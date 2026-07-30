Allstate Data Breach: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the Allstate (Allstate Corporation) data breach. Allstate learned of a data breach on or about July 26, 2026.

What Happened

On or about July 26, 2026, Cybersecurity platforms reported that ransomware group ExfilSquad claimed responsibility for a cyberattack involving Allstate Corporation, alleging access to more than 657,000 records and 15.1 GB of sensitive data.

Information Exposed

The Allstate data breach may have compromised certain personal information.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from Allstate may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the Allstate breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the Allstate incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492; Email: medelson@edelson-law.com; or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation is a leading U.S. provider of auto, home, and life insurance.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud

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