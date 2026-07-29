Hawthorn Bancshares Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HWBK), (the “Company”), the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank, reported second quarter 2026 net income of $7.3 million, or earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) of $1.06.

Second Quarter 2026 Results

Net income improved $1.2 million, or 20.1% , to $7.3 million from the second quarter 2025 (the "prior year quarter") and the efficiency ratio improved to 60.66% compared to 62.32% for the prior year quarter

EPS of $1.06 , an improvement of $0.18 per share, or 20% , from the prior year quarter

Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") improved in the second quarter 2026 to 4.16% compared to 4.07% for the first quarter 2026 (the "prior quarter”) and 3.89% for the prior year quarter

Provision for credit losses was $0.2 million higher than the prior quarter

Return on average assets and equity of 1.63% and 16.39%, respectively

Loans decreased $37.8 million, or 2.6%, and deposits decreased $30.1 million , or 2.0% , compared to the prior quarter

Investments increased $25.4 million, or 12.0%, compared to the prior quarter

Credit quality remained stable with non-performing assets to total loans of 0.53% compared to 0.35% in the prior year quarter

Remained "well capitalized" with total risk-based capital of 16.40%

Book value per share was $26.50, an increase of $1.07, or 4.2%, compared to the prior quarter and $3.97, or 17.6%, compared to the prior year quarter

(unaudited)

$000, except per share data

June 30, March 31, June 30, 2026 2026 2025 Balance sheet information Total assets $ 1,773,040 $ 1,855,860 $ 1,877,417 Loans held for investment 1,416,360 1,454,171 1,462,898 Investment securities 236,171 210,808 229,392 Deposits 1,488,189 1,518,316 1,517,986 Total stockholders’ equity 182,794 175,386 156,823 Market and per share data Book value per share $ 26.50 $ 25.43 $ 22.53 Market price per share 39.30 33.69 29.14 Diluted earnings per share (QTR) 1.06 0.83 0.88

Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2026

Earnings

Net income for the second quarter 2026 was $7.3 million, an increase of $1.58 million, or 27.6%, from the prior quarter, and an increase of $1.2 million, or 20.1%, from the prior year quarter. EPS improved to $1.06 for the second quarter 2026 compared to $0.83 for the prior quarter and $0.88 for the prior year quarter.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the second quarter 2026 was $17.3 million, an increase of $0.2 million from the prior quarter, and an increase of $1.1 million from the prior year quarter.

Interest income increased $0.4 million compared to the prior year quarter, driven primarily by higher rates on earning assets in the current quarter, while interest expense decreased $0.7 million compared to the prior year quarter due to lower costs on deposits. Net interest margin, on an FTE basis, was 4.16% for the current quarter, compared to 4.07% for the prior quarter, and 3.89% for the prior year quarter.

The yield earned on average loans held for investment increased to 6.18%, on an FTE basis, for the second quarter 2026, compared to 6.11% for the prior quarter and 5.98% for the prior year quarter.

The average cost of deposits was 2.13% for the second quarter 2026, compared to 2.15% for the prior quarter and 2.35% for the prior year quarter. Non-interest bearing demand deposits as a percent of total deposits was 28.0% as of June 30, 2026, compared to 28.0% and 27.7% at March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively.

Non-interest Income

Total non-interest income for the second quarter 2026 was $5.3 million, an increase of $2.2 million, or 72.1%, from the prior quarter, and an increase of $1.8 million, or 50.6%, from the prior year quarter. The increase during the quarter was primarily due the recognition of a gain the sale of a bank administrative office that was no longer being used.

Non-interest Expense

Total non-interest expense for the second quarter 2026 was $13.7 million, an increase of $0.7 million, or 5.4%, from the prior quarter, and an increase of $1.4 million, or 11.7%, from the prior year quarter.

The second quarter 2026 efficiency ratio was 60.66% compared to 64.29% and 62.32% for the prior quarter and prior year quarter, respectively. The improvement in the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to higher net interest margin and an increase in non-interest income.

Loans

Loans held for investment decreased $37.8 million, or 2.6%, to $1.42 billion as of June 30, 2026 compared to March 31, 2026, and decreased $46.5 million, or 3.2% from June 30, 2025.

Investments

Investments increased $25.4 million, or 12.0%, to $236.2 million as of June 30, 2026 compared to March 31, 2026, and increased $6.8 million, or 3.0%, from June 30, 2025.

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets to total loans was 0.53% at June 30, 2026, 0.47% at December 31, 2025, and 0.35% at June 30, 2025. Non-performing assets totaled $7.5 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $6.9 million and $5.2 million at March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively. The increase in the current year quarter compared to the prior year quarter was due to an increase in other real estate owned.

In the second quarter 2026, the Company had net loan charge-offs of $0.14 million, or 0.04% annualized, of average loans, compared to net loan charge-offs of $0.06 million, or 0.02% of average loans, and $0.05 million, or 0.01% annualized, of average loans, in the prior quarter and prior year quarter, respectively.

