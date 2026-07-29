PLNT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Securities Fraud Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Planet Fitness, Inc. Investors - Contact Kirby McInerney LLP by September 14, 2026

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased Planet Fitness, Inc. (“Planet Fitness” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PLNT) securities to contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost.

If you suffered a loss on your Planet Fitness investments, you have until September 14, 2026 to request lead plaintiff appointment. Courts do not consider lead plaintiff applications submitted after this deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions. Learn more about the lead plaintiff process and eligibility requirements here.

Follow the link below for more information about the lawsuit:

[CONTACT THE FIRM IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS]

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit alleges that Planet Fitness provided positive statements to investors that its “We Are All Strong on This Planet” marketing campaign was resonating and had “legs to extend into 2026,” expressed confidence in a planned national price increase for its Black Card premium membership to $29.99, and reaffirmed its fiscal year 2026 guidance and a new three-year growth plan while concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Planet Fitness’ customer acquisition. Specifically, the Company’s marketing had pivoted toward fitness-minded consumers and was alienating its core target demographic of fitness beginners and casual gym-goers. As a result, Planet Fitness was experiencing a significant headwind in net member joins during its peak first-quarter sign-up period that rendered its previously issued fiscal 2026 guidance and long-term financial targets unachievable.



On May 7, 2026, Planet Fitness announced financial results for the first quarter of 2026, revealing that its critical peak sign-up period was off to a slower-than-expected start internally. The Company cut full-year 2026 growth guidance, cutting same-store growth from 4-5% to 1%, and withdrew the long-term three-year growth algorithm it had introduced six months prior, attributing these results to marketing that failed to resonate with its core customer base, alongside external competition, macroeconomic, and weather-related impacts. The Company also announced it was pausing the planned national rollout of the Black Card price increase to prioritize revitalizing new membership growth. On this news, the price of Planet Fitness shares declined by $19.95 per share, or over 31%, from $63.96 per share on May 6, 2025 to close at $44.01 on May 7, 2026.

[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CLASS ACTION]

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Planet Fitness securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[HOW CAN I PROTECT MY RIGHTS?]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com