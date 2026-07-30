Mission Pet Health and Operation Kindness Humane Society Partnership Sets a New Standard for Veterinary Training and Community Impact at Scale

Birmingham, AL, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Mission Pet Health, we believe exceptional veterinary medicine starts with exceptional mentorship. On July 14, we proudly celebrated the successful launch of an innovative surgical mentorship program in Carrollton, Texas, in partnership with Operation Kindness Humane Society, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of companion animals.

Now open and fully operational in its new dedicated space at Operation Kindness, the program has already welcomed its first cohort of early-career veterinarians — marking an exciting milestone in a collaboration that reflects a shared commitment to advancing veterinary medicine, strengthening the next generation of clinicians, and expanding access to care for thousands of animals in need.

"At Mission Pet Health, we believe the future of the profession depends on how well we prepare the next generation of veterinarians. Our partnership with Operation Kindness is more than a mentorship program, it's a commitment to advancing surgical excellence while expanding access to surgical care for thousands of animals in need. Together, we're creating an innovative model where early-career veterinarians gain confidence through hands-on mentorship while making an immediate, meaningful impact in the communities we serve," said Dr. Dan Markwalder, Chief Veterinary Officer, Mission Pet Health.

A Space Built for Learning and Impact

Located at Operation Kindness Humane Society, the newly launched program provides Mission Pet Health's early-career veterinarians with dedicated surgical experience under the guidance of expert mentors, while delivering vital services for dogs and cats. The new space brings clinical training and community impact together under one roof — and in its opening days, it has already begun doing both.

"By investing in next-generation veterinarians and high-need communities, this partnership creates a mutual win: early-career doctors gain critical skills, while local shelters and animals receive vital care," said Dr. Jay Price, CEO of Mission Pet Health. "This is how we strengthen our profession for the long haul, and we are just getting started."

Program Scale and Curriculum

Between 2026 and 2027, over 450 early-career veterinarians from across the Mission Pet Health network will rotate through the Operation Kindness surgical center. During these rotations, participants master surgical techniques, patient safety, anesthesia, and complication management. The program is designed to build technical competence and the confidence that comes through guided repetition and peer mentoring.

This partnership allows Mission Pet Health and Operation Kindness to perform 8,000 to 10,000 spay and neuter procedures annually. These procedures reduce pet overpopulation, improve animal welfare, lessen the burden on local shelters, and provide critical veterinary care to animals that might otherwise go without.

"We want to be a true community resource," said Ed Jamison, President and CEO of Operation Kindness Humane Society. "This surgical center allows us to continue providing the essential veterinary care pets need while creating hands-on training opportunities for the next generation of veterinarians. We believe this innovative partnership can serve as a model for communities across the country. And as our impact grows nationally, our heart will always be in Dallas."

As the program moves forward from this successful launch, Mission Pet Health and Operation Kindness look ahead to the thousands of veterinarians and animals whose lives will be shaped by the work happening in this new space.

About Mission Pet Health

Mission Pet Health is one of the leading veterinary care organizations in the U.S. At Mission, we are reimagining excellence in veterinary care by providing world-class support to hospital teams on a hyper-local basis. We are committed to delivering exceptional service, personalized medicine, and innovative experiences to our clients while empowering our teammates with medical autonomy and unparalleled opportunities for personal and professional development. Together, we're driving a lasting impact for our teams, the communities we serve, and the pets we care for. Learn more at missionpethealth.com.

About Operation Kindness Humane Society

Operation Kindness Humane Society is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to creating a kinder world for pets and the people who love them. Celebrating 50 years of lifesaving impact, Operation Kindness has grown into one of North Texas' leading animal welfare organizations, helping more than 83,000 pets annually through adoption, lifesaving medical care, community veterinary services, foster care, a pet food pantry, volunteer engagement and professional training. Founded in 1976, Operation Kindness Humane Society continues to innovate, build community partnerships, and expand programs that support the lives of pets and the people who love them. Learn more at operationkindness.org.

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