The Company provided a provision for credit losses of $0.2 million for the second quarter 2026 compared to providing a $0.1 million provision in the prior quarter, and releasing a $0.1 million provision for the prior year quarter.

The allowance for credit losses at June 30, 2026 was $20.7 million, or 1.46% of outstanding loans, and 311.50% of non-performing loans. At March 31, 2026, the allowance for credit losses was $20.9 million, or 1.44% of outstanding loans, and 308.25% of non-performing loans. At June 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses was $21.6 million, or 1.47% of outstanding loans, and 781.24% of non-performing loans. The allowance for credit losses represents management’s best estimate of expected losses inherent in the loan portfolio and is commensurate with risks in the loan portfolio as of June 30, 2026 as determined by management.

Deposits

Total deposits at June 30, 2026 were $1.49 billion, a decrease of $30.1 million, or 2.0%, from March 31, 2026, and a decrease of $29.8 million, or 2.0% annualized, from June 30, 2025. The decrease in deposits at June 30, 2026 as compared to June 30, 2025 was a result of decreases in savings, interest checking, money market accounts and time deposits.

Capital

The Company maintains its “well capitalized” regulatory capital position. At June 30, 2026, capital ratios were as follows: total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets 16.40%; tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 15.15%; common equity tier 1 12.07%; tier 1 leverage 12.91%; and common equity to assets 10.31%.

Pursuant to the Company's Repurchase Plan, management is given discretion to determine the number and pricing of the shares to be purchased under the plan, as well as the timing of any such purchases. The Board of Directors amended the plan on July 29, 2026 to increase the authorized repurchase limit to $10 million. The Company repurchased 12,000 common shares under the repurchase plan during the first six months of 2026 at an average cost of $32.68 per share totaling $0.4 million. As of June 30, 2026, $8.0 million remains available for share repurchases pursuant to the plan.

On July 29, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share, payable October 1, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2026.

[Tables follow]

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

(unaudited)

$000, except per share data

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, Statement of income information: 2026 2026 2025 Total interest income $ 24,352 $ 24,394 $ 23,911 Total interest expense 7,094 7,292 7,769 Net interest income 17,258 17,102 16,142 Provision for (release of) credit losses 238 73 (51 ) Non-interest income 5,337 3,101 3,545 Investment securities gains (losses), net 280 5 (1 ) Non-interest expense 13,707 13,003 12,269 Pre-tax income 8,930 7,132 7,468 Income taxes 1,604 1,389 1,367 Net income $ 7,326 $ 5,743 $ 6,101 Earnings per share: Basic: $ 1.06 $ 0.83 $ 0.88 Diluted: $ 1.06 $ 0.83 $ 0.88 Six Months Ended June 30, Statement of income information: 2026 2025 Total interest income $ 48,746 $ 47,369 Total interest expense 14,386 15,933 Net interest income 34,360 31,436 Provision for (release of) credit losses 311 (391 ) Non-interest income 8,477 7,008 Investment securities gains (losses), net 285 (3 ) Non-interest expense 26,749 24,768 Pre-tax income 16,062 14,064 Income taxes 2,993 2,580 Net income $ 13,069 $ 11,484 Earnings per share: Basic: $ 1.89 $ 1.65 Diluted: $ 1.89 $ 1.65

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (continued)

(unaudited)

$000

As of or for the three months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2026 2026 2025 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.63 % 1.26 % 1.36 % Return on average common equity 16.39 13.07 15.85 Net interest margin (FTE) 4.16 4.07 3.89 Efficiency ratio 60.66 64.29 62.32 Asset Quality Ratios Non-performing loans (a) $ 6,655 $ 6,791 $ 2,761 Non-performing assets 7,500 6,855 5,186 Net charge-offs 138 58 51 Net charge-offs to average loans (b) 0.04 % 0.02 % 0.01 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.46 1.44 1.47 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.47 0.47 0.19 Non-performing assets to loans 0.53 0.47 0.35 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.42 0.37 0.28 Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans 311.50 308.25 781.24 Capital Ratios Average stockholders' equity to average total assets 9.94 % 9.67 % 8.56 % Period-end stockholders' equity to period-end assets 10.31 9.45 8.35 Total risk-based capital ratio 16.40 15.84 15.12 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 15.15 14.59 13.87 Common equity Tier 1 capital 12.07 11.54 10.82 Tier 1 leverage ratio 12.91 12.34 11.87

(a) Non-performing loans include loans 90-days past due and accruing and non-accrual loans.

(b) Annualized

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc., a bank holding company headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, is the parent company of Hawthorn Bank, which has served families and businesses for more than 160 years. Hawthorn Bank has multiple locations, including in the greater Kansas City metropolitan area, Jefferson City, Columbia, Springfield, and Clinton.

Contact:

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc.

Brent M. Giles

Chief Executive Officer

TEL: 573.761.6100

www.HawthornBancshares.com

The financial results in this press release reflect preliminary, unaudited results, which are not final until the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q is filed. Statements made in this press release that suggest the Company's or management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, or predictions of the future include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the Company's quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein, except as required by law.