 - - Borrowings (C) 14,500 - 4,000 - 13,000 Total Funding $ 371,463 $ 357,534 $ 336,382 $ 329,069 $ 330,316 Total Wholesale Funding ("WF") - (B) + (C) $ 28,221 $ 19,120 $ 14,232 $ - $ 13,000 As a percentage of Assets 7.1 % 5.0 % 4.0 % 0.0 % 3.7 % As a percentage of Funding 7.6 % 5.3 % 4.2 % 0.0 % 3.9 % Noninterest-Bearing Deposits $ 105,108 $ 109,596 $ 104,158 $ 107,368 $ 107,027 As a percentage of Assets 26.6 % 28.8 % 28.9 % 30.5 % 30.5 % As a percentage of Funding 28.3 % 30.7 % 31.0 % 32.6 % 32.4 %







GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME - 5 QUARTERS (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 3,525 $ 3,527 $ 3,181 $ 3,126 $ 2,909 Interest and dividends on securities 729 686 702 719 732 Interest on deposits with banks and federal funds sold 85 52 82 92 236 Total Interest Income 4,339 4,265 3,965 3,937 3,877 Interest expense Interest on deposits 1,347 1,286 1,132 1,044 942 Interest on short-term borrowings 13 13 25 62 199 Total Interest Expense 1,360 1,299 1,157 1,106 1,141 Net Interest Income 2,979 2,966 2,808 2,831 2,736 Provision (release) of credit loss allowance 569 86 216 44 79 Net interest income after credit loss (release) provision 2,410 2,880 2,592 2,787 2,657 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 39 35 41 37 34 Mortgage commission income 353 197 372 191 - Other fees and commissions 148 140 208 297 142 Income on life insurance 44 43 45 45 44 Total Noninterest Income 584 415 666 570 220 Noninterest expenses Salary and employee benefits 1,876 1,695 1,463 1,865 2,026 Mortgage commission expense 255 145 385 - - Occupancy and equipment expenses 256 271 275 248 256 Legal, accounting and other professional fees 342 352 526 478 278 Data processing and item processing services 172 289 283 219 224 FDIC insurance costs 65 59 46 46 44 Advertising and marketing related expenses 50 35 50 45 30 Loan collection costs 15 - (12 ) 19 7 Telephone costs 5 27 37 20 25 Other expenses 410 386 411 330 362 Total Noninterest Expenses 3,446 3,259 3,464 3,270 3,252 Income (loss) before income taxes (452 ) 36 (206 ) 87 (375 ) Income tax benefit (180 ) (48 ) (111 ) (38 ) (163 ) Net income (loss) $ (272 ) $ 84 $ (95 ) $ 125 $ (212 ) Pre-tax pre-provsion ("PTPP") income (loss) $ 117 $ 122 $ 10 $ 131 $ (296 ) Earnings (loss) per common share(1) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.07 ) (1)Basic and diluted earnings per share are the same as the Company has no dilutive shares.







GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 7,052 $ 5,618 Interest and dividends on securities 1,415 1,477 Interest on deposits with banks and federal funds sold 137 411 Total Interest Income 8,604 7,506 Interest expense Interest on deposits 2,633 1,783 Interest on short-term borrowings 26 424 Total Interest Expense 2,659 2,207 Net Interest Income 5,945 5,299 Provision (release) of credit loss allowance 655 (541 ) Net interest income after credit loss (release) provision 5,290 5,840 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 74 65 Mortgage commission income 550 - Other fees and commissions 288 273 Income on life insurance 87 87 Total Noninterest Income 999 425 Noninterest expenses Salary and employee benefits 3,571 3,853 Mortgage commission expense 400 - Occupancy and equipment expenses 527 565 Legal, accounting and other professional fees 694 662 Data processing and item processing services 461 480 FDIC insurance costs 124 85 Advertising and marketing related expenses 85 66 Loan collection costs 15 52 Telephone costs 32 63 Other expenses 796 690 Total Noninterest Expenses 6,705 6,516 Income (loss) before income taxes (416 ) (251 ) Income tax benefit (228 ) (192 ) Net income (loss) $ (188 ) $ (59 ) PTPP income (loss) $ 239 $ (792 ) Earnings (loss) per common share(1) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.02 ) (1)Basic and diluted earnings per share are the same as the Company has no dilutive shares.







GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA - 5 QUARTERS AND YEAR TO DATE (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) At And For The Three Months Ended At And For The Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 2026 2025 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Selected Balance Sheet Data Assets $ 395,030 $ 380,541 $ 359,916 $ 351,794 $ 350,721 $ 395,030 $ 350,721 Investment securities 102,090 103,040 103,469 104,141 104,566 102,090 104,566 Gross loans 267,629 242,568 231,221 215,320 213,362 267,629 213,362 Goodwill 317 317 317 317 - 317 - Noninterest-bearing deposits 105,108 109,596 104,158 107,368 107,027 105,108 107,027 Interest-bearing deposits 238,134 228,818 217,992 221,701 210,289 238,134 210,289 Retail Deposits 343,242 338,414 322,150 329,069 317,316 343,242 317,316 Wholesale Funding - Advances + Brokered Deposits 28,221 19,120 14,232 - 13,000 28,221 13,000 AOCL (15,313 ) (15,946 ) (15,385 ) (16,174 ) (17,828 ) (15,313 ) (17,828 ) Stockholders' equity 21,325 20,951 21,425 20,729 18,933 21,325 18,933 Summary Income Statement Interest income 4,339 4,265 3,965 3,937 3,877 8,604 7,506 Interest expense 1,360 1,299 1,157 1,106 1,141 2,659 2,207 Net Interest Income 2,979 2,966 2,808 2,831 2,736 5,945 5,299 Provision (release) of credit loss allowance 569 86 216 44 79 655 (541 ) Noninterest income 584 415 666 570 220 999 425 Salary and employee benefits 2,131 1,840 1,848 1,865 2,026 3,971 3,853 Operating Expenses 1,315 1,419 1,616 1,405 1,226 2,734 2,663 Noninterest expenses 3,446 3,259 3,464 3,270 3,252 6,705 6,516 Income (loss) before income taxes (452 ) 36 (206 ) 87 (375 ) (416 ) (251 ) Income tax benefit (180 ) (48 ) (111 ) (38 ) (163 ) (228 ) (192 ) Net income (loss) $ (272 ) $ 84 $ (95 ) $ 125 $ (212 ) $ (188 ) $ (59 ) PTPP income (loss) $ 117 $ 122 $ 10 $ 131 $ (296 ) $ 239 $ (792 ) Earnings (loss) per common share(1) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.07 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted average shares outstanding 2,934,696 2,919,695 2,919,695 2,919,695 2,900,681 2,927,237 2,891,585 Average Balances Assets $ 383,126 $ 369,976 $ 354,743 $ 353,651 $ 356,587 $ 376,551 $ 354,948 Int-bearing deposits and investments (amortized cost) 132,530 133,039 134,544 138,627 150,335 132,785 150,330 Loans 250,921 236,106 220,069 216,263 208,951 243,514 207,411 Non-interest-bearing deposits 107,102 106,088 107,961 109,609 105,395 106,595 104,318 Interest-bearing retail deposits 232,005 220,331 220,748 217,297 212,252 227,018 210,520 Wholesale Funding - Advances + Brokered Deposits 20,969 19,406 2,441 5,286 17,824 19,337 19,020 Stockholders' equity 21,150 21,672 20,913 19,407 18,981 21,477 18,770 GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA - 5 QUARTERS AND YEAR TO DATE (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) At And For The Three Months Ended At And For The Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 2026 2025 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Capital and Capital Ratios (Bank)(2) Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 11.95 % 13.16 % 13.80 % 14.82 % 14.91 % 11.95 % 14.91 % Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio 11.95 % 13.16 % 13.80 % 14.82 % 14.91 % 11.95 % 14.91 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 8.79 % 9.18 % 9.49 % 9.67 % 9.59 % 8.79 % 9.59 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.10 % 14.25 % 14.94 % 15.96 % 16.06 % 13.10 % 16.06 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital $ 35,447 $ 35,673 $ 35,555 $ 36,204 $ 36,449 $ 35,447 $ 36,449 Tier 1 Regulatory Capital $ 35,447 $ 35,673 $ 35,555 $ 36,204 $ 36,449 $ 35,447 $ 36,449 Total Regulatory Capital $ 38,866 $ 38,631 $ 38,482 $ 38,987 $ 39,281 $ 38,866 $ 39,281 Capital Ratios (Company) Common Equity Ratio 5.40 % 5.51 % 5.95 % 5.89 % 5.40 % 5.40 % 5.40 % Tangible Capital Ratio(3) 5.32 % 5.43 % 5.87 % 5.81 % 5.40 % 5.32 % 5.40 % Performance Ratios Return on average assets ("ROAA") -0.28 % 0.09 % -0.11 % 0.14 % -0.24 % -0.10 % -0.03 % PTPP ROAA 0.12 % 0.13 % 0.01 % 0.15 % -0.33 % 0.13 % -0.45 % Efficiency ratio(4) 96.72 % 96.39 % 99.71 % 96.15 % 110.01 % 96.56 % 113.84 % Net operating expense ratio(5) 3.00 % 3.12 % 3.13 % 3.03 % 3.41 % 3.06 % 3.44 % Int-bearing deposit and investment Yields 2.46 % 2.25 % 2.31 % 2.32 % 2.58 % 2.36 % 2.53 % Loan yields 5.63 % 6.06 % 5.73 % 5.73 % 5.58 % 5.84 % 5.46 % Core loan yields 5.63 % 5.77 % 5.73 % 5.73 % 5.58 % 5.70 % 5.46 % Yield on earning assets 4.54 % 4.69 % 4.44 % 4.40 % 4.33 % 4.61 % 4.23 % Cost of funds 1.52 % 1.52 % 1.39 % 1.32 % 1.36 % 1.52 % 1.33 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.16 % 2.20 % 2.06 % 1.97 % 1.99 % 2.18 % 1.94 % Net interest margin 3.11 % 3.26 % 3.14 % 3.16 % 3.05 % 3.19 % 2.99 % Core Net Interest Margin 3.11 % 3.08 % 3.14 % 3.16 % 3.05 % 3.10 % 2.99 % Dividends Paid $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Cash dividends declared per share $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Tangible book value per share(3) $ 7.16 $ 7.07 $ 7.23 $ 6.99 $ 6.53 $ 7.16 $ 6.53 Book value per share $ 7.27 $ 7.18 $ 7.34 $ 7.10 $ 6.53 $ 7.27 $ 6.53 Shares issued and outstanding 2,934,863 2,919,695 2,919,695 2,919,695 2,900,681 2,934,863 2,900,681 GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA - 5 QUARTERS AND YEAR TO DATE (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) At And For The Three Months Ended At And For The Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 2026 2025 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Asset Quality and Liquidity Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") $ 3,164 $ 2,792 $ 2,716 $ 2,568 $ 2,587 $ 3,164 $ 2,587 Nonaccrual loans $ 669 $ 662 $ 1,256 $ 1,201 $ 1,066 $ 669 $ 1,066 90+past due and accruing - - - - - - - Restructured loans(6) - - - - - - - Nonperforming loans ("NPLs") 669 662 1,256 1,201 1,066 669 1,066 Other Real Estate Owned - - - - - - - Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") $ 669 $ 662 $ 1,256 $ 1,201 $ 1,066 $ 669 $ 1,066 ACL to gross loans 1.18 % 1.15 % 1.17 % 1.19 % 1.21 % 1.18 % 1.21 % NPLs to gross loans 0.25 % 0.27 % 0.54 % 0.56 % 0.50 % 0.25 % 0.50 % ACL to nonperforming loans 472.9 % 421.8 % 216.2 % 213.8 % 242.7 % 472.9 % 242.7 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 108 $ 54 $ 71 $ 94 $ 45 $ 162 $ 49 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to avg. loans 0.17 % 0.09 % 0.13 % 0.17 % 0.09 % 0.13 % 0.05 % NPAs to Assets 0.17 % 0.17 % 0.35 % 0.34 % 0.30 % 0.17 % 0.30 % Loans to Retail Deposits 78.0 % 71.7 % 71.8 % 65.4 % 67.2 % 78.0 % 67.2 % Loans to Funding 72.0 % 67.8 % 68.7 % 65.4 % 64.6 % 72.0 % 64.6 % (1)Basic and diluted earnings per share are the same as the Company has no dilutive shares. (2)The Company and Bank are subject to regulatory capital requirements administered by federal banking agencies. Management has determined that the Company’s risk-based capital ratios are not materially different than the Bank’s and the Company's regulatory ratios are not reflected in the table. (3)Tangible book value and tangible capital ratios exclude goodwill of $317 thousand (4)The efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (5)The net operating expense ratio is defined as noninterest expense less noninterest income divided by average assets. (6)These are restructured loans to borrowers with financial difficulty that are not included in nonaccrual status.



