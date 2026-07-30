IAALS Launches Justice Narrative Project to Unite Civil Justice Voices Nationwide

Denver, CO, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IAALS, the Institute for the Advancement of the American Legal System, today announced the launch of the Justice Narrative Project, a collaborative effort bringing together leaders from across the civil justice ecosystem to build a coordinated, high-level message on the importance of our civil justice system, broad access to justice, and justice system improvement that catalyzes civil justice champions to unite in how we frame its urgency. As the project's inaugural resource, IAALS is releasing the Civil Justice Messaging Guide, a practical framework that helps organizations across the civil justice ecosystem communicate more effectively about why civil justice matters, the urgency to make improvements to a failing system, and the role they can play in building a system that works.

The Justice Narrative Project grew from a simple realization: improving the civil justice system requires more than good ideas. It requires helping people understand the importance of our justice system, why change is needed, and how better approaches can improve people's lives. Through collaboration with a national working group and partners representing foundations, legal services organizations, bar associations, research organizations, and access to justice leaders, IAALS developed a messaging framework that organizations can adapt while reinforcing a shared narrative about civil justice.

"Whether someone is facing an eviction, navigating a family dispute, or recovering unpaid wages, these are life problems that shape people's futures, their communities, and our economy," said Brittany K.T. Kauffman, CEO of IAALS. "While many dedicated people are working to ensure a system that delivers on its promise of justice for all, change in complex institutions is hard and progress can be slow. The Justice Narrative Project is about boosting that work by ensuring a broad understanding of what is at stake and a shared urgency to make improvements.”

The Civil Justice Messaging Guide includes research-informed messaging built around shared values—including fairness, opportunity, community, and economy—along with adaptable message frameworks, audience guidance, and practical communications tools that organizations can tailor to their own work.

“No single organization can change public understanding of civil justice on its own," said Jennifer S. Bentley, Executive Director of the Michigan State Bar Foundation. "This project gives all of us a common starting point while leaving room for every organization to speak in its own voice. When we reinforce the same values while speaking authentically to our own communities, our collective impact becomes much greater."

Rather than leading with legal jargon or institutional language, the guide encourages organizations to center relatable stories, shared values, and practical solutions that help people understand why civil justice matters and how they can be part of improving it. The guide includes adaptable messaging frameworks, audience-specific guidance, ready-to-use message templates, communications best practices, and practical tools that organizations can immediately put to work across everything from media outreach to public presentations.

"The people doing this work every day know that meaningful change depends on more than good ideas—it depends on bringing others along," said Elisa "Emo" Overall, Executive Director of the Colorado Access to Justice Commission." This guide helps practitioners communicate with greater clarity and confidence, so we can spend less time explaining what civil justice is and more time building partnerships, earning trust, and improving outcomes for the people we serve."

IAALS encourages organizations throughout the civil justice community to use, adapt, and share the Civil Justice Messaging Guide as they engage their own audiences and help strengthen the national conversation about civil justice.

The Civil Justice Messaging Guide is available for download at: https://iaals.du.edu/sites/default/files/documents/publications/civil_justice_messaging_guide.pdf

More information about the Justice Narrative Project can be found at: https://iaals.du.edu/projects/justice-narrative-project

About IAALS: IAALS, the Institute for the Advancement of the American Legal System, is an independent research organization that innovates and advances solutions that make our civil justice system more just. Founded in 2006 at the University of Denver, IAALS believes that justice for all must be a reality for everyone.

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