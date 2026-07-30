TWFG, Inc. To Announce Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 5, 2026

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWFG), a leading independent insurance distribution platform, announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.



The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, August 6, 2026.

CLICK HERE TO ACCESS THE CALL BY WEBCAST

TO REGISTER FOR ACCESS TO THE LIVE CONFERENCE CALL:

Click on the link below and complete the online registration form.

Upon registering you will receive the dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.

Select a method for joining the call:

Dial-In: A dial in number and unique PIN are displayed to connect directly from your phone.

Call Me: Enter your phone number and click “Call Me” for an immediate callback from the system. The call will come from a US number.





CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website for a limited time following the call.

About TWFG

TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWFG) is a leading insurance distribution platform providing innovative and personalized insurance solutions to individuals and businesses across the United States. Anchored by a scalable, technology-enabled platform, TWFG supports a sophisticated agent network of retail branch agencies, and MGA agents, that create sustainable growth and long-term value. For more information, visit www.twfg.com.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

ir@twfg.com

PR Contact:

Alex Bunch

TWFG, Inc. – Chief Marketing Officer

E-mail: alex@twfg.com