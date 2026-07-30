Maple Tree Counselling Hong Kong Expands Couples Therapy Support for Communication, Trust and Relationship Challenges

Hong Kong, Hong Kong, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relationships are rarely defined by a single disagreement or moment of crisis. More often, they are shaped by small patterns that develop over time—misunderstandings left unresolved, emotional needs left unspoken and communication that gradually becomes less effective. While many people assume couples counselling is only for relationships on the brink of separation, the reality is quite different. Increasingly, couples seek professional support not because their relationship has failed, but because they want to strengthen it before deeper problems take hold. For more information visit https://www.mapletreecounselling.com/our-services/couples-and-relationship-therapy/

At Maple Tree Counselling Hong Kong, couples therapy is viewed as a collaborative process that supports the relationship itself rather than either individual partner. The focus is not on assigning blame or deciding who is right or wrong, but on understanding the patterns shaping the relationship and helping partners build healthier, more effective ways of relating.

Couples counselling is inclusive of all intimate relationships, including married, newly established, LGBTQ+, non-monogamous and cross-cultural partnerships. Every relationship is unique, and therapy is tailored to each couple's goals, values and dynamics.

A common misconception is that couples counselling exists solely to keep relationships together. In reality, the therapist's role is to support the healthiest outcome for the relationship. For many couples, this means rebuilding trust, strengthening communication and restoring emotional connection. For others, it may involve navigating a respectful separation or transitioning to a healthy co-parenting relationship. Throughout the process, therapists remain neutral, facilitating constructive dialogue rather than advocating for either partner.

Communication difficulties remain one of the most common reasons couples seek support. Many partners arrive describing recurring arguments, emotional distance or intimacy concerns, only to discover that communication lies at the heart of these challenges. Left unresolved, communication breakdowns can contribute to resentment, secrecy, financial conflict and, in some cases, infidelity.

Maple Tree Counselling therapists regularly support couples experiencing trust issues, recurring conflict, parenting disagreements, financial stress, addiction, grief, fertility challenges, pregnancy loss, postnatal depression, menopause and major life transitions such as relocation, career changes or retirement. Every relationship presents a different combination of strengths and challenges, requiring an approach that is both personalised and evidence-based.

An important part of therapy involves helping partners understand the emotional patterns driving conflict. One partner may naturally approach disagreements through logic and problem-solving, while the other seeks emotional validation before solutions. Others process emotions at different speeds, creating cycles where one partner pursues discussion while the other withdraws. Without awareness, these differences can become entrenched, leaving both partners feeling misunderstood.

Through guided conversations, therapists help couples identify these interaction cycles, understand the attachment needs beneath them and develop healthier ways of communicating. Rather than simply resolving individual disagreements, therapy equips couples with practical skills they can continue using long after sessions have ended.

Many Maple Tree Counselling therapists draw on evidence-based approaches including the Gottman Method and Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT). The Gottman Method provides practical strategies for improving communication, managing conflict and strengthening friendship, while EFT helps partners understand the deeper emotional needs and attachment patterns influencing their relationship. Together, these approaches help foster greater trust, emotional safety and lasting connection.

The therapeutic journey begins with a complimentary 15-minute pre-screen phone call, giving couples an opportunity to discuss their concerns, learn about the therapist's approach and determine whether the relationship feels like a good fit. This initial conversation helps establish rapport, one of the strongest predictors of successful therapy outcomes.

Sessions run for 80 minutes, allowing sufficient time for both partners to feel heard while exploring complex dynamics without feeling rushed. Depending on their circumstances, couples may attend weekly or fortnightly, with the duration of therapy guided by their goals and the complexity of the issues being explored.

Couples seeking relationship counselling can work with an experienced team of therapists in HK at Maple Tree Counselling. In Hong Kong, relationship counselling is provided by Julia Laubscher, Paul Vallis, Kari Entwisle and Nicola Shannon, while John Mok-Lamme offer couples therapy online.

Importantly, couples do not need to be in crisis or have all the answers before seeking support. Whether navigating a recent betrayal, feeling disconnected after years together or simply wanting to strengthen an already healthy relationship, therapy offers an opportunity to better understand both themselves and each other.

Healthy relationships are not built on the absence of conflict but on the ability to navigate challenges with openness, empathy and mutual respect. Rather than being a last resort, couples counselling is increasingly recognised as a proactive investment in the long-term health of a relationship.

Through compassionate support, evidence-based guidance and practical strategies for change, Maple Tree Counselling helps couples move beyond unhelpful patterns towards greater understanding, emotional safety and stronger, more resilient relationships.

Those interested in learning more about the practice’s counselling and therapy services can visit the Maple Tree Counselling website at https://www.mapletreecounselling.com/

Attachment