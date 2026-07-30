REPL INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Into Potential Securities Fraud

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Replimune Group Inc. (“Replimune” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REPL). The investigation concerns whether the Company and/or members of its senior management may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On July 28, 2026, the FDA released briefing documents regarding the Company’s lead trial for its drug vusolimogene oderparepvec, or RP1, for skin cancer. The briefing documents revealed the FDA has deemed the single-armed mid-stage study submitted by Replimune to support the drug’s approval as “non interpretable.” FDA reviewers stated the assessment used in the study “confounds interpretation of the reported efficacy results and limits FDA’s ability to verify the reported results.”

On this news, Replimune’s stock price fell $3.28, or approximately 38%, to close at $5.35 on July 28, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Replimune securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

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