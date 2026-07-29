HIMS INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HIMS) complied with federal securities laws. On July 29, 2026, the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) announced that it is suing Hims & Hers alleging the Company “fails to clearly disclose that it charges consumers for prescriptions almost immediately after they submit an intake form, despite telling consumers that they will be able to consult with a medical provider to find a treatment that is ‘right for them.’” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

If you purchased Hims & Hers stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/hims-hers-health/ to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, and 2023, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com , and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com