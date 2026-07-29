Wetour Robotics Announces Share Consolidation

AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wetour Robotics Limited (Nasdaq: WETO) ("Wetour Robotics" or the "Company"), a Physical AI infrastructure and wearable robotics company, today announced that it will effect a share consolidation of its ordinary shares of par value US$0.0001 each at a ratio of 1-for-100, effective on August 3, 2026 (the “Share Consolidation”). The Company’s ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on a post-consolidation basis at the open of the market session on August 3, 2026. Upon the market opening on August 3, 2026, the Company’s ordinary shares will continue to be traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “WETO” with the new CUSIP number G9513A119.

Prior to the Share Consolidation, 107,783,305 ordinary shares are issued and outstanding. As a result of the Share Consolidation, every 100 shares (or part thereof) will be combined into one (1) share, with fractional shares rounded up to the next whole share, and approximately 1,077,834 ordinary shares will be issued and outstanding after the Share Consolidation. The Company is authorized to issue 10,000,000 number of ordinary shares of par value US$0.01 each. All outstanding stock options, warrants and other rights to purchase the Company’s ordinary shares will be adjusted proportionately as a result of the Share Consolidation.

Upon the effectuation of the Share Consolidation, shareholders holding shares through a bank, broker or other nominee will have their shares automatically adjusted to reflect the Share Consolidation. Beneficial holders may contact their bank, broker or nominee for more information. Please direct any questions to your broker or the Company's transfer agent, VStock Transfer, LLC, by calling +1 (212) 828-8436.

About Wetour Robotics Limited

Wetour Robotics Limited (NASDAQ: WETO) is a Physical AI infrastructure and wearable robotics company headquartered in Austin, Texas. The Company is developing Orchestra, a Physical AI platform that connects intelligent agents to the physical world through wearable sensors, visual intelligence, edge AI computing and connected machines. Conductor is the Company’s wrist-worn neuromuscular interface, and VisionLink is its visual intelligence module.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performances, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s ability to achieve its goals and strategies, the Company’s future business development and plans for future business development, including its financial conditions and results of operations, product and service demand and acceptance, reputation and brand, the impact of competition and pricing, changes in technology, government regulations, fluctuations in general economic and business conditions, the Company’s ability to comply with Nasdaq continued listing standards and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, as well as its current reports on Form 6-K and other filings, all of which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Investor Relations Contact

Annabelle Li

Head of Investor Relations

ir@wetourrobotics.com