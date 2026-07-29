NEWPORT NEWS, Va., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that the U.S. nuclear submarine shipbuilding team, which includes the company’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division, has been awarded contracts for construction of Block VI Virginia-class and Build II Columbia-class submarines.

The combined total of approximately $76.6 billion in contract modifications from the U.S. Navy to HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding and General Dynamics Electric Boat (GDEB) is to support the construction of five additional Columbia-class, nine additional Virginia-class submarines, and other funding for shipyard infrastructure.

In the Virginia-class program, NNS will serve as the delivery yard for six of the planned submarines. In the Columbia-class program, NNS is a major shipbuilding partner, constructing and delivering six module sections per submarine.

“We are committed to building the nuclear-powered submarines that protect our nation,” NNS President Kari Wilkinson said. “These contracts provide the American shipbuilding industrial base the opportunity to demonstrate that commitment in a meaningful way and we are honored to serve our customer and our country.”

NNS and GDEB have built and delivered 26 Virginia-class submarines to date.





A photo accompanying this release is available at: http://hii.com/news/hii-is-awarded-contracts-for-construction-of-block-vi-virginia-class-and-build-ii-columbia-class-submarines/.

About HII

HII is America’s largest shipbuilder, delivering the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain mission technologies, including unmanned systems, to U.S. and allied defense customers. HII is the largest producer of unmanned underwater vehicles for the U.S. Navy and the world.

With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII builds and integrates defense capabilities extending from the core fleet to C6ISR, AI/ML, EW and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 45,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

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HII on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wearehii



Contact:

Todd Corillo

Todd.T.Corillo@HII-co.com

(757) 688-3220

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/675cac32-80d8-4d2b-bd11-a32099dec39a