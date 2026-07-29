The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism Launches 2nd Annual Bonefishing Tournament Series

Nassau, The Bahamas, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism is inviting anglers from around the world to experience one of the Caribbean’s premier fishing competitions as the 2nd Annual Bahamas Bonefishing Tournament Series returns.

Set across the renowned flats of Andros, Long Island and Exuma from September through November, the multi-island tournament series will offer more than $100,000 in cash and prizes while showcasing The Bahamas as a world-class destination for bonefishing. Additional awards will include curated fishing expeditions within The Bahamas, premium angling equipment, and locally crafted Bahamian artwork.

Open to international anglers at a registration fee of $500 per participant, the series will spotlight The Bahamas’ sport fishing sector by combining elite competition with immersive island experiences that showcase its pristine waters, renowned fishing grounds and commitment to sustainable, high-value tourism. The program will also include angling pairing parties, culturally infused entertainment, festive awards ceremonies, community engagement and networking opportunities among participants.

“The Bahamas offers a unique and highly differentiated experience within the global tourism landscape,” said the Hon. Glenys Hanna Martin, Minister of Tourism. “It’s shallow-water ecosystems rank among the most productive globally, and its wider marine environment sustains key species that position The Bahamas as not only a leading destination for sustainable flats fishing, but high-quality, nature-based tourism experiences.”

Supporting the tournament’s commitment to sustainable sportfishing and marine conservation, the Tourism Development Corporation (TDC) and Bonefish & Tarpon Trust (BTT) have partnered to help advance the responsible development of The Bahamas’ sport fishing sector while promoting the preservation of the country’s valuable marine ecosystems and natural resources.

“This continued collaboration reflects our shared commitment to celebrating The Bahamas’ world-renowned flats fishery while protecting and increasing awareness on the habitats, fisheries, and communities that sustain it," said Rashema Ingraham, Caribbean Program Director, BTT.

"By bringing together guides, anglers, government, and local communities across several islands, the tournament series creates a meaningful platform for conservation education, stewardship, and action. It also provides an important opportunity to increase visibility on the increasing need to ensure best handling practices for catch-and-release fishing, ensuring that bonefish are released healthy, and that this iconic fishery remains strong for future generations.

She added: “Together we are advancing a love for the sport but also responsible angling, and a sustainable future for Bonefishing in The Bahamas."

Governed by the internationally recognized standards of the International Game Fish Association (IGFA), this premier catch-and-release tournament showcases The Bahamas as a world-class destination for flats fishing. Targeting bonefish, with tarpon and permit also in play, the competition adheres to conservation best practices sanctioned by (BTT), reinforcing a strong commitment to sustainable fisheries management.

Each event pairs two anglers per vessel with a licensed Bahamian fishing guide, highlighting the expertise of local professionals and the authenticity of the experience. Competitors contend for top honors, including special distinctions such as the GOAT Award, presented to teams achieving a coveted Grand Slam, landing a bonefish, tarpon, and permit within a single day.

Few destinations command the reverence of The Bahamas within the global angling community. Its expansive shallow-water flats, abundant marine life, and highly skilled guides continue to attract discerning anglers from across the world, season after season.

The full tournament schedule is as follows:

Andros: 30 September– 4 October 2026 at Andros Lighthouse Yacht Club, Fresh Creek

Long Island: 14 –18 October 2026 at Stella Maris Resort Club, Stella Maris

Exuma: 10–15 November 2026 at Hideaways at Palm Bay, George Town (Championship)

For more information on The Bahamas Bonefishing Tournament Series and bonefishing experiences in The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com.

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About The Bahamas:

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travelers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

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