Scouting America Launches Flood Bucket Service Project at 2026 National Jamboree to Support West Virginians

GLEN JEAN, WV, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scouting America announced the successful completion of a large-scale Flood Bucket Service Project at the 2026 National Jamboree, through the Messengers of Peace Service Hub, bringing together Scouts and volunteers from across the nation to support communities recovering from recent storms in West Virginia.

Assembled during the National Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve, 2,500 flood buckets were placed into service immediately, supporting neighbors in West Virginia affected by recent severe weather and flooding. The buckets contained cleaning and recovery supplies that will help local residents begin the challenging process of returning their homes and communities to normal. The service project provided Scouts with a hands-on opportunity to make an immediate and meaningful impact while learning about disaster response, community resilience, and the importance of volunteer service.

"One of the most powerful aspects of this project was that Scouts witnessed the immediate impact of their work," said Glenn Ault, chair of the National Jamboree. "The flood buckets assembled at the Jamboree didn't sit in storage. They were distributed right away to communities affected by recent storms, allowing Scouts to see how their service made a difference for families in need."

The project highlighted the organization's longstanding commitment to service, preparedness, and helping others in times of need.

"Scouting has always been about answering the call to help others," said Ault. "The Flood Bucket Service Project gave Scouts the opportunity to put the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law into action while providing critical support to families recovering from recent storms."

The National Jamboree, held at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in West Virginia, brought together thousands of Scouts and volunteers for a celebration of adventure, leadership, innovation, and service. The Flood Bucket Service Project demonstrated Scouting America's commitment to developing young people who are prepared to lead and serve when their communities need them most.

By combining hands-on service with disaster preparedness education, the project reinforced a core principle of Scouting: helping other people at all times. Through the Flood Bucket Service Project, Scouts did more than learn about disaster recovery. They became an active part of it, providing immediate support to West Virginia communities recovering from recent storms and demonstrating the power of service in action.

Project Partners

The Messengers of Peace Service Hub is made possible through the support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in partnership with World Scouting and the World Scout Foundation, under the Messengers of Peace Fund. Partners include the American Red Cross, Avive Life, the Disaster Response Ministries of the West Virginia Conference of the United Methodist Church, and Walmart Business.

“Businesses have an important role to play in helping communities prepare for challenges and recover when disasters occur,” said Ashley Hubka, senior vice president and general manager of Walmart Business. “By sourcing and delivering the critical supplies for this large-scale service initiative, Walmart Business is proud to support Scouting America in creating meaningful opportunities for young people to lead through service and strengthen communities across the country.”

Service with Lasting Impact

The Messengers of Peace Service Hub represents one of the National Jamboree’s signature service initiatives and reflects Scouting America’s broader commitment to community engagement and disaster preparedness. Beyond assembling supplies, participants gain a deeper understanding of disaster response, resilience, and the importance of helping others in times of need.

“This service project reminds Scouts that leadership is measured not only by what we accomplish for ourselves, but by how we serve others,” said Bill Beaumont, director of the National Jamboree. “Every bucket assembled represents hope for a family rebuilding after disaster.”

As Scouts from across the nation gathered in West Virginia for the National Jamboree, they are leaving a legacy of service that will extend far beyond the Summit Bechtel Reserve and into communities recovering from floods and other emergencies.

About Scouting America

Scouting America provides the nation’s foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be “Prepared. For Life.®” Scouting America welcomes all of America’s youth into its programs. Our goal is to give them fantastic experiences in the outdoors, and elsewhere, where they can grow with us in a safe environment. More than 130 million Americans have been through our programs since our founding, and nearly 1 million youth are served by 477,000 dedicated adult volunteers in local councils throughout the country. To learn more about Scouting America’s mission, or to sign your child up for Scouting, visit www.BeAScout.org.

